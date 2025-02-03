February 3, 2025
Gov. DeSantis proposes several tax holidays in next budget, including one for guns and ammo
DeSantis slams Legislature’s immigration bill as ‘weaker’ and a ‘bait-and-switch.'

Janelle Irwin Taylor
February 3, 2025

The 'Second Amendment Summer' tax holiday would run from Memorial Day until Fourth of July.

As part of his 2025-26 budget proposal, Gov. Ron DeSantis is calling for six tax holidays, including some familiar breaks on things like hurricane preparation items and school supplies, and a new holiday saving consumers state tax on guns and ammo. 

Likely to be his most controversial tax holiday proposal, DeSantis’ budget includes a “Second Amendment Summer” sales tax holiday that would run from Memorial Day in late-May through the Fourth of July. DeSantis estimates it would save Floridians about $8 million on covered items, including firearms, ammunition and related accessories. 

His budget proposal, entitled “Focus on Fiscal Responsibility,” would again provide for a “Freedom Month” sales tax holiday in July covering outdoor recreation purchases on items, including campaing and fishing gear. Kayaks and canoes are covered, as long as they cost $500 or less. The holiday would also cover tents $200 or less and it would exempt event tickets, museum admission and other arts programming from the state sales tax. 

DeSantis estimates the holiday would save consumers $82 million. 

The proposal also includes the annual Back to School sales tax holiday, a 14-day event that exempts clothing and accessories up to $100; school supplies up to $50; learning aids and jigsaw puzzles up to $30; and personal computers and accessories up to $1,500. The holiday is projected to save Floridians $87 million. 

Another Florida sales tax holiday staple would return under DeSantis’ latest budget proposal. It includes a two-day disaster preparedness tax break expected to save Floridians $72 million on hurricane supplies, including generators priced at $3,000 or less. The two-day tax holiday would run at the beginning of Hurricane Season, and again at its height. Though DeSantis’ budget didn’t name specific dates, Hurricane Season begins June 1 and its peak it typically considered around September and October. 

New sales tax holiday proposals include a one-week “Tool Time,” which would exempt specified tools and equipment used in skilled labor. The proposal doesn’t include a date for the holiday, but estimates it would save Florida workers and other tool shoppers $18 million. 

The proposal also includes a new “Marine Fuel Tax Holiday” that would save boaters $27 million. The proposal would slash for two months 29.5-cents per gallon on motor fuel taxes levied on commonly used boat fuels. Recreational boats typically use marine gas oil, high-speed diesel, ethanol-blended fuel or marine fuel oil. 

Combined with a proposed two-year delay in the imposition of a natural gas fuel tax that is currently scheduled to take effect on Jan. 1, 2026, the tax holidays would save Floridians and visitors an estimated $296 million. 

The proposals are part of DeSantis’ latest budget proposal, released quietly late Sunday. The $115.6 billion proposal is more than $3 billion less than the current fiscal year budget.

Janelle Irwin Taylor

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in Tampa Bay since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as senior reporter for WMNF News. Janelle has a lust for politics and policy. When she’s not bringing you the day’s news, you might find Janelle enjoying nature with her husband, children and two dogs. You can reach Janelle at [email protected].

  PeterH

    February 3, 2025 at 8:45 am

    HEHAW! Shoot em up Florida!

Categories