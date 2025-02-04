Ron DeSantis wants to throw $3M at illegal gambling investigations

Florida Gaming Control Commission officials say they’re encouraged by Gov. Ron DeSantis’ plans to beef up commitments to crack down on illegal gambling in Florida.

DeSantis released his “Focus on Fiscal Responsibility Budget” proposal for fiscal year 2025-26 Monday and in it, he calls for increased enforcement efforts for the state’s gambling laws. The spending plan totals $115.6 billion. Within that is some funding for the Gaming and Control Commission.

The proposed funding to be considered at the beginning of the Florida Legislative Session when it opens March 4 includes money to regulate and license legal gaming in the state. The funding helps augment more investigations into illegal gambling operations and enforcement of the state’s gaming laws.

The planned spending earmarked for the Gaming Commission includes $748,000 for technology. That tech allocation would fund investigations into illegal gambling outfits in Florida, similar to a crack down announced Monday that sought to stem overseas illegal gambling organizations infiltrating Florida.

Another $225,000 is proposed for increasing staff. The investigative employees are the ones Gaming Commission officials rely on to infiltrate and respond to leads on illegal gambling in Florida.

And some $2.1 million included in the DeSantis proposed budget would help pay for warehouse storage. Illegal gambling investigators often seize equipment, such as slot machines and other gear that needs to be stored, as evidence as investigations and prosecutions progress.

“The Commission is grateful for Governor DeSantis’ steadfast support to successfully execute the mission and vision for gaming in Florida, including an ongoing strategic focus on combatting illegal gaming activity,” said Acting Executive Director of the Commission Ross Marshman. “The ability to improve and leverage resources solidifies our ability to ensure the integrity of legal gaming experiences for Floridians and visitors, as well as to safeguard state revenues for key educational and environmental programs.”

The budget funding for gambling investigation included in the spending plan comes less than two weeks after law enforcement and state attorney officials from across the state appealed to lawmakers for more support on investigations into illegal wagering in Florida. Those officials encouraged state lawmakers to make illegal gambling penalties in Florida stiffer.

“There is zero disincentive for these establishments to close down due to the misdemeanors that they face,” said Chief Ed Cayenne from the Homeland Security Division of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. “They are willing to pay the fines and continue the operations because they are so profitable.”

Cayenne, other law enforcement leaders and several representatives from prosecutor offices from across the state were testifying before the Florida House Industries and Professional Activities Subcommittee Jan. 21.