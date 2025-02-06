Pilot program aimed at youth to reduce gun violence could be introduced this year

A new measure could launch a pilot program that would address the growing issue of gun violence.

The bill (HB 441) was filed by Gainesville Democratic Rep. Yvonne Hinson and outlines the creation of the Gun Violence Prevention Pilot Program which would be established in Gainesville if the bill is passed.

Legislative findings in the bill states that individuals under the age of 21 are disproportionately affected by gun violence.

Through the pilot program, these individuals would be provided with mental health services, and conflict resolution training, while community initiatives would play a further role in addressing gun violence.

The program would be developed and implemented by IMPACT GNV, a community-based engagement strategy used within Gainesville to address gun violence in the city.

IMPACT GNV would work alongside the Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) and other local officials — focusing on providing mental health services, intervention programs, and alternatives to incarceration.

The program targets youth at risk of becoming gun violence victims, becoming offenders, or who are returning from residential programs and are between age 10 and 21. Family members of those eligible would also be included.

While the program would provide access to substance abuse treatment, therapy, and trauma-based therapy, collaboration with local officials who offer educational and job training opportunities would further be available to participants.

The State Attorney’s Office, the Public Defender’s Office, and the FDJJ would be responsible for referrals.

The City of Gainesville, in collaboration with Alachua County, would have to submit annual reports to IMPACT GNV and DJJ, which would include information on the number of participants within the pilot program; data on the impact of gun violence amongst youth; and the impact on the location served by the program.

Participants would have the opportunity to give their own feedback, and the reports must contain recommendations for improvement and expansion of services based on the results.

The bill further states to fund and implement the pilot program, $500,000 would need to be appropriated from the General Revenue Fund to the Department of Children and Families for fiscal year 2025-26.

If passed, the program would take effect on July 1, 2025, and run for a total of five years before expiring on June 30, 2030.