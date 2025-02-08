Takeaways from Tallahassee — The big game

Looking for an excuse to get excited for the Super Bowl? We might have one for you.

When the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles kick off Super Bowl LIX on Sunday, a handful of Noles will be on the roster. And, Tallahassee connection or not, Florida Politics’ resident Gators fan insists we name-drop the former UF players who’ll suit up as well.

Seven former Florida State Seminoles and Florida Gators could see the field. For the two-time defending Super Champion Chiefs, at least one will start. Right tackle Jawaan Taylor, a former Gator, is the regular starter on the KC offensive line.

Taylor has started 33 of 34 regular-season games for the Chiefs since being signed as a free agent from the Jacksonville Jaguars. He earned a Super Bowl ring last season and started both of Kansas City’s playoff wins this season.

Another former Gator, D.J. Humphries, is a backup offensive lineman. The eight-year veteran joined the Chiefs this season, played in two regular games, and appeared in both of Kansas City’s playoff games.

Former Florida State defensive lineman Derrick Nnadi will likely play for the Chiefs. He provides depth on Kansas City’s defensive line. This season, he played in all 17 regular-season games and both of the Chiefs’ playoff games, providing run-stopping support in the middle of the line.

The Eagles have a starter from Florida and Florida State on the defense. Strong safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, a former Gator, started all but one game for the Eagles this season, picking off six passes and returning one for a touchdown. He received votes for The Associated Press Comeback Player of the Year award.

Former Florida State linebacker Josh Sweat started 15 games for Philadelphia this season, leading the team with eight sacks. He started all three of Philadelphia’s playoff games but has not recorded a postseason sack this year. Sweat will be chasing Patrick Mahomes on Sunday.

Two other players could see action for Philadelphia. Former Florida State wide receiver Johnny Wilson started four games and played in 12 others during his rookie season. Wilson caught five passes, one for a touchdown.

Wilson could be pressed into service with starting wide receiver DeVonta Smith limited this week with a hamstring injury.

Eagles’ reserve tackle Fred Johnson started six games this season and plays on special teams. He has been on the field for all 20 of the Eagles’ regular-season and playoff games.

Will any of these players who starred in Gainesville or Tallahassee have their big moment in the game? Chances are, some players with Florida ties will step into the Super Bowl spotlight.

Former Seminoles defensive tackle Fabian Lovett is on the Chiefs’ practice squad but will not be active for the game.

Coming up, the usual assortment of news, intel, and observations from the week that was in Florida’s capital city by Peter Schorsch, Drew Wilson, Drew Dixon, Liam Fineout, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell and the staff of Florida Politics.

But first, the “Takeaway 5” — the Top 5 stories from the week that was:

— Take 5 —

The war continues — House Speaker Daniel Perez outlined a new set of “combined workgroups,” which will review line-item vetoes from the current 2024-25 budget Gov. Ron DeSantis signed last year. The creation of these groups amounts to political warfare between DeSantis’ executive branch and the Legislature, despite both chambers and the Governor all being Republicans. The workgroups will allow lawmakers to gather to discuss vetoes from the budget and determine which should be taken up for a potential veto override. Perez, outlining his plans in a late afternoon email to members, has authorized the groups to begin meeting on Monday for up to 10 days. For those who have been paying attention as lawmakers convened last week for a Special Session DeSantis asked for, the latest ding on DeSantis likely comes as little surprise.

It’s official — Pam Bondi has been sworn in as U.S. Attorney General. “I will restore integrity to the Justice Department and I will fight violent crime throughout this country and throughout this world and make America safe again,” Bondi vowed at the ceremony. At a White House news conference, she was introduced by President Donald Trump before being administered an oath by Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas with family at her side. “She’s worked hard, so hard, and is so unbelievably fair and unbelievably good at law enforcement,” Trump said. Trump in November nominated Bondi, a former Florida Attorney General, to head the Department of Justice. The U.S. Senate confirmed her nomination on Tuesday night on a 54-46 vote.

New prez — Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez will take over the operations of her former alma mater, Florida International University (FIU), after a vote by the school’s leadership. The FIU Board of Trustees voted 11 to 1 to hire Nuñez as Interim President, finalizing plans DeSantis set in motion weeks ago to install his second-in-command in the public university’s top post. Nuñez will replace President Kenneth Jessell, who has led FIU since March 2022. Nuñez will officially become Interim President on Feb. 17.

