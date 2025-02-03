Personnel note: EDGE Communications expands team with new hires and promotions

Prominent Miami-Dade bilingual public affairs firm EDGE Communications is announcing a slate of hirings and promotions, highlighting its expanding capacity to deliver winning strategies for clients across Florida.

Justin Pascul will join as Community Engagement Coordinator and Sergio Rios has been promoted to Senior Campaigns & Communications Director. They will work alongside Senior Vice President Veronica Goddard and Communications & Special Projects Coordinator David Cruz.

“Our firm is excited to grow its team of dynamic professionals working to deliver winning results for clients,” said founder and CEO Christian Ulvert. “With Justin’s passion for grassroots organizing, Sergio’s expertise in political strategy, Veronica’s wealth of experience across local, state, and federal issues, and David’s attention to detail across our portfolio, EDGE is positioned to continue driving meaningful change through elections and advocacy.”

Pascul, a Miami native, previously spearheaded voter-mobilization efforts in Miami-Dade, including playing a key role in Mayor Daniella Levine Cava’s re-election. As a Regional Field Organizer, he led Florida’s top-performing voter outreach office during the August primary. Now at EDGE Communications, Justin continues his mission to strengthen civic participation and empower communities.

Rios, who has been with EDGE since 2022, brings experience leading communications for numerous local campaigns. He also has expertise in stakeholder engagement, volunteer mobilization, and strategic messaging. As Senior Campaigns & Communications Director, Rios will oversee EDGE’s campaign operations and political strategy, ensuring impactful outreach across Florida.

Goddard is a veteran of multiple high-profile campaigns, including serving as Southern Deputy Finance Director for Vice President Kamala Harris’s presidential bid as and Deputy Campaign Manager Levine Cava’s election. Goddard later served in the Mayor’s administration, gaining hands-on experience in local government before transitioning to government affairs at LSN Partners prior to joining EDGE.

Cruz is the Communications & Special Projects Coordinator at EDGE and an aide to Ulvert. Born in Cuba and raised in the U.S., Cruz is passionate about democracy and voter mobilization, which has driven his work on campaigns across Florida. Currently pursuing a degree in International Relations at Florida International University, Cruz is dedicated to fostering civic participation and driving meaningful change.

EDGE Communications, led by Ulvert, is known for its bilingual consulting and work with high-profile clients like Mayor Levine Cava, former Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book, and numerous other state and local leaders.