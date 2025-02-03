February 3, 2025
Will New College take over The Ringling Museum? Gov. DeSantis calls for a change in his budget
Ringling College of Art & Design.

Jacob Ogles

Ringling
FSU has run The Ringling since 2000.

The John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art could soon see a change in ownership.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has proposed moving all institutions at The Ringling Museum out from the auspices of Florida State University. Instead, he wants New College of Florida to control the grounds.

His budget proposes shifting duties and responsibilities at the John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art, Ca’d’Zan and the Ringling Museum of Circus to the Sarasota liberal arts college instead of the Tallahassee-based school.

All those assets sit on property in Sarasota adjacent to New College. But the move will surely draw attention two years after new DeSantis-appointed Trustees at New College started a conservative makeover of the state honors college, firing its prior President and hiring former Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran as its new leader. The small school has since seen its state funding increase substantially.

That includes the home of legendary circus magnate John Ringling. The property was opened as a museum housing he and wife Mable’s collection of art in 1926 while both Ringlings were still alive. It closed for a period after his 1936 death, but control of the grounds was transferred to the state and it reopened in 1946 under the Florida Board of Governance, which oversaw the state higher education institutions at the time.

Of note, New College also has its history tied to the Ringling family. Corcoran’s office sits within College Hall, originally the home of Charles and Edith Ringling. Charles was John Ringling’s brother. Both brothers were part of Ringling Bros. circus fame.

New College was founded as a private college in 1960 and acquired Charles Ringling’s estate a year later. The school became public in 1975, originally as part of the University of South Florida.

FSU took over operation of The Ringling in 2000, after years of fighting about whether it or USF should manage the institution, according to a Tampa Bay Times article from the time. Of note, New College became independent of USF in 2001, and remains part of the State University System.

FSU also runs the graduate level Asolo Conservatory for Actor Training at the Asolo Repertory Theater. DeSantis’ proposal makes no mention of moving that program. The Asolo Rep is located on The Ringling campus.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications.