DQ’d — The Florida Department of State notified Rep. Debbie Mayfield this week that the state will not permit her to run as a candidate for Senate. The Brevard Republican announced in November that she would run in a Special Election for her old seat in Senate District 19, shortly after Sen. Randy Fine announced he would resign to run for Congress. Mayfield vowed to fight the decision and has asked the state Supreme Court to intervene. The lawsuit says Secretary of State Cord Byrd exceeded his authority by rejecting her qualification paperwork for the Special Election. The State Department determined term limits forbid Mayfield from immediately running again for a Senate seat she held as recently as last year. But Mayfield, in court filings, said it’s not the role of the State Department to refuse her a place on the ballot when no one has filed a legal challenge to her candidacy.

How soon is soon — The Attorney General’s office has been vacant for weeks and Nuñez’s departure adds to the list of openings the Governor must fill. DeSantis acknowledges imminent staff changes, with the Lieutenant Governor poised to move to the presidency of Florida International University, and his Chief of Staff expected to become the state’s new Attorney General. Political watchers are already speculating on who the next Lt. Governor pick will be, and when that selection may be made, especially in light of mounting speculation that First Lady Casey DeSantis will run for Governor next year. Meanwhile, James Uthmeier has already been formally replaced by Jason Weida as DeSantis’ Chief of Staff. But there is still work to do before he can become the state Attorney General.

— Sadowski shoutout—

Florida is becoming more and more populated by the day. Whether due to the state’s “free state” conservative face-lift, its tax structure or nature, all we know here at Florida Politics is more people keep moving to the Sunshine State, which means more housing will be needed.

As Session approaches, politicians and lobbyists are all trying to get their agendas baked into the budget pie. Based on DeSantis’ budget recommendations for the 2025-26 fiscal year, the Sadowski Coalition — a nonpartisan group of more than 40 statewide organizations — released a statement praising its funding for housing initiatives.

“The Sadowski Coalition is thrilled that Gov. DeSantis’ budget recommendations include full funding for the State Housing Initiatives Partnership (SHIP) and the State Apartment Incentive Loan (SAIL) programs. These programs excel at creating housing that is affordable for Floridians, from our seniors and veterans to our workforce and families, and fully funding them will continue to prioritize needed housing in the state,” said Mark Hendrickson, the executive director of the Florida Association of Local Housing Finance Authorities.

Hendrickson, who is also the facilitator of the Sadowski Coalition, added, “Creating housing that is affordable for Floridians is critical, especially as Florida continues to grow and thrive as it helps to maintain the state’s vibrant economy. As the budget process continues, we look forward to working with Florida legislators to see Florida’s SHIP and SAIL programs fully funded.”

The Governor’s recommendation is just that — a recommendation. But as Florida’s population keeps growing, housing spending will no doubt be the focus of many discussions during Session.

— Ladies down-on-the-farm awards —

Agricultural and environmental work is often tough, but that hasn’t stopped women from excelling in the industry, and the state’s Agriculture Commissioner wants to acknowledge those efforts.

Wilton Simpson is seeking nominations for the 2025 Women of the Year in Agriculture and Agricultural-Environmental Leadership Awards.

The annual awards spotlight environmentally innovative growers and ranchers in Florida who promote the protection and preservation of resources in the state while balancing that with producing agricultural goods.

“These awards honor the women whose leadership has shaped our industry and the growers and ranchers whose innovative practices protect our natural resources. I encourage Floridians to nominate those who exemplify excellence and the spirit of Florida agriculture,” said Simpson.

The Woman of the Year in Agriculture Award has been issued annually since 1984. The Agricultural-Environmental Leadership Award was established in 1994 and goes to women involved in conservation and preservation efforts who are also leaders in the agricultural industry.

Nominations can be submitted on the FDACS website.

— Feeding America —

The U.S. may be known for oversize portions of food and a stubbornly high obesity rate, but one in seven households nationwide suffer from food insecurity, not knowing where their next meal will come from or when.

No one in a country that calls itself the land of the free and home of the brave should be hungry, especially children.

