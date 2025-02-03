Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 2.3.25

Good Monday morning.

Breaking late Sunday (during the Grammys) — Gov. Ron DeSantis late Sunday posted budget recommendations for the 2025-’26 fiscal year. The proposal focuses on austerity, named “Focus on Fiscal Responsibility,” and calls for the Legislature to pass a $115.6 billion budget, one $3 billion lower than the current budget year. With the proposal, DeSantis calls for eliminating 741 government positions to “operate a lean and streamlined government.” However, the General Revenue portion of the budget is $50.2 billion, an increase of about $383.4 million over the 2024-’25 budget. The state’s reserves are now at $14.6 billion, 12.5% of the total budget. “Florida’s continued prioritization in maintaining reserves and prudent fiscal management is demonstrated by the state’s continued AAA credit rating from all major credit rating agencies, which now exceeds the U.S. Government’s credit rating,” a budget memo reads. Of note, the budget is still higher than the $114.4-billion budget DeSantis proposed in December 2023 but less than the $116.5 billion he signed off on in June for the current year.

___

—”Beyoncé puts 3 more on the pile — bringing her total Grammys to 35“ via The Associated Press

___

Florida’s economic growth is outpacing other states in an upbeat forecast published by the Florida Chamber of Commerce.

The business advocacy group’s newly published 2025 Florida Economic Forecast shows the Sunshine State is outpacing national growth trends, including in key sectors such as technology, health care and construction.

“As we look into late 2025 and beyond, Florida isn’t just growing, it’s showing the rest of the nation what stable and well-planned growth looks like,” said Florida Chamber President and CEO Mark Wilson. “The report notes that while challenges like inflation and housing affordability persist, Florida’s ability to adapt and innovate will drive its long-term success.”

The 16-page report highlights several key factors in Florida’s sunny economic forecast, including solid job growth and continued sub-4% unemployment. Overall, the Chamber projects that the state’s GDP will grow 2.5%- 3% this year, above the national trend.

The forecast contained a few clouds, however. The affordable housing crunch is of particular concern, as even though the housing market is cooling, inbound migration remains high, and thus, attainable housing inventory levels remain low.

Population trends will work in the state’s economic favor, though. The number of people residing in Florida is projected to increase to 23.75 million this year, keeping the state at No. 1 for net income migration.

___

A longtime staffer to one of Florida’s longest-serving delegation members is joining Ballard Partners’ D.C. office.

Tracie Pough joins the top-tier lobbying firm as a partner, bringing more than 20 years of experience in government and politics, most recently serving as Chief of Staff to U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz.

“We are thrilled to welcome Tracie to Ballard Partners,” said Brian Ballard, founder and president of Ballard Partners. “Her extensive experience on Capitol Hill and deep understanding of the legislative process will be invaluable to our clients. Tracie is highly respected and well-connected, and we are confident that she will be a tremendous asset to our team.”

During her time on Capitol Hill, Pough managed a diverse portfolio of issues, including education, women’s health, and consumer and public safety. She also played a key role in Wasserman Schultz’s work on the House Appropriations Committee.

“Tracie is known as a ‘Chief’s Chief’ who has trained and mentored chiefs and many other staff during her 20-plus year tenure on the Hill. She knows and has worked with hundreds of people, members and staff, on both sides of the aisle,” said Wasserman Schultz, a Democrat representing Florida’s 25th Congressional District.

“I was fortunate and proud to have her amazing political instincts, unmatched relationships, and impeccable leadership in my office for two decades.”

From 2003 to 2005, Pough was a senior adviser at the Democratic National Committee and to House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi.

“I am excited to join Ballard Partners and work alongside some of the most talented and experienced lobbyists in the country,” said Pough. “I look forward to using my skills and experience to help Ballard Partners’ clients achieve their legislative goals.”

___

Prominent Miami-Dade bilingual public affairs firm EDGE Communications is announcing a slate of hirings and promotions, highlighting its expanding capacity to deliver winning strategies for clients across Florida.

Justin Pascul will join as Community Engagement Coordinator and Sergio Rios has been promoted to Senior Campaigns & Communications Director. They will work alongside Senior Vice President Veronica Goddard and Communications & Special Projects Coordinator David Cruz.

“Our firm is excited to grow its team of dynamic professionals working to deliver winning results for clients,” said founder and CEO Christian Ulvert. “With Justin’s passion for grassroots organizing, Sergio’s expertise in political strategy, Veronica’s wealth of experience across local, state, and federal issues, and David’s attention to detail across our portfolio, EDGE is positioned to continue driving meaningful change through elections and advocacy.”

Pascul, a Miami native, previously spearheaded voter mobilization efforts in Miami-Dade, including playing a key role in Mayor Daniella Levine Cava’s re-election. Rios, who has been with EDGE since 2022, brings experience leading communications for numerous local campaigns. Goddard, a veteran of campaigns like Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential bid, offers expertise in policy and strategy. Cruz supports EDGE’s operations, focusing on strategic messaging and outreach initiatives.

EDGE Communications, led by Ulvert, is known for its bilingual consulting and work with high-profile clients like Mayor Levine Cava, former Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book, and numerous other state and local leaders.

___

Capital City Consulting co-founder Nick Iarossi will be knighted during a ceremony April 3 at St. Agnes Church in Naples.

The Royal Order of Francis I, established by the Royal House of Bourbon two centuries ago, honors individuals in various fields, including business, science, and education, for their significant contributions to society through service and philanthropy.

Iarossi will be honored alongside four others, joining a prestigious list of past inductees, including heads of state and notable leaders in business and entertainment. Last year’s inductees included singing legend Frankie Valli and Formula One icon Mario Andretti.

The knighting ceremony will be followed by a gala dinner at Gulfshore Playhouse. The proceeds will fund the charitable work of the Royal Order of Francis I.

“Nick is so deserving of this honor and recognition for his considerable accomplishments in business and service to community, state, and country,” said Sachs Media founder Ron Sachs, who recommended Iarossi for the honor. “He is widely respected as among the very few best in his field and as a person with the highest caliber of character.”

Iarossi is one of the state’s top lobbyists. His firm routinely ranks among the Top five in state-level revenues, and he’s taking steps to replicate its success at the federal level by expanding his work in the nation’s capital as a Managing Director at BGR Group.

