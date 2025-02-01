Marco Rubio says that if we don’t control Greenland, China will

The Arctic could be the graveyard of American interests if the United States doesn’t gain control of Greenland.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio notes that the issue is serious and indeed time-sensitive, as “the Arctic Circle and the Arctic region is going to become critical for shipping lanes, for how you get some of this energy that’s going to be produced under President Trump – these energies rely on shipping lanes.

“The Arctic has some of the most valuable shipping lanes in the world. As some of the ice is melting, it’s become more and more navigable. We need to be able to defend that. So if you project what the Chinese have done, it is just a matter of time before – because they are not an Arctic power. They do not have an Arctic presence, so they need to be able to have somewhere that they can stage from,” he told Megyn Kelly this week.

To that end, Rubio predicts a more aggressive Chinese posture.

“And it is completely realistic to believe that the Chinese will eventually – maybe even in the short term – try to do in Greenland what they have done at the Panama Canal and in other places, and that is install facilities that give them access to the Arctic with the cover of a Chinese company but that in reality serve a dual purpose: that in a moment of conflict, they could send naval vessels to that facility and operate from there. And that is completely unacceptable to the national security of the world and to the United – to the security of the world and the national security of the United States.”

Rubio is not alone in these worries.

President Donald Trump expressed similar concerns last month.

“People don’t even know if Denmark has any right to it. They should give it up because we need it for national security. You don’t even need binoculars. You look outside and you have (Chinese) ships all over the place, Russian ships all over the place. We are not letting that happen,” Trump said at a press conference.

National Security Advisor Mike Waltz is likewise concerned.

“Denmark can be a great ally, but you can’t treat Greenland, which they have operational control over, as some kind of backwater. It’s in the Western Hemisphere, multiple Presidents have tried to bring it into our sphere,” he told an interviewer last month.

Greenland, along with other Trump initiatives, strikes Waltz as an “America First” move to secure what he calls the “Monroe Doctrine 2.0.” And America’s ally to the north, who Trump has suggested should be an American state, needs to do more, Waltz argued.

Sen. Rick Scott, meanwhile, frames the prospect of acquiring Greenland as “exciting” and “great” for national security.