February 3, 2025
Ballard Partners hires Debbie Wasserman Schultz’s former Chief of Staff
From Capitol Hill to K Street: Tracie Pough joins Ballard Partners as partner.

POUGH DWS
Tracie Pough is known as a "Chief's Chief" in the Capitol.

A longtime staffer to one of Florida’s longest-serving delegation members is joining Ballard Partners’ D.C. office.

Tracie Pough joins the top-tier lobbying firm as a partner, bringing more than 20 years of experience in government and politics, most recently serving as Chief of Staff to U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz.

“We are thrilled to welcome Tracie to Ballard Partners,” said Brian Ballard, founder and President of Ballard Partners. “Her extensive experience on Capitol Hill and deep understanding of the legislative process will be invaluable to our clients. Tracie is highly respected and well-connected, and we are confident that she will be a tremendous asset to our team.”

Ballard Partners touted Pough’s track record of success in navigating complex policy issues and building strong relationships with key stakeholders. While on Capitol Hill, she managed diverse matters, including education, women’s health, and consumer and public safety. She also played a key role in Wasserman Schultz’s work on the House Appropriations Committee.

“Tracie is known as a ‘Chief’s Chief’ who has trained and mentored chiefs and many other staff during her 20-plus year tenure on the Hill. She knows and has worked with hundreds of people, members and staff, on both sides of the aisle,” said Wasserman Schultz, a Democrat representing Florida’s 25th Congressional District.

“I was fortunate and proud to have her amazing political instincts, unmatched relationships, and impeccable leadership in my office for two decades.”

Pough also served as a senior adviser at the Democratic National Committee and as an adviser to House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi from 2003 to 2005.

“I am excited to join Ballard Partners and work alongside some of the most talented and experienced lobbyists in the country,” said Pough. “I look forward to using my skills and experience to help Ballard Partners’ clients achieve their legislative goals.”

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