___

Veteran consultant and political strategist Justin Hollis is joining Weatherford Capital as vice president of Growth and Partnerships.

Hollis previously worked at The Southern Group, one of the state’s top lobbying firms. There, he forged valuable relationships with private investment firms and elected officials, making him an asset to Weatherford Capital.

“Justin’s exceptional leadership, keen understanding of policy, and unwavering commitment to excellence align with our mission,” said firm co-founder and former House Speaker Will Weatherford. “As our portfolio companies continue to grow and transform industries, Justin will play an integral role in advancing that growth with his experience and relationships.”

Hollis’ experience also includes serving as executive director for the Beer Industry of Florida, the major brewer trade association that recently merged into the Florida Beer Wholesalers Association, and as one of former Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam’s top strategists.

“I am thrilled to embark on this exciting new opportunity with the exceptional team at Weatherford Capital,” Hollis said. “Their investments are propelling some of the nation’s greatest innovations forward and yielding strong returns for their investors. With my experience in leadership, policy, and business development, I aim to advance those initiatives further.”

Hollis will be based in Weatherford Capital’s Tampa office, a short drive from Lakeland, where he lives with his wife Rachel and their two children.

___

Make plans for Tuesday:

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

—@RealDonaldTrump: THIS WILL BE THE GOLDEN AGE OF AMERICA! WILL THERE BE SOME PAIN? YES, MAYBE (AND MAYBE NOT!). BUT WE WILL MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, AND IT WILL ALL BE WORTH THE PRICE THAT MUST BE PAID.

—@JDVance: Memo to the press: When a President is elected by the People and then does what he promised to do, that’s democracy. When a President is thwarted by unelected bureaucrats, that’s oligarchy. President (Donald) Trump refuses to bend the knee to that oligarchy. Buckle up!

—@SecDuffy: Effective immediately, the Department of Transportation will no longer participate in celebrations based on immutable traits or any other identity-based observances. These distractions do nothing to keep planes in the air, trains on the tracks, or ports and highways secure. In the wake of two devastating plane crashes, my focus is singular: enforcing the highest standards of safety and accountability. From now on, every day of every month, we celebrate transportation, beautiful infrastructure, and safety.

—@DOGE: The penny costs over 3 cents to make and cost U.S. taxpayers over $179 million in FY2023. The Mint produced over 4.5 billion pennies in FY2023, around 40% of the 11.4 billion coins for circulation produced. Penny (or 3 cents!) for your thoughts.

—@mikesisak: Between website deletions, Pentagon booting news outlets and press offices switching from emails to X posts, there are lots of blackout curtains going up around government transparency, accountability and the dissemination of information to the public.

—@SenSchumer: You’re watching the Super Bowl next week. Wait till Trump’s tariffs raise your guacamole and beer prices.

—@RogerJStoneJr: Mutant Governor Ron DeSantis needs to stop grandstanding on immigration. President Trump and Tom Homan have this problem under control in Florida. We don’t need to give Ron DeSantis an excuse to hold any more press conferences while really doing nothing.

Tweet, tweet:

—@StoolePresidente: The NBA isn’t a serious league.

— DAYS UNTIL —

Super Bowl LIX — 6; Florida Chamber’s 2025 Legislative Fly-In — 7; ‘Cobra Kai’ final episodes premiere — 10; ‘The White Lotus’ season three premieres — 13; The James Madison Institute’s 2025 Naples Annual Dinner — 14; ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ premieres – 17; ‘1923’ season two premieres — 20; the 2025 Oscars – 27; 2025 Session single bill filing deadline — 28; Trump to address a Joint Session of Congress — 29; Florida’s 2025 Legislative Session begins – 29; DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet will meet — 31; Puerto Rico Day in Tallahassee — 35; Florida TaxWatch State of the Taxpayer Dinner — 36; 10th annual Red Dog Blue Dog charity event — 44; Tampa Bay Rays Opening Day — 53; Special Election for CD 1 and Senate District 19 Special Primary — 57; ‘Andor’ season two premieres — 77; ‘Thunderbolts’ premieres – 88; Florida TaxWatch Spring Meeting — 99; Epic Universe grand opening — 108; ‘Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning’ premieres — 109; ‘Karate Kid: Legends’ premieres — 116; Special Election for SD 19 — 127; DeSantis and the Cabinet will meet — 128; 2025 Florida Tech & Innovation Summit begins — 142; ‘Squid Game’ season three premieres — 144; James Gunn’s ‘Superman’ premieres — 158; ‘Fantastic Four – First Steps’ premieres – 172; ‘Eyes of Wakanda’ premieres on Disney+ — 184; DeSantis and the Cabinet will meet — 226; ‘Wicked: Part 2’ premieres — 291; DeSantis and the Cabinet will meet — 317; ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ premieres – 319; ‘Avengers 5’ premieres – 456; Untitled ‘Star Wars’ movie premieres – 473; FIFA World Cup 26™ final – 494; Another untitled ‘Star Wars’ movie premieres – 684; ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ premieres – 824; ‘The Batman 2’ premieres – 970; 2028 Los Angeles Olympics Opening Ceremony — 1,257; 2028 U.S. Presidential Election — 1,373; ‘Avatar 4’ premieres – 1,773; ‘Avatar 5’ premieres – 2,504.

— TOP STORY —

“Florida Republicans just declared war on each other” via Gary Fineout of POLITICO — Florida’s Republican unity appears fractured by a power struggle between DeSantis and the state Legislature over immigration. DeSantis called a Special Session on immigration, but legislators passed a bill that didn’t fully align with his requests.

A Republican lobbyist noted, “They just want to see who’s standing at the end of the knife fight, and it’s going to be the Legislature because they have Donald Trump.”

DeSantis has criticized the bill as “weak” and vowed to veto it, accusing legislators of not being serious. He has also threatened to back Primary challengers to his rivals. State Rep. Juan Carlos Porras, a Miami Republican, said, “The Governor for the past four years has used the Legislature as a tool to promote his own political ambitions to the detriment of the real issues and problems Floridians want to face.”

Legislative leaders insist their bill aligns with Trump’s wishes, accusing DeSantis of trying to remain politically relevant. Republican House Speaker Daniel Perez called it “sad” that DeSantis is talking about raising money for Primary opponents.

