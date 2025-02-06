February 6, 2025
Pilot program aimed at youth to reduce gun violence could be introduced this year
Yvonne Hinson is pushing to improve education

Andrew Powell

hinson
The program would be developed and implemented by IMPACT GNV.

A new measure could launch a pilot program that would address the growing issue of gun violence.

The bill (HB 441) was filed by Gainesville Democratic Rep. Yvonne Hinson and outlines the creation of the Gun Violence Prevention Pilot Program which would be established in Gainesville if the bill is passed.

Legislative findings in the bill states that individuals under the age of 21 are disproportionately affected by gun violence.

Through the pilot program, these individuals would be provided with mental health services, and conflict resolution training, while community initiatives would play a further role in addressing gun violence.

The program would be developed and implemented by IMPACT GNV, a community-based engagement strategy used within Gainesville to address gun violence in the city.

IMPACT GNV would work alongside the Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) and other local officials — focusing on providing mental health services, intervention programs, and alternatives to incarceration.

The program targets youth at risk of becoming gun violence victims, becoming offenders, or who are returning from residential programs and are between age 10 and 21. Family members of those eligible would also be included.

While the program would provide access to substance abuse treatment, therapy, and trauma-based therapy, collaboration with local officials who offer educational and job training opportunities would further be available to participants.

The State Attorney’s Office, the Public Defender’s Office, and the FDJJ would be responsible for referrals.

The City of Gainesville, in collaboration with Alachua County, would have to submit annual reports to IMPACT GNV and DJJ, which would include information on the number of participants within the pilot program; data on the impact of gun violence amongst youth; and the impact on the location served by the program.

Participants would have the opportunity to give their own feedback, and the reports must contain recommendations for improvement and expansion of services based on the results.

The bill further states to fund and implement the pilot program, $500,000 would need to be appropriated from the General Revenue Fund to the Department of Children and Families for fiscal year 2025-26.

If passed, the program would take effect on July 1, 2025, and run for a total of five years before expiring on June 30, 2030.

Andrew Powell

Andrew Powell is a 10-year veteran in the media, having a successful career that has ranged from politics to sports to entertainment. However, Andrew has a special love for Florida politics and anything Sunshine State, which has brought him to this point in his career. Powell's work has been featured in many publications including The Center Square covering Florida legislative sessions, The Daily Caller covering sports, and Independent Journal Review covering news and politics. You can reach Andrew at [email protected].

One comment

  • rbruce

    February 6, 2025 at 4:49 pm

    When I was a kid in the late ’60’s to mid ’70’s in Indiana, I used to carry a BB Gun on my bicycle riding around the neighborhood with other kids my age and no one cared. We never hurt anyone. We also shot home made arrows from bows at the other kids who were playing cowboys. The gun is not the problem. No objection to mental health counseling, but don’t blame it on “gun violence”.

Categories