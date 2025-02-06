JAXPORT ‘State of the Port’ address pitches optimism to First Coast maritime industry

The “2025 State of the Port” address outlining major expansion projects for Jacksonville’s port showed substantial growth potential for the logistics and transportation hub.

Officials with JAXPORT, such as Eric Green, CEO of the government authority over the port, addressed a crowd of several hundred people Thursday at the Hyatt Regency Jacksonville Riverfront, hosted by the Propeller Club of the United States.

“From the addition of new trade lanes to the completion of major growth projects, 2025 is shaping up to be a transformational year for JAXPORT,” said JAXPORT Chair Wendy Hamilton. “CEO Green has a clear vision for the continued growth and development of JAXPORT — strengthening the supply chain and creating an environment where the port’s customers and partners can thrive.”

According to JAXPORT officials, the seaport’s cargo activity accounted for more than 228,100 jobs along Florida’s First Coast region in 2024. Seaports along Northeast Florida’s coast also generated $44 billion in annual economic output.

Meanwhile, JAXPORT is adding new and modified service routes for shipping to increase access to more global markets. Green said careful growth is key to the continued growth.

Among planned growth is a $72-million expansion of a container terminal expected to be completed in the Spring. Another $70 million is being spent on adding new cranes that will arrive this year. And a private investment of $120 million will fund a 340,000-square-foot auto processing facility on Blount Island.

Jack Kiely of Hylant Marine on Jacksonville’s Southside and a client executive with the Propeller Club said the annual State of the Port address has become a must-attend for anyone in the maritime industry in Northeast Florida.

“It’s a large maritime industry, not only in Jacksonville but in the Southeast,” Kiely said. “It (JAXPORT) is one of the largest ports in all of the country. And we’re gaining more… . We’re really growing.”

Beyond the hard numbers and statistics, Kiely said the State of the Port event is a chance for industry insiders, who are usually spread throughout the region, to socialize and connect.

“It’s a good spot for everyone to come together and communicate and collaborate and try to see what we can do better,” Kiely said.

Green agreed.

“Our mission is to be an economic engine and job creator for the community,” she said. “We achieve this through strategic growth across our lines of business and major initiatives to expand our capabilities across our key cargo types – containers, autos and breakbulk. Public and private investments in our terminals ensure JAXPORT continues to generate business growth benefitting our region and state.”