The conflict may extend through the Regular Session. One GOP consultant observed, “The Governor is playing by the rules of the jungle that the President wrote.” A GOP lobbyist believes the rift will take a long time to heal, adding, “Unless something drastic happens to make peace, this Session will be nasty.”

— LEGISLATIVE —

“Why hasn’t Donald Trump weighed in on Florida’s immigration enforcement fight?” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — The Legislature passed an immigration bill named after Trump. DeSantis said he would veto the bill because it would limit the execution of Trump’s immigration agenda. So why hasn’t Trump weighed in on the matter that has sharply divided Florida Republicans? Questions to the White House from Florida Politics went unanswered, and many close to the process suspect the President will not weigh in. But sources say that Sen. Joe Gruters, the Sarasota Republican who introduced the Tackling and Reforming Unlawful Migration Policy (TRUMP) Act (SB 2B), spoke to Trump personally on two occasions before the Legislature passed the bill and also had separate calls with White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles.

“DeSantis revives E-Verify enforcement amid fight with GOP legislators” via Lawrence Mower of the Tampa Bay Times — After being called out by Republican lawmakers for not enforcing the state’s E-Verify laws, DeSantis’ administration issued warning letters to 40 companies. The notices, which blame the Legislature for not funding the program, are an apparent response to the bitter fight this week between DeSantis and the GOP-controlled Legislature over how best to carry out Trump’s immigration agenda. Earlier this week, top Republicans noted that his Department of Commerce had issued eight enforcement letters to companies during DeSantis’ tenure for potentially not screening employees through E-Verify. None were issued since 2023 when DeSantis signed legislation requiring all companies with 25 or more employees to screen their employees through the program. The lack of action was part of the reason, top Republicans said, that immigration enforcement should be removed from the Governor and given to the state’s Agriculture Commissioner. DeSantis has vowed to veto the bill, claiming that the Commissioner won’t aggressively pursue immigration enforcement.

“Daniel Perez says DeSantis wants power, headlines in immigration fight” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — House Speaker Perez criticized DeSantis, portraying him as an ineffective and vainglorious leader regarding immigration. In an interview, Perez said DeSantis is more interested in controlling the issue than solving it. The Speaker noted DeSantis wants to appoint a “bureaucrat” to handle immigration instead of allowing an elected official to oversee it and the Governor’s actions on immigration are “more of a headline than a reality.” Perez added that DeSantis has accomplished nothing besides the flights to Martha’s Vineyard.

“Jay Collins on feud between DeSantis and Legislature: ‘The Dems are salivating’” via Anita Padilla of Florida’s Voice — Collins discussed the ongoing tensions on Florida’s Voice radio with host Drew Steele, expressing frustration over the lack of communication between the Governor, the Speaker of the House, and the Senate President. Collins, while not speaking directly for DeSantis or legislative leaders, voiced concern over the ongoing division. “I don’t like when people speak for me, and I don’t think anyone does,” Collins said. “But here’s what I know: I know Speaker Ben Albritton to be a good man. I know House Speaker Danny Perez to be a strong leader. And I know the Governor to be the best Governor in the nation.” Collins acknowledged the growing political risk of the feud. He pointed out that the ongoing discord has allowed Democrats to capitalize on the situation.

“Tom Fabricio measure would keep some complaints against law enforcement, correction officers confidential” via Andrew Powell of Florida Politics — Miami Lakes Republican Rep. Fabricio’s measure (HB 317) would exempt records of any investigations made into complaints against a law enforcement officer or a correctional officer from their personnel file under certain conditions. Complaints filed against officers would be required to be given under oath and submitted in writing, and if an officer is subject to an interrogation that could lead to disciplinary action, then all information related to the investigation would have to be given to the officer or their representative before any interrogation into the allegations could begin. That would include the names of the person or persons who filed the complaint, all witness statements, and any supporting evidence such as incident reports, GPS locator information, and video and audio recordings.

— 100 DAYS —

“Trump slaps tariffs on Mexico, Canada and China in opening salvo of trade war” via Gavin Bade, Anthony DeBarros, Vipal Monga and Santiago Pérez of The Wall Street Journal — The White House announced sweeping tariffs on goods from Canada, Mexico, and China, marking the first major trade action of Trump’s second term. Effective Tuesday, the U.S. will impose a 25% levy on imports from Canada and Mexico, a 10% tariff on Canadian energy products, and an additional 10% on Chinese goods. These measures, justified by Trump as necessary to combat fentanyl trafficking, will remain until the U.S. is satisfied that these countries have curbed the flow of illicit substances. Despite concerns over inflation and supply chain disruptions, Trump said, “The tariffs are going to make us very rich and very strong.” Canada and Mexico have vowed retaliatory measures.

—“Canada hits back against Trump tariffs: ‘We will not back down’” via Mike Blanchfield of POLITICO

“Trump fires the Director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau” via Josh Boak of The Associated Press — Trump has fired the Director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Rohit Chopra, in the latest purge of a Joe Biden administration holdover. Chopra was one of the more essential regulators from the previous Democratic administration who had been on the job since Trump took office Jan. 20. Chopra’s tenure saw the removal of medical debt from credit reports and limits on overdraft penalties, all based on the premise that the financial system could be fairer and more competitive in ways that helped consumers. However, many in the financial industry viewed his actions as regulatory overreach. In a social media post about his departure, Chopra thanked people nationwide who “shared their ideas and experiences” with the agency.

“DOJ fires dozens of prosecutors who handled Jan. 6 cases” via Kyle Cheney and Josh Gerstein of POLITICO — The Justice Department abruptly fired dozens of prosecutors who worked on criminal cases stemming from the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. Interim U.S. Attorney Ed Martin emailed the employees just before 5 p.m. Friday, appending a memo from acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove revealing an effort to root out employees the Trump administration considers improperly hired by the outgoing Biden administration. It’s the latest extraordinary purge of officials Trump has deemed adversarial to his interests. Recently, the administration initiated a significant reshuffling at the FBI, and last week, Trump fired numerous inspectors general across the federal government.

