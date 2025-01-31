Why hasn’t Donald Trump weighed in on Florida’s immigration enforcement fight?

The Florida Legislature passed an immigration bill named after President Donald Trump. Gov. Ron DeSantis said he will veto the bill because it would limit execution of Trump’s immigration agenda.

So why hasn’t Trump weighed in the matter that has sharply divided Florida Republicans?

Questions to the White House from Florida Politics went unanswered, and many close to the process suspect the President will not weigh in.

But sources say Sen. Joe Gruters, the Sarasota Republican who introduced the Tackling and Reforming Unlawful Migration Policy (TRUMP) Act (SB 2B), spoke to Trump personally on two occasions before the Legislature passed the bill, and also had separate calls with White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles.

Gruters declined to discuss any communications, but maintained his legislation was “the strongest immigration bill in the country.”

“The fact anyone says we are going backward is ludicrous,” he said.

DeSantis, who also said he has spoken to Trump about the bill, has chiefly objected to the reassignment of immigration enforcement from his office to Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson.

“One of the main issues I ran on was curtailing illegal immigration,” DeSantis said. “So to strip it from the Governor, and I think part of this is petty, but to do this is ridiculous. And just be honest with ourselves— one of the magnets from illegal immigration is illegal low wage farm labor.”

Gruters disagrees, and said the hospitality industry likely hires far more undocumented workers, while more ranches in his district rely on migrant workers operating legally under work visas.

Regardless, most agree the entire debate over which bill adequately executes Trump’s agenda could be settled easily by one Truth Social post from the President.

That likely won’t come, though. One lawmaker said the Florida Legislature would likely embrace any public direction from the President, but presumes Wiles wants him out of the rhetorical war currently being waged between the Governor and Speaker Daniel Perez, along with Senate President Ben Albritton. In part, that’s to avoid any fallout from the current Republican infighting. But many also suspect Trump has no interest in humiliating the Governor by siding with the Legislature.

Lawmakers who supported the legislation have largely stuck together defending the bill as strong. One notable exception, Rep. John Temple, voted for the Trump Act, but said he disagrees with the Agriculture Commissioner move and would not vote to override a veto.

“In the original bill, it was also required for all law enforcement to work with the feds,” Temple posted on X. “We still have the opportunity to take this good bill and make it great.”

But many lawmakers have openly questioned why DeSantis should be seen as the most natural advocate of the Trump agenda. The Governor last election cycle ran against Trump for the Republican nomination for President, after all.

“I won’t take lectures on how to support Trump from someone who a year ago told us all why Donald Trump shouldn’t be President,” said Sen. Randy Fine, now the Republican nominee for Congress in Florida’s 6th Congressional District.

A flurry of press conferences by DeSantis in various corners of the state also seem to have had little effect. Some lawmakers suggested it only inspired further resolve. One even suggested the Legislature should evaluate funding for the Governor’s travel and communications team if those resources are only used to criticize lawmakers. “I don’t think he will have that plane much longer,” one said.

But DeSantis does seem to be inspiring federal officials to side with him. U.S. Sen. Ashley Moody, who DeSantis just appointed to an open Senate seat, posted in support of the Governor’s proposals.

“I cannot stress enough how important it is that any state that genuinely wants to help with this unprecedented challenge and secure its communities must ensure participation by local and state law enforcement cooperating with the federal government, which is included in the legislative proposal from Gov. Ron DeSantis,” she wrote.

But House members allied closely with Trump have also chimed in. U.S. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna has slammed the Legislature’s bill, citing material distributed by DeSantis and his office. “This ‘act’ undermines everything Trump is standing for in DC,” she said. “So it is MY BUSINESS. I don’t know what is happening in the Florida Legislature but this is unacceptable.”

And U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds, a Republican who appears to be organizing a gubernatorial campaign with Trump consultants, also criticized the plan to give Simpson immigration powers. “The police powers around the immigration czar, if you will, have to reside with the Governor,” he told influencer Dave Rubin.

DeSantis has utilized party resources, as has Perez, to reach leadership. But those on calls say much of the party faithful sides with DeSantis as well. Still, one party leader blamed that on misinformation around the bill being spread by the Governor.

For example, he noted both the Governor’s and Legislature’s proposals allow local and state law enforcement to interact directly with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and to establish their own partnerships, but DeSantis has repeatedly said the Legislature’s bill requires any enforcement receive a sign-off from the Agriculture Commissioner.

Simpson, for his part, has publicly balked at DeSantis’ demonization of his agency and the agriculture industry during the fight.

“I’ve worked since day one to support President Trump and his immigration policies,” said Simpson, who had Trump’s endorsement when he ran for Agriculture Commissioner. “Florida’s conservative legislature will decide who is best to support President Trump and his team. I’m not the one who opposed and ran against President Trump. Gov Ron DeSantis’ routine attacks on farmers don’t sit well here in Florida — and apparently not with folks across the country either.”