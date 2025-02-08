Jared Moskowitz bill would award Congressional Gold Medal to WWII vet Roddie Edmonds

U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz is behind bipartisan legislation to honor a World War II veteran whose heroics likely saved the lives of a few hundred Jewish American soldiers.

Moskowitz is joining U.S. Rep. Tim Burchett, a Tennessee Republican, to sponsor a bill posthumously awarding Roddie Edmonds the prestigious Congressional Gold Medal.

Edmonds is one of just five Americans honored by Yad Vashem as “Righteous Among the Nations.” That’s because Edmonds, after being captured by Nazi soldiers, refused to identify Jewish American soldiers within a prisoner-of-war camp, thus saving them from being targeted or even killed.

“During a period of darkness, hatred, and vile antisemitism, Roddie Edmonds showed unmatched bravery and solidarity,” Moskowitz said in a prepared statement announcing the legislation.

“His decision to stand by his fellow soldiers against the atrocities of Nazi Germany saved hundreds of Jewish American lives, and Congress can’t let that be forgotten. By honoring Roddie with this Congressional Gold Medal, we will stand with a humble American hero and ensure that his legacy of moral fortitude lives on.”

Edmonds was a master sergeant in the Army’s 422nd Infantry Regiment during his World War II service. He was captured in the Battle of the Bulge and was taken to the POW camp Stalag IX-A along with more than 1,000 Americans. Historians say it was there that the Nazis ordered Edmonds to disclose which soldiers were Jewish, even threatening him with death. But Edmonds refused.

It’s estimated that around 200 Jewish soldiers were in that POW camp along with Edmonds at the time.

Edmonds survived the war and passed away in 1985.

“Roddie Edmonds showed incredible bravery that should make every American proud,” Burchett said.

“He fearlessly faced down Nazi soldiers during World War II and saved hundreds of Jewish lives when he refused to turn in his fellow Jewish service members, even at gunpoint. This Congressional Gold Medal is a fitting way to honor his legacy.”