“Senior U.S. official to exit after rift with Elon Musk allies over payment system” via Jeff Stein, Isaac Arnsdorf and Jacqueline Alemany of The Washington Post — The highest-ranking career official at the Treasury Department is departing after a clash with allies of billionaire Musk over access to sensitive payment systems, according to three people with knowledge of the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe private talks. David A. Lebryk, who served in nonpolitical roles at Treasury for several decades, announced his retirement in an email to colleagues obtained by The Washington Post. Trump named Lebryk as Acting Secretary upon taking office last week. The people said that Lebryk had a dispute with Musk’s surrogates over access to the U.S. government’s payment system to disburse trillions of dollars annually.

“Nicolás Maduro releases six imprisoned Americans after meeting with Trump’s envoy in Caracas” via Antonio Maria Delgado and Verónica Egui Brito of the Miami Herald — Maduro’s regime released six American citizens imprisoned in Venezuela after the strongman met in Caracas with Trump’s special envoy, Richard Grenell. The identities of the Americans released were not announced, but Grenell posted online a photo of them inside the plane bringing them back to the United States. “We are wheels up and headed home with these 6 American citizens,” Grenell wrote on his X account. Trump said on the Truth Social website that he was informed that Grenell was bringing six “hostages home from Venezuela. Thank you to Ric Grenell and my entire staff. Great job.”

—”Venezuela will accept deported migrants, Trump says” via Bojan Pancevski and Juan Forero of The Wall Street Journal

—”Rick Scott pushes for Trump’s envoy to find Nicholas Maduro a ‘new country’” via Demian Bio of The Latin Times

— STATEWIDE —

“Florida Education Department says it’ll comply with Trump immigration enforcement effort” via Ana Goñi-Lessan of USA Today Network — Florida’s education department will comply with a new federal directive to allow immigration enforcement into schools. On Tuesday, the Trump administration rescinded a rule that created “protected areas” from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). This Biden-era guidance blocked ICE from schools, places of worship, and health care facilities. “Florida schools will cooperate with all law enforcement working to enforce the nation’s laws on illegal immigration and keep our schools safe,” Sydney Booker, spokesperson for the Florida Department of Education, said. She did not respond directly to a question asking if that meant allowing immigration agents on public school grounds, including for ICE raids.

Hmmm … — “DeSantis said to be looking to pick Mike Caruso as interim Lt. Gov.” via Javier Manjarres of The Floridian — DeSantis is expected to name Rep. Caruso as his next Lieutenant Governor, as current Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez is likely to become president of Florida International University. Caruso, a Republican, was the sole vote against Perez’s immigration bill, aligning himself with DeSantis. Caruso stated that the bill “takes executive powers away from the Governor.” The move is seen as strategic due to ongoing legislative opposition to the Governor. The CFO position will likely go to Sen. Blaise Ingoglia due to his close relationship with DeSantis.

“Amid feud with DeSantis, Wilton Simpson’s agriculture department puts out large wildfire” via Brendon Leslie of Florida’s Voice — The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services put out a 200-acre fire near Gainesville on Friday. The success comes amid the state preparing for wildfire season over the past several weeks and as California grapples with massive, destructive wildfires. “Our department has over 1,000 foresters and firefighters that protect our state every single day,” Simpson said. “Last year, we responded to over 2,300 wildfires. As you know, we have not had the same problems as they have in California (thank God).” “We manage our state responsibly with controlled burns and fire lines,” he said. “We had a record of over 277,000 acres burned last year on state lands and permitted over 2.5 million acre burns on private land.” Simpson said a firefighter – who put the fire out successfully – was injured in the process. He was transferred to the hospital but made a recovery. No lives were lost, and the fire was fully contained.

“‘Floridians need to pay attention.’ Are we prepared for federal cuts to our health care?” via Cindy Krsicher Goodman of the Orlando Sentinel — Almost inevitably, Floridians will feel the harsh impact if the new Trump administration’s proposed cuts to federal health care spending come to fruition. Everyone who relies on lower drug costs, gets treated at a public hospital or community health center, taps into the marketplace for health insurance, or uses government insurance to cover childbirth or primary care could be affected by potential cuts in federal spending on health care. “There are so many things in jeopardy that will affect the health of people in our state,” said Congresswoman Lois Frankel, whose district spans from West Palm Beach to Boca Raton. “We are talking about every kind of health care you can think of.”

“S&P study shows Florida had nominal increase in homeowners insurance rates” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — Despite a history of hurricanes, Florida’s homeowners’ insurance rates have remained relatively stable, according to a recent S&P Global analysis. Florida saw a 1% increase in rates since 2019, one of the smallest in the country. “Overall, the Florida homeowners market has seen improvement following legal reforms in 2023,” the S&P analysis concluded. While the state’s rate hikes are minimal compared to other states, analysts warn the impact of 2024 hurricanes is still pending. The national average for rate increases in 2024 was 10.4%, with 33 states seeing double-digit increases.

“Florida scours college textbooks, looking for antisemitism” via Vimal Patel of The New York Times — The test questions from a class at Florida International University enraged Randy Fine, a state lawmaker endorsed by Trump. One of the questions, uploaded onto social media by a student, said that Palestine was a country before Israel was created. Another seemed to suggest that Zionists invented terrorism. To Fine, they were proof that college textbooks and the test materials that accompany them were awash in antisemitism. Fine said it made him wonder, “How many other Muslim terror textbooks are being used in our university system?” The sprawling State University System of Florida educates more than 430,000 students and has been trying to find out.

— MORE D.C. MATTERS —

“Marco Rubio embarks on mission impossible: Retake the Panama Canal” via John Hudson of MSN — Rubio arrived in Panama with a lofty assignment: Retake the Panama Canal, the U.S.-built waterway that Trump laments should have never been relinquished to the Central American country 25 years ago. The audacious demand, which Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino called “impossible” and regional leaders denounced as 19th-century-style imperialism, is widely seen as an opening negotiating position to secure lower fees for U.S. goods passing through the canal or closer cooperation on migration. But Trump hasn’t equivocated — “We’re taking it back,” he declared at his inaugural address — and Rubio isn’t giving the game away. “The President’s been pretty clear he wants to administer the canal again,” he told podcaster Megyn Kelly.

“Rubio bans Cuba firm that handles money transfers to the island in move against military” via Nora Gámez Torres of the Miami Herald — Secretary of State Rubio reversed the last-minute decision by former President Biden to remove sanctions on Cuban military companies and is extending the list of banned entities to include the Cuban company — secretly run by the military — that handles money transfers from Cuban Americans to their families on the island. The move likely means Western Union and other Miami-based agencies partnering with the Cuban company Orbit SA will be forced to cut ties with the firm to comply with the sanctions, suspending official remittance channels to the island until the Cuban government finds a non-military company to provide the same service.