This week, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, along with Commissioner Simpson, is asking for partners from across the state, such as local nonprofits, schools, Summer camps, and faith-based organizations, to help them provide meals to low-income families through the 2025 Summer BreakSpot Program.

Through funding provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture but administered at the state level, the Summer BreakSpot Program helps provide nutritious and no-cost meals to children from low-income areas so they can enjoy a great Summer on a full stomach and partake in camp and enrichment programs.

Qualified organizations who help will be reimbursed for their operations and administrative expenses. For more information, visit SummerBreakSpot.org.

If you represent an organization that provides to the community, can serve meals on a regular schedule and show financial capability, FDACS wants to hear from you — and while summer is a ways away, there’s no better time to reach out than now.

—The week in appointments—

Florida State University Board of Trustees — DeSantis has reappointed Peter Collins to the FSU Board of Trustees. Collins is the Co-Founder and Managing Principal of Forge Capital Partners and the CEO of Forge’s real estate private equity fund business. Active in his community, he is the vice president of Boy Scouts of America Greater Tampa Bay Area Council’s Executive Committee, a member of the Urban Land Institute and the International Council of Shopping Centers, serves on the Board of the Florida Council of 100, and is the former Chair of the State of Florida’s Pension Investment Advisory Council. Collins earned his bachelor’s degree in finance and his MBA from Florida State University.

University of Central Florida Board of Trustees — DeSantis reappointed William J. Christy to the UCF Board of Trustees this week. Christy is the president and CEO of CLASH Endurance. An experienced entrepreneur, he founded Cognitive Kinetics, where he currently serves as the Executive Chair. Christy has launched multiple successful startup companies and played a key role in designing and producing several medical devices. Christy earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Central Florida and his MBA from Rollins College.

— Fent-Oh-Nah —

Drugs have been a big talking point for the current President and his cabinet. Especially fentanyl. So much so that, less than three weeks into this administration, Canada this week had to create a “border czar” to stop the export of fentanyl just to avoid a tariff war with the U.S.

Fentanyl is indeed a dangerous drug and the arrest of traffickers is something most would celebrate, no matter which side of the aisle they’re on.

This week, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement announced the arrest of 38-year-old Vincent Allen Willey of Jacksonville on fentanyl trafficking charges.

FDLE agents seized more than 4 pounds of fentanyl — for reference, experts say as little as two milligrams can be lethal to an adult — more than a pound of cocaine, more than 3 pounds of PCP (also known as angel dust, which is Faith No More’s best album), $52,000 in cash, 38 firearms, a cocaine press, and a money counting machine from Wiley’s home.

Even a GTA 5 character would be impressed with that inventory.

FDLE worked alongside the St. John’s County Sheriff’s Office, the Putnam Sheriff’s Office, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, the Palatka Police Department, the St. Augustine Beach Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations, ATF, and the Northeast Florida HIDTA initiative. Wiley’s initial arrest was the result of a traffic stop.

Wiley’s bond is $1.8 million,, and the Office of the State Attorney in Florida’s 4th Judicial Circuit will prosecute the case.

— No quarter —

Floridians can wager on a lot of things legally in Florida. But the state’s top gambling cops draw the line at the beach and are looking to stem overseas operations.

Ahead of one of the busiest sports betting weekends of the year, Florida gaming officials reiterated their commitment to preventing overseas bookmakers and casinos from cashing in on Florida bettors this week.

Florida Gaming Control Commission (FGCC) officials announced on Monday that they’re demanding a halt to three overseas operations that have established online gambling websites that are now accessible to Florida residents and visitors.

Cease-and-desist letters were sent to Milvus Ltc., also doing business as BetUS.com.pa, Harp Media B.V., also doing business as Bovada.lv, and Gaming Services Provider, N.V. also doing business as MyBookie.ag.

“Gaming, both land-based and online, is strictly regulated in Florida. For example, when it comes to slot machine gaming, counting the eight legal, state-licensed slot machine businesses, and the six tribal gaming locations currently operated by the Seminole Tribe of Florida, there are only 14 legal slot machine businesses in Florida,” said FGCC Executive Director Ross Marshman.

—Toll-free—

Freedom isn’t free. Millions of Americans have, and millions more will continue the excellence and tradition of the armed forces in the United States.

