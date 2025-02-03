Nick Iarossi to receive knighthood in Naples ceremony

Capital City Consulting co-founder Nick Iarossi will be knighted during a ceremony on April 3 at St. Agnes Church in Naples.

The Royal Order of Francis I, established by the Royal House of Bourbon two centuries ago, honors individuals in various fields, including business, science, and education, for their significant contributions to society through service and philanthropy.

Iarossi will be honored alongside four others, joining a prestigious list of past inductees, including heads of state and notable leaders in business and entertainment.

Last year’s inductees included singing legend Frankie Valli and Formula One icon Mario Andretti.

“Nick is so deserving of this honor and recognition for his considerable accomplishments in business and service to community, state, and country,” said Sachs Media founder Ron Sachs, who recommended Iarossi for the honor. “He is widely respected as among the very few best in his field and as a person with the highest caliber of character.”

Iarossi is a top lobbyist in the state. His firm routinely ranks among the Top five in state-level revenues, and he’s taking steps to replicate its success at the federal level by expanding his work in the nation’s capital as a Managing Director at BGR Group.

Before entering the lobbying world, Iarossi earned his bachelor’s and law degrees from Florida State University, where he served as student body President. In addition to his professional endeavors, Iarossi mentors students and supports charitable organizations, including the March of Dimes and the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

The knighting ceremony will be followed by a gala dinner at Gulfshore Playhouse. The proceeds will fund the charitable work of the Royal Order of Francis I.