“Miami GOP Reps. walk a tightrope amid Trump immigration crackdown” via Claire Healy and Syra Ortiz Blanes of the Miami Herald — Trump has issued sweeping actions on immigration, forcing Miami’s GOP lawmakers into a careful balancing act: supporting both Trump and constituents threatened by his policies. On his first day in office, Trump terminated a Biden-era parole process that has allowed over half a million Cubans, Nicaraguans, Venezuelans, and Haitians to live and work in the United States temporarily. A week later, his administration rolled back an 18-month extension of deportation protections for over 505,000 Venezuelans who are now waiting to see if the Trump administration will renew their program or leave them at risk of deportation — for some as soon as April.

“Push to move NASA HQ to Florida still the buzz among space community” via Richard Tribou of the Orlando Sentinel — The idea floated earlier this month by DeSantis that NASA might consider moving its headquarters from Washington to Florida remains a topic of interest in space circles. During a panel discussion about public-private partnerships during the commercial space convention SpaceCom’s final day at the Orange County Convention Center, the top-voted question during a Q&A portion asked for panel members to weigh in on the idea of bringing the headquarters to Kennedy Space Center (KSC). While there was laughter among the crowd, it still prompted an evenhanded answer from Jonathan Baker, chief of spaceport development at KSC.

“Trump’s talking about shutting down FEMA. Republicans hate that idea.” via Zack Colman of POLITICO — Trump’s suggestions that he might shut down the federal agency charged with responding to disasters are running into trouble with Republican lawmakers. Deeply red states are experiencing some of the costliest disasters, and lawmakers from those states fear that eliminating Federal Emergency Management Agency would leave them on the hook for increasingly expensive bills. So while they’re open to overhauling FEMA, congressional Republicans said they flatly reject the idea of abolishing the agency. “FEMA can’t go away,” Sen. John Kennedy said. “I think the first job of the federal government is to protect people and property.”

“Pentagon removes major media outlets, including NBC News, from dedicated workstations in new ‘rotation program’” via Amanda Terkel of NBC News — The Department of Defense announced Friday night that it will institute a new “annual media rotation program” for its in-house press corps, effectively removing several major news outlets, including NBC News, from their Pentagon office spaces in favor of other outlets. In addition to NBC News, The New York Times, National Public Radio and Politico must vacate their dedicated workspaces. The news organizations learned about the new directive in a memo sent to the press corps without being individually notified, and an accompanying email included a message that read, in part, “no additional information will be provided at this time.”

Meanwhile … “The inside story of Kamala Harris’ lost gamble on Joe Rogan, Beyoncé and a late Texas rally” via Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes of NBC News — Harris wasn’t performing well in softball interviews as her sugar high faded in September and early October. But if she wanted to expand her support she would have to expose herself to tough questioning. That was particularly important with men — specifically young men — who were not buying what she was selling. The obvious answer: Joe Rogan. A late-1990s sitcom star turned bro-with-a-brain podcaster, Rogan boasted a subscriber base that amounted to a total eclipse of the genre’s universe, with nearly 15 million signed up just on Spotify. His 2018 interview with Elon Musk, during which the Tesla and SpaceX founder smoked pot and sipped whiskey, garnered tens of millions of views on YouTube and crashed the next-generation car company’s stock.



— ELECTIONS —

“Former Cord Byrd aide, Florida Guard member eyes HD 10 seat, ensures contested GOP Primary” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Multiple candidates are emerging to succeed term-limited Chuck Brannan in North Florida’s House District 10, which encompasses Baker, Bradford, Columbia, Union and northern Alachua counties. Marshall Rawson, a member of the Florida Guard who aided DeSantis’ illegal immigration fight in Texas, is looking to take his talents back to Tallahassee, where the University of Florida-trained lawyer served under Secretary of State Byrd as a legal aide in addition to interning at the Department of Agriculture. Unsurprisingly, given his experience in Florida’s expedition to stem the tide of extralegal migration over the Mexican border, Lawson sees mitigation of Biden’s border policies as central to his mission should he be elected.

Happening tonight:

Shot — “Recreational pot initiative gets head start on 2026” via Romy Ellenbogen of the Tampa Bay Times — Smart & Safe Florida is directly mailing petitions to voters for a 2026 recreational marijuana amendment after its 2024 defeat. The petitions, sent with prepaid return envelopes, are prefilled with voter information. The campaign aims to collect almost 900,000 signatures. This tactic may be impacted by DeSantis’ push to reform citizen initiatives. He wants to require in-person petition signing, which would end the use of paid circulators and likely direct mailing. DeSantis cites fraud as the reason for the proposed changes.

Chaser — “Legal weed didn’t deliver on its promises” via Jonathan Caulkins and Keith Humphreys of The Atlantic — Since 2012, 24 states have legalized recreational marijuana, yet promises of safe products, reduced opioid addiction, and tax revenue have been overstated or wrong. Daily cannabis use has increased sevenfold, exceeding daily alcohol use. The potency of cannabis has risen dramatically, leading to an enormous increase in THC consumption. While adolescents’ cannabis use has remained relatively steady, use among adults, especially those 35 and older, has risen dramatically. There is concern that frequent use of high-strength products may raise the risk of mental illnesses. Many assumptions about legalization have proved naive, as the push for widespread legalization has created downsides and excesses advocates did not anticipate.





— LOCAL: S. FL —

“Palm Beach County immigrants already in asylum process being detained, nonprofit says” via Anne Geggis of The Palm Beach Post — Fear and chaos are rippling through the immigrant community in Lake Worth Beach as even those under application for asylum are being detained and marked for deportation. Mariana Blanco, director of operations at the Guatemalan-Maya Center there, said it’s like a switch flipped the day after Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20, and the U.S. ICE stepped up its presence in the community beyond what was happening during the Biden administration. She said it became even more pronounced on the Thursday following Trump’s return to the Oval Office. She says she knows of at least 20 people who have been detained, either doing their official check-ins, appearing in court, or going to the grocery.