And while during college football, it might be more fun for you to scream “Army” or sport a Rick Scott-style Navy cap, at the end of the day, veterans and active duty service members allow us to sit back and passive-aggressively criticize our government without fear of punishment.

And while hopefully they don’t invade Greenland anytime soon, it is essential to recognize our troops and veterans, especially disabled ones, more than two days a year.

This week, Sen. Blaise Ingoglia and Rep. J.J. Grow, both Republicans, filed SB 532 and HB 445.

The bill would exempt disabled veterans from tolls if they are determined to have a service-connected disability from any branch of the U.S. Armed Services — yes, even the Space Force.

“Throughout the years, I’ve worked alongside the legislature and Gov. Ron DeSantis to ensure Florida remains the most veteran-friendly state to live, work and play,” Ingoglia said.

“I am honored to sponsor a piece of legislation that will allow 100% disabled veterans to travel the state toll-free. Our valued veterans community, over 50,000 strong in my district, have sacrificed and served our great country honorably; this bill will be a small token of gratitude for their selfless service.”

Grow added, “Eliminating tolls for those who are 100% disabled is a way to reaffirm our unwavering commitment to our community.”

— CROWN Act —

Democratic Sen. Shevrin Jones of Miami Gardens and Democratic Rep. Bracy Davis of Orlando have filed SB 476 and HB 387 to implement the “Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair” Act, also known as the CROWN Act.

The CROWN Act would set laws that would protect against discrimination based on a person’s hair texture and style and has been implemented in 25 states across the U.S.

Jones said that Black and brown people, particularly women of color, often face discrimination at work, schools, and in their daily lives because of their hair texture and style, which can lead to disadvantages in employment and education opportunities.

“The CROWN Act is a critical protection that’s needed here in Florida given these very tangible real-world consequences,” Jones said in a statement. “Discrimination against natural hair attacks a fundamental part of our identity and cultural heritage. Black hair, in all its diverse forms and styles, is beautiful, and everyone should be able to express their cultural identity without facing prejudice.”

Davis said the act affirms the dignity and identity of Black and brown people across Florida and added it should be embraced, not punished.

“Culturally, our hair is a reflection of who we are. It’s how we express pride in our heritage, our individuality, and even our journey,” Davis said, “For many of us, our hair is an extension of our story — how we feel, where we’ve been, and where we’re going. As a woman who wears sisterlocs, I understand firsthand how important it is to feel safe, seen, and respected in spaces where we show up as our authentic selves.”

—Evicting ‘global elites’—

Clearwater Republican Rep. Berny Jacques has filed a bill that will help protect Florida families from multinational corporations who have turned homeownership into a Wall Street commodity, squashing the American Dream of property ownership for everyday Floridians.

HB 401 would establish clear distinctions between single-family homes and corporate-owned “hybrid housing,” which is currently replacing traditional home ownership and communities with investment portfolios.

The bill would empower counties and municipalities to designate parcels of land strictly for single-family residential homes. This would prevent corporations from buying up neighborhoods in residential zones and turning them into permanent rental properties.

Jacques said in a statement that the Sunshine State is for families and not for the “global elites,” noting the legislation will bring more freedom and stability to Florida’s families. Jacques called on his colleagues to join him in advancing this new measure to stand up to corporations to ensure Florida remains with Florida families, not faceless investors.

“Florida is for families — not Wall Street landlords or global elites,” Jacques said in a statement. “This bill puts an end to corporate overlords turning our neighborhoods into rental farms and restores homeownership to hardworking Floridians. Owning a home isn’t just about real estate; it’s about freedom, stability, and the right to build a future in your own community. With this bill, we’re making it clear: Florida belongs to Floridians.”

—CPAs collaborate—

The Florida Institute of Certified Public Accountants hosted more than 100 CPAs from across Florida as part of its annual CPA Day at the state Capitol to promote the profession’s importance and advocate for their 2025 legislative priorities.

Ed Duarte, Chair of the Florida Institute of CPAs Board of Directors,, expressed his appreciation to state lawmakers for taking the time to meet with the CPAs who traveled to Tallahassee.

