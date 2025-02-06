UCF professor was suspended after a night of partying with students

A University of Central Florida (UCF) professor was recently placed on unpaid suspension after he partied with his students after a conference and was accused of driving drunk in downtown Orlando last year, school records show.

A school investigative report ruled associate psychology Steven Berman “placed these students in a dangerous situation that could have resulted in an accident.”

Berman, who is paid $96,163 a year and worked at UCF for 23 years, was put on unpaid suspension from Dec. 13 to Jan. 2, school records showed.

Berman promised to never go out with his students again and denied being drunk, according to the University Compliance and Ethics investigation report released to Florida Politics after a records request.

The investigation into Berman began following the Southeastern Psychological Association conference held in Orlando in March 2024.

On March 15, Berman “appeared inebriated” when he met up with students at a group dinner at Carrabba’s Italian Grill as part of a social gathering with the conference, the report said.

Then the next day — the last day of the conference — Berman joined a small group of students at one student’s apartment and took a shot with them. Berman also admitted he drank a mixed drink in the 30 minutes he stayed at the apartment, the report said.

Then Berman drove the group to downtown Orlando to meet up with a larger group of students to go bar hopping.

“One student stated that Dr. Berman was driving erratically, and it was a little scary,” the investigative report said. “Another student recalled telling Dr. Berman that he was driving in a bike lane, and Dr. Berman swerving to get back into the right lane. Another student corroborated this student’s account by stating Dr. Berman had confused a bike or bus lane for a regular lane.”

The report added, “When confronted by investigators, Dr. Berman denied hearing any comments about his driving and denied being inebriated.”

Once out in downtown Orlando, they went to three different bars.

“Witnesses further stated he became increasingly inebriated as the night went on,” the report said.

That night, Berman put his fingers through one student’s belt loops to steady himself — which UCF investigators observed when they got videos and pictures from downtown during their probe.

Students began complaining that Berman got too close to them and made them feel uncomfortable.

Another student said Berman put one of his hands on her lower back and the other hand on her abdomen, just below her chest. He spoke “very closely to her,” the report said.

“The student reported feeling violated and caged in,” the report said.

When confronted by investigators, Berman denied touching the students. “… He stated he could not recall this happening, but that he would never do something like that,” the report said.

At the end of the night, Berman got a ride home from his adult child.

It wasn’t the first time Berman partied with UCF students at conferences.

For instance, one person said Berman drank with students during the 2023 conference in New Orleans and became so drunk, a student helped him back to his hotel room.

“Investigators reviewed a video of Dr. Berman dancing in the street to music during this trip where he appeared to be inebriated,” the report said.

Berman denied being drunk in New Orleans.

The report said another faculty member warned Berman about drinking with students at conferences.

“Dr. Berman dismissed the caution and responded that it was what he did with his supervisors in grad school, and it’s what he’s always done,” the report said.

Throughout the investigation, Berman was cooperative and seemed honest in his interview with UCF investigators who believed he “is in denial about his excessive drinking.”

“He admitted to drinking alcohol and driving although he denied that he was inebriated,” the report said. “Dr. Berman expressed his genuine regret to investigators, stating that he was truly sorry if he ever made a student feel uncomfortable. He also committed to never socializing with students again.”

Berman did not respond to a request for comment for this story.