“‘The new N-word’: Trump’s purge of DEI programs incenses Black leaders in South Florida” via Raisa Habersham of the Miami Herald — As Black History Month begins, the onslaught of reversals to hard-won gains has some Black leaders in South Florida frustrated. Some consider that DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) has become a scapegoat and a way to insinuate that Black and brown people were given jobs based solely on their race, usurping a more qualified White person. Trump’s executive actions signal he is ready to dismantle civil rights policies put in place to ensure that workplaces are more reflective of the country’s diverse population. “There’s no need to sugarcoat it: DEI is the new N-word, and they’re using it to discredit the qualifications of people who are more qualified than individuals who have no qualifications at all,” state Sen. Shevrin Jones told the Miami Herald.

“Palm Beach Gardens Council candidate faced stalking accusations, and there are texts” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Palm Beach Gardens resident Chuck Millar has become well-known in the community for his activism and involvement in local government, including a current unelected Chair post on the city’s Planning and Zoning Board. Now, he’s seeking a seat on the City Commission. It’s his first run at public office. But elections attract scrutiny. A look into Millar’s legal history shows that seven years ago, he faced accusations of cyberstalking and harassment. An ex-girlfriend sought a temporary restraining order against him, and she included in the request screenshots of messages he sent her. The woman, whom we’ll call Kathy, filed a petition seeking protection against him for stalking, Palm Beach County Clerk records show.

—“Palm Beach Gardens Council candidate’s arrest history includes domestic battery, two DUIs” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics

“Prosecutors drop sex-with-a-minor charges against former Alex Otaola Treasurer” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Miami-Dade prosecutors will not seek charges against Andy Santana, a former campaign treasurer for conservative influencer and one-time county mayoral candidate Otaola, for allegedly having sex with a minor. State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle’s Office said in a memo that it no longer has a case after the youth retracted his complaint. The 17-year-old told prosecutors he’d been coerced into accusing Santana by a masked man who suggested harm could befall the boy’s family in Cuba unless he complied. Telemundo 51 first reported on the case’s dismissal Friday. Miami-Dade Clerk records show the case closed on Jan. 31, with all charges dismissed. Santana had pleaded not guilty and demanded the case go to trial.

“Torey Alston hired as Broward College president” via Scott Travis of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Alston, who has served in several high-ranking positions with local and state government agencies, will become the next president of Broward College. The Board of Trustees unanimously chose Alston over one other finalist, José Llontop, a financial administrator for the Washington, D.C.-based Barton Group, which manufactures materials for Waterjet cutting and sandblasting applications. “I’m excited,” Alston told the South Florida Sun-Sentinel after being hired. “It’s a great Board. I’m looking forward to working with the Board and getting to know all the faculty, staff and students.” He called his new position “the best job in Broward County” and the college “the No. 1 destination for academic excellence.”

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Residents question Deltona Mayor’s attendance at Trump inauguration on city’s dime” via Mark Harper of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — Deltona Mayor Santiago Avila Jr. is facing questions and criticism for a trip with his wife to Washington for Trump’s Jan. 20 inauguration. According to city documents, he used a city car for seven days and charged nearly $1,800 in expenses. Avila, who did not respond to several texts seeking comment, posted pictures of himself at events in Washington. He brought his wife, Mary Elena, with whom he discusses the cold and snow. “We’re out here in D.C. We came for the presidential inauguration. We got two tickets for it. We got a couple of inaugural balls to go to,” he said on a Reels video.

“Orange County daily jail population up nearly one-third since 2021” via Ryan Gillespie of the Orlando Sentinel — The inmate population at the Orange County Jail is surging, officials say, with a new state law aimed at getting the homeless off the streets threatening to push the numbers higher. Faced with the rising count and, thus, higher costs, Mayor Jerry Demings convened a panel of experts to review the facility, its operations, and its future. The jail now houses an average of 3,111 inmates daily, a 31% increase since 2021, Corrections Chief Louis Quiñones said. Arrests of homeless people are partly to blame for the rise, he said, a spike that began well before Florida’s more rigid homelessness law became enforceable on Jan. 1.

“Central Florida housing prices hit record high in 2024” via James Wilkins of the Orlando Sentinel — Housing prices in Central Florida hit a record high in 2024, and the supply of for-sale homes jumped, creating a more active real estate market than in recent years — at least for buyers who could afford to enter it, end-of-the-year data shows. The median home sale price in the region was $380,000 in December, up 3.5% from a year earlier. The data is for sales of single-family homes as well as condominiums, duplexes and town houses in Orange, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia counties. The association’s data shows that the number of houses for sale in the Orlando region also reached a six-month supply in November, the first time it has done that in almost 14 years. The supply of for-sale homes had been below that level — often far below — for years, bottoming out at less than a month’s supply in March 2022. Generally, a six-month or more supply is better for buyers as it means they have more options and likely more room to negotiate prices.

“Orlando hotel occupancy dips in 2024, influenced by inflation, inventory, Epic Universe” via Dewayne Bevil of the Orlando Sentinel — Orlando’s hotel occupancy was down for the bulk of 2024, as it added more hotel rooms and attracted fewer visitors. But the area’s 130,000 rooms saw a surge in bookings in the final three months of the year, so the annual occupancy rate was down only 1.1% from 2023 and at 71.6 % still considered good. The factors behind the decreases and the rebound are multifold, hospitality experts say. Among them are the pandemic, “revenge travel,” inflation, strength of the U.S. dollar and basic math. Also playing a role in last year’s figures is this year’s opening of Epic Universe theme park — which may have would-be travelers waiting until 2025 to visit Orlando, they say.

“Disney World’s government settles ride evacuation injury lawsuit for $50K” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — Walt Disney World’s government has settled a lawsuit after a boy was injured during a ride evacuation in 2021 at the Magic Kingdom, records show. The Central Florida Tourism Oversight District agreed to pay the boy’s grandfather, Richard McNamara, $50,000 and did not admit any liability for the incident, according to the terms of settlement. Both sides agreed to pay their own legal expenses. CFTOD, formerly known as Reedy Creek Improvement District, released the settlement this week following a Florida Politics records request made late last year. The boy, originally from Alabama, had gone through a lot in his 12 years before he came to Orlando on vacation in March 2021.