“We discussed the importance of our legislative priorities and of protecting the CPA license, as well as the vital role CPAs play in maintaining the strength of Florida’s economy,” Duarte said. “We will continue to be proactive in paving the way for legislative actions being favorable to the profession and remain focused on promoting and protecting the profession and strengthening Florida’s talent pipeline.”

To ensure Florida remains a national leader, the FICPA is supporting legislation that offers innovative pathways to CPA licensure and addresses growing workforce demands, while maintaining import safeguards, strong standards, and public trust.

Shelly Weir, FICPA’s President and CEO, said her top priority is protecting the CPA license process while maintaining the integrity of the profession.

“I am committed to working with our partners in the Legislature to make Florida a model for the rest of the nation,” Weir said. “Our proposed legislative changes will modernize the license, offer more options and provide efficiencies in the licensure process. This ensures Florida remains a leader in pro-business CPA licensing that helps individuals do business and get to work in our great state.”

—Starry Night—

The night of the Academy Awards means different things to different people. For some, it’s all about celebrity fashion. For others, it’s the speeches. And some just want to argue about who got snubbed or who never deserved a nomination in the first place.

But if you’ve ever dreamed of partaking in Hollywood’s biggest night or simply want to watch the Academy Awards with other cinephiles, then mark your calendars.

On March 2, the Florida State University College of Motion Picture Arts will hold its 18th annual fundraiser for the school with the anticipated “A Night at the Oscars.”

Since 2008, the CMPA has offered a night of entertainment, surprises, food, drinks, and art as the school celebrates the Academy Awards. All proceeds from the event go directly to the school to help fund the projects and voices of their students and programs.

The night begins with the “Walk the Red Carpet” event from 6 to 7 p.m. Then the festivities begin with the official watch party starting at 7 p.m. until the Academy Awards end around 11 p.m., but all Oscar viewers know they always go over. Tickets are available for purchase here.

The FSU College of Motion Picture Arts is home to Oscar winners, such as Barry Jenkins, for his Best Picture-winning masterpiece “Moonlight,” and directors of films nominated for Oscars, including Wes Ball, who’s up for an Oscar for “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.”

— And strike again online —

Online universities have become a popular alternative for individuals looking to return to school or start their higher education for the first time.

So, now more than ever, in a reality where it feels like we are one Musk or Meta project away from living out Tron, universities need to have a good, reliable online degree program.

This week, Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University (FAMU) announced that Kelly Bolden, Ph.D., will become the dean of FAMU Online on Feb. 3.

“Today marks an exciting new chapter for FAMU Online. Dr. Bailey’s wealth of expertise will undoubtedly elevate our online programs by expanding educational access that extends far beyond the geographic limitations of a traditional brick-and-mortar infrastructure,” said Provost Allyson L. Watson.

With more than 20 years of experience in higher education, serving as STEM curriculum project manager of a $5 million grant project, and serving as the director of the candidate empowerment center at the FAMU College of Education, Dr. Bailey has seen a lot.

“It’s an honor to lead FAMU Online at such a transformative time in higher education with the emergence of new digital strategies for achieving greater levels of student success. I look forward to collaborating with faculty, staff, and key stakeholders to create dynamic learning experiences that empower our students to excel academically,” said Bolden.

— Whatcha say? FNA Nonprofit Day! —

Are you one of the unlucky individuals who has to spend their work day at the Florida Capitol? First, our condolences (kidding!). Second, if you have the time on your way to security at the front door, you should check out Florida’s first Nonprofit event at the Capitol.

Hosted by The Florida Nonprofit Alliance (FNA), an organization that advocates for nonprofits, the celebration will see more than 60 nonprofits form across the so-called “Free State of Florida” fill the building on Feb. 11 and 12.

“While the public and private sectors in Florida’s economy often draw attention, it is important for policymakers, the business community, and individual and corporate donors to recognize not only the economic strength and importance of the nonprofit sector but also the gaps in our state that need to be filled,” says Sabeen Perwaiz, President and CEO of Florida Nonprofit Alliance.

Nonprofits matter, too, as the nonprofit sector in Florida currently employs 7% of a fast-growing state population and generates $116 billion in revenue for the state. Still, more than a fifth of nonprofit workers live paycheck to paycheck. And we know how much of a trigger word “Helene” or “Milton” might be for some of you, but Mother Nature doesn’t care whether a building is a home, a business, a school, or even a nonprofit as we saw last year when a third of nonprofits were affected by hurricanes.

So, whether you want to learn about nonprofits, see the economic impact of nonprofits and the challenges they face, meet some great people doing great work, or kill some time on the clock, swing by and check out Nonprofit Day at the Capitol.

— FEA stands with immigrants —

After a teacher was detained, the Florida Education Association (FEA) announced in a statement that they stand with Florida’s immigrant community.

“Our hearts weigh heavy with the news that a Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) teacher and United Teachers of Dade (UTD) member was detained recently at what he thought would be another regular immigration hearing,” FEA said in the statement.

FEA added they would not speculate on the details but noted the teacher was a student favorite.

“In the days and weeks that follow, children in one of our neighborhood public schools will no longer get to learn from their favorite teacher. A community will no longer get to feel inspired by a valuable educator. And the families of those impacted will feel the ripples of this action long after our own memories put this news away,” the statement continued.

“This is just one story, but unfortunately, it’s not unique. Across our state and nation, the immigrants who make up our diverse communities are under attack. They are being targeted, demeaned, and blamed for the ills of our democracy.

“Our union history is filled with leaders who made the choice to do what was right for our collective freedoms — no matter the cost. Today, we come to a crossroads again and we once again will let our union principles guide us. We stand united with diverse communities to make Florida the greatest state in the nation and a safe and welcoming place for every child, no exceptions.”

—Expert on campus—

An expert in human rights in Ukraine will speak at Florida State University on Monday at two different appearances.

Oleksandra Matviichuk, head of the Ukrainian organization Center for Civil Liberties, which received a Nobel Peace Prize in 2022, will give a presentation on Monday at 8 a.m. in FSU’s Miller Hall. She’ll then hold a “fireside chat” at 2 p.m. at the Beth Moor Lounge in the Longmire Building on campus.

Matviichuk will address the topic of “Defending Democracy and Ukraine’s Fight for Freedom” during the war in that country, which broke out after Russia invaded the sovereign nation three years ago.

The 8 a.m. appearance will include a question-and-answer period after her initial presentation. The 2 p.m. event will also include a discussion with Timothy Chapin, Dean of the FSU College of Social Sciences and Public Policy. They’ll also be joined by Vilma Fuentes, program director of the FSU Ukraine Task Force.

Matviichuk and her associates have been intricately involved in exposing war crimes and human rights violations during the war in Ukraine.

— Leon County celebrates history —

Although the federal government may not be embracing Black History Month, Leon County, home to many vital boycotts and gatherings during the Civil Rights Movement, has a lot in store for February.

During this Black History Month, the Leon County government, alongside its public libraries, is inviting the community to come out and celebrate Black history with a series of events and activities recognizing the triumphs and contributions of Black Americans.

Florida State University legend Charlie Ward’s Heisman Trophy will be displayed in the downtown central library all month. Ward led FSU to their first national championship in football and later became a professional basketball player for the New York Knicks.

On Tuesday, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Dr. B.L. Perry Jr. Branch Library, there will be trivia on Black history and legends — a fun, healthy, and informative competition. In the main downtown library from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb. 15, forget about the fact you were single on Valentine’s Day and go to the Leon County African American Read-In, which will be featuring children’s books by African American authors.

Festivities continue on Feb. 18 with a virtual event featuring journalist Lee Hawkins. Scheduled for 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., the event will see Hawkins discuss his memoir, “I am Nobody’s Slave: How Uncovering My Family’s History Set Me Free. ” The memoir explores his family’s legacy post-enslavement and the trauma and resilience they’ve experienced and shown.

On Feb. 19 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the main downtown library, there will be an “Exploring Tallahassee’s Black History from the Antebellum Era to Reconstruction” which will explore Tallahassee’s history during the Civil War and Reconstruction.

—Top honors—

Shumaker Partner Virginia “Ginny” Dailey has been awarded the Martha Barnett Women Lawyers of Achievement Award, a prestigious honor recognizing women lawyers from Florida’s 2nd Judicial Circuit who demonstrate professional excellence, mentorship, and advocacy for women working in the legal profession.

Dailey has over 20 years of experience in the legal field and is renowned for her high ethical standards, unparalleled knowledge of the law, and legal abilities. Both judges and her clients count on her, making her one of the most highly sought-after, trusted, and respected attorneys in her field.