“Considering a run for office? 11 municipalities in Polk begin qualifying soon for April election” via Paul Nutcher of the Lakeland Ledger — Eleven Polk County municipalities have offices up for a vote during municipal elections on April 1. Different cities have different qualifying schedules for those considering a run for office. Some begin as early as Monday and end Feb. 7. Others start later and end on Feb. 14. Four additional cities will hold their elections in the Fall. Those include Auburndale, Fort Meade, Lakeland and Winter Haven. Walk-in, early voting is available March 17 through March 31 at the Elections Off Headquarters in Bartow and the Elections Office of Operations at 70 Florida Citrus Blvd., Winter Haven, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

— LOCAL: TB —

“Hillsborough Commissioner wants Legislature to eliminate Sunshine Law for County Commissioners” via Mitch Perry of Florida Phoenix — Among the list of legislative proposals that the Hillsborough County Commission is asking their state lawmakers to enact this year is a request from one Board member to eliminate Sunshine Laws for County Commissioners. Donna Cameron Cepeda says her proposal is not about reducing transparency in local government but instead is intended to improve the “functionality of the decision-making process for Commissioners and specific Boards.” “Discussions under the current Sunshine law can hinder effective communication, particularly [for the] Commission on Human Trafficking, where sensitive information needs to be handled cautiously,” Cameron Cepeda said. “As a dedicated public servant, I value transparency, accountability, and the public’s trust in government operations. Florida’s Sunshine Law has been instrumental in ensuring openness and preventing corruption. However, certain circumstances call for thoughtful updates to improve efficiency and effectiveness while maintaining the integrity of the public process.”

“Hillsborough could ban fluoride from drinking water next week” via Yacob Reyes of Axios Tampa Bay — Hillsborough’s Board of County Commissioners will decide on Wednesday whether to remove fluoride from its drinking water, Axios has learned. If approved, Hillsborough would be the most populous county in Florida to end the practice — and the latest in a growing number of municipalities across the state that have done so. Commissioner Joshua Wostal, a Republican, announced on Sept. 26 via X that he would introduce a motion to remove fluoride from Hillsborough’s drinking water. “No excuses,” he said. Wostal’s post came after a federal court in California ruled against the Environmental Protection Agency and ordered that it further regulate fluoride in drinking water.

What Nick DiCeglie is reading — “Residents protest changes to Indian Rocks Beach’s short-term rental rules” via Jeff Rosenfield of the Tampa Bay Times — Short-term rentals and hurricanes — issues that have turned the beach community upside down over the past couple of years — intertwined Jan. 14 as residents expressed outrage to City Commissioners over changes to the vacation rental ordinance. The agenda featured two items of note: an ordinance amending the city’s existing law by changing the maximum occupancy from 10 guests to 12 for qualified properties and a response to a Bert Harris Act claim where a rental property owner sued the city for lost property value.

What Chris Sprowls is reading — “Tarpon Springs Commission moves to expand bayou canal dredging project” via Mark Schantz of the Tampa Bay Times — City Commissioners directed staff to expand a planned dredging project of the various bayous and channels around the city, in an undertaking likely to take years to complete. On Jan. 21, Project Administration Department director Bob Robertson presented Commissioners with survey results encompassing 3.5 miles of the city’s waterways. The survey of eight locations revealed what many residents who live on canals already know: that many areas are very shallow and require maintenance dredging. Resident Jim Kolianos said he is upset that the list of places to dredge doesn’t include the whole city. “The biggest problem we have is … the spoil islands that the feds put there years and years ago, and a no-wake zone allowing all these big boats to come into the city. I’ve lived in that spot for 45 years; this year, at a moon-low tide, I could have walked across to the main channel. So if you’re going to dredge, and I hope you do, how about doing the whole town? … It’s not a lot of money to clean it up.”

“Tampa General Hospital adds TECO to name of prestigious Burn Center” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — Tampa General Hospital (TGH) is renaming its burn treatment center. Last week, the medical center held a ribbon cutting in honor of the new naming evolution, which is now the TGH Burn Center: A TECO Partnership. TECO is the acronym for Tampa Electric Co., an Emera Company operation. TGH officials said they changed the name of the Burn Center after receiving a gift from TECO. “TGH is at the forefront of innovative care for burn patients and this gift to name the TGH Burn Center: A TECO Partnership demonstrates Tampa Electric’s significant investment in the community and their health and well-being,” said John Couris, president and CEO of Tampa General. “The new name of the Center is a signal of their faith in the impressive work of our teams and will inspire patients for years to come.”

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“Undocumented immigrants in Tallahassee area on red alert amid recent ICE activity” via Ana Goñi-Lessan and Jeff Burlew of USA Today Network — In a trailer park in Jefferson County, a knock on the door prompted whimpers on the other side and the muffled thumps of small feet running away. It was around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, and children were home, afraid that U.S. ICE agents would be waiting at school to take them away. A boy who appeared no older than 12 barely cracked his door open to speak. He said he and his friends were staying home from school, and the only ones attending class were those born in the United States. “Every time I see a car, I turn off the TV and run to the back” of his home, he said.

“‘I was floored’: Army Corps of Engineers cancels Jacksonville Black History Month event, cites Trump’s order” via Khalil Maycock of News4JAX — The Army Corps of Engineers recently canceled a Black History Month event in Jacksonville, citing updates in guidance regarding DEI. This decision was revealed through emails obtained by News4JAX through a public records request. The event was set to feature Jacksonville City Council member Rahman Johnson, who is Black, as the speaker. In an interview with News4JAX, Johnson expressed his disbelief and disappointment upon learning about the cancellation. He described the Army Corps of Engineers as a “prestigious” organization and was surprised by the decision. “I was honored they wanted me to come and not only do a presentation for their Corps for Black History Month but as an academic, answer some questions,” Johnson said.

— LOCAL: SW FL —

“Lee Sheriff Carmine Marceno’s state financial disclosures show skyrocketing net worth” via Kate Cimini of the Fort Myers News-Press — Since his 2018 appointment to the role of Lee County Sheriff, Marceno’s annual state financial disclosure forms show his net worth has nearly quadrupled. When first appointed after former Sheriff Mike Scott’s abrupt retirement in 2018, Marceno declared his net worth to be roughly a quarter-million. He had no assets or bank accounts worth more than $1,000, he claimed, besides his home, valued at $475,000, state records show. He owed more than half the home’s worth to the bank and had another outstanding loan for under $80,000. By Dec. 31, 2023, however, he had declared his net worth to be north of $1.1 million to the state.

“Sarasota Police unveils new mobile command center that cost nearly $1M” via Melissa Pérez-Carrillo of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — The Sarasota Police Department unveiled its new, state-of-the-art mobile command center. The new command center was pitched to the City Commission by the Police Department in 2022, but some supply shortages led to delays in its finishing. The 40-foot center cost just under $925,000. Of that, $800,000 was funded through the American Rescue Plan Act, which awarded funds to the Sarasota City Commission on July 5, 2022. SPD’s law enforcement trust fund covered the rest of the amount. “We went from the Flintstones to the Jetsons,” Police Chief Rex Troche said about the new command center.

— TOP OPINION —

“Why the Florida Legislature can’t back down” via Steve Bousquet of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — The Florida Legislature is facing a crisis after years of yielding to DeSantis’ power, a trend that has jeopardized the state’s future.

For six years, the Legislature has been “weak and submissive,” approving DeSantis’ “culture-war agenda” and ignoring abuses of power.

However, legislators recently pushed back, refusing to pass his anti-immigrant legislation. They passed their own bill, shifting immigration regulation to the Agriculture Commissioner, but face a likely veto from DeSantis.

While the legislative action was overdue, it might have been a “major political miscalculation” to take on the issue of immigration, a key issue for DeSantis and Trump supporters.

DeSantis has attacked lawmakers, calling them “swampy” and accusing them of protecting special interests. He’s also used his power to command media coverage, further marginalizing the Legislature.

State Rep. Mike Caruso’s criticism of the House speaker highlighted hostility within the Legislature due to DeSantis’ leadership. The Legislature’s future hinges on its ability to stand strong against DeSantis’ attacks. The one person who could potentially intervene is Trump, who has been “silent” on this feud.

Lawmakers are now dealing with the “political monster” they created. It’s a good thing they’re asserting their role as a co-equal branch of government, but “My fear is that it’s too late. The damage is done. It won’t be easily fixed.”

— OPINIONS —

“Trump and the collapse of the old order” via Peggy Noonan of The Wall Street Journal — A recent column in The Wall Street Journal notes Trump’s unique level of cultural saturation, arguing that “100% of Americans know who ‘the President’ is.” This recognition and a general understanding of his policies give him significant power. Trump’s second term can be seen as an attempt to consolidate his power, akin to a character settling “family business.” American politics has reached an inflection point, breaking from its traditional stability and adherence to established norms. A word to Democrats trying to figure out how to save their party. The most eloquent of them, of course, think the answer is finding the right words. We need to talk more like working people; we need Trump’s touch with popular phrasing. The answer isn’t to talk but do. Admit what your party’s gotten wrong in the past 15 years. Don’t be defensive, be humble.

—“Is DeSantis losing steam in Florida?” via Joel Mathis of The Week

“With a new Republican boss in Florida, DeSantis is learning the price of burning bridges” via the Miami Herald editorial board — DeSantis is facing a power shift as Republican lawmakers defy him over a Special Session and an immigration bill. DeSantis, once dominant in Florida, is now struggling after losing the Republican Presidential Primary. With White House consultation, the Legislature passed its own bill, nicknamed the TRUMP Act, which DeSantis has vowed to veto. Speaker Perez said the Governor notified him of the Special Session via voicemail, which shows DeSantis’ communication style. According to one media outlet, the feud is seen as a result of DeSantis’ past unwillingness to foster relationships and his “vengeful” approach to politics.

“DeSantis plucks a guy from Idaho with crass ideas for women’s education” via Pat Beall for the Orlando Sentinel — A newly appointed University of West Florida Board of Trustees member, Scott Yenor, is under scrutiny for his views on women. DeSantis appointed Yenor, a professor who believes colleges are “citadels of our gynecocracy” and that women should not enter science, law or engineering. Yenor says women are “medicated, meddlesome and quarrelsome,” and he prefers they focus on motherhood. His views also include a belief that “shame would be a good tool to deal with declining birth rates.” The Florida Senate will have to approve the appointment formally. Better for all if they vote for the bright futures of girls and send him packing instead.

“DeSantis’ cronyism has undermined Florida’s universities. Is FIU next?” via the Miami Herald editorial board — DeSantis is facing scrutiny for alleged cronyism in the state’s public universities, particularly regarding the potential appointment of Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez as president of Florida International University, the Miami Herald reported Thursday. Critics say this move follows a pattern of DeSantis prioritizing political loyalty over academic qualifications. Recent appointments of Torey Alston to head Broward College and Adam Hasner to head Florida Atlantic University also underscore this trend. Critics argue that Nuñez lacks the extensive academic leadership background needed for FIU. A 2022 law championed by DeSantis allows for secrecy in presidential searches, creating an environment where “political maneuvering can thrive,” one critic says.

— INSTAGRAM OF THE DAY —

— ALOE —

“‘Florida Stands With Israel,’ K-9 and gopher tortoise specialty license plates coming soon” via Richard Tribou of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Three more specialty license plates will soon be available on Florida’s roads including ones supporting Israel, K9s and gopher tortoises. The “Florida Stands With Israel” and “K9s United” plates have already been shipped to the state county tax collector offices. The pro-Israel tag reached its preorder threshold in October, and a portion of its revenue will go to Hatzalah South Florida, which gives free emergency response “for callers of every faith and background,” according to a press release from the Israeli-American Council. The plate, approved in 2020, was designed by Florida State University graduate Daniel Ackerman, featuring an Israeli flag background with orange blossom, Florida’s state flower, atop the Star of David. ‍”Four years ago, we set out to create a tangible symbol of Florida’s support for Israel,” said Israeli-American Council CEO Elan Carr in October. “Today, we’re proud to see our vision become reality.”

— HAPPY BIRTHDAY —

Celebrating today is former everything Tom Gallagher, former Sen. Arthenia Joyner, Carolyn Pardue, Hillary Stapleton, and Jodi Stevens, a wonderful lobbyist in The Process and Monte’s better half.

___

Sunburn is authored and assembled by Peter Schorsch, Phil Ammann, Daniel Dean, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, and Drew Wilson.