As a member of the Tallahassee Women Lawyers Association, Big Bend Habitat for Humanity Women’s Champion, and Sister Girl’s Network, Dailey has built a reputation for delivering innovative solutions to clients, uniting women, and breaking down barriers.

Dailey said in a statement that she is honored to receive the award after she spent time working with its namesake, Martha Barnett, during her time in law school. She noted she will continue to advance women within the profession.

“Advancing women in the legal profession and advocating for women’s rights under the law are both essential in creating a community where women can connect, support each other, and build their careers together,” Dailey said. “I had the opportunity to work with Martha Barnett while I was in law school. Having admired her bold leadership for many years, it is a special honor to receive the Martha Barnett Women Lawyers of Achievement Award and to continue advocating for women in the legal profession.”

— Fore! —

First Tee-Tallahassee announced Callie Kitchens has been named the new LPGA USGA Girls Golf program director.

The announcement comes shortly after the Tallahassee Democrat honored Kitchens as the Big Bend Preps Boys Coach of the Year.

One of the 150 First Tee chapters across the U.S., First Tee-Tallahassee provides educational programs to young people that build character and instill life-enhancing values through the game of golf.

First Tee-Tallahassee Founder and Chair Chuck Urban said Kitchens’s appointment was a win for the program, allowing youth access to experienced coaches.

“Bringing Callie on board is a tremendous win for our program,” Urban said. “Our goal has been to expand the program, offering all youth in the region, especially girls, the chance to work with experienced coaches who will make the game of golf fun while also teaching them valuable life skills like confidence and perseverance.”

Playing golf with her father since she was a child, Kitchens started playing for North Florida Christian High School in eighth grade. As an individual, she won district competitions five times and regional competitions twice. Kitchens then went on to play golf in college for Daytona State College and Lee University, winning national championships with both institutions.

“I think it is important for young girls to see themselves represented in the sport, so they feel empowered to play their game with confidence,” Kitchen said. “My hope is that every girl that attends our sessions will find the game of golf fun, tell their friends about it, and continue to build their confidence to play or compete for their schools.”

— Capitol Directions —

CASEY DESANTIS — Crossways arrow — Now that she has officially become a possible candidate, the (Jackie O wannabe) gloves are off.

JEANETTE NUÑEZ — Up arrow — She won’t say it, but she’s getting out while the getting’s good.

JOSÉ OLIVA — Up arrow — The whiff of a cigar may soon be smelled inside the LG’s office.

JASON WEIDA — Up arrow — Unlike what happened to Pesci, they opened the books, and you’re made.

THESE UP & DOWN ARROWS — Up arrow — We first called Casey for Gov. 3 years ago and first called Weida for COS last Jan.

BIG AG — Fist — The DeSantis vs Ag boxing match isn’t over, but farmers win this round …

DANIEL PEREZ — Up arrow — DeSantis has enjoyed flexing gubernatorial power for six years. Now, it’s the Legislature’s turn.

CORD BYRD — Down arrow — Only sore losers with power change the rules to their advantage last second.

DEBBIE MAYFIELD — Down arrow — The Secretary could have at least thrown her a retirement party.

MIKE CARUSO — Down arrow — Somebody had to fill Sabatini’s spot on the totem pole. We’re just glad it’s not Sabatini.

BRYAN AVILA — Down arrow — His polling bill is a solution looking for a problem. Not that that’s unheard of in the Legislature.

TOM LEEK — Up arrow — The former FMU grounds fit, now it’s time to move past site selection and get the Florida Museum of Black History built.

STATE WORKERS — Down arrow — No raise this year sucks but look on the bright side … you’re less likely to get canned by a high school Bitcoin bro than your federal peers.

FLORIDA GOP — Up arrow — Hillsborough down. Somebody ring the bell before Evan Power flips the few counties Democrats have left.

FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS — Up arrow — Private school student or not, Shane Abbott wants to see some good ole varsity sports.

STEP UP FOR STUDENTS — Up arrow — The numbers don’t lie: Floridians love school choice.

GULFSTREAM PARK — Up arrow — If they play their cards right, lawmakers seem open to decoupling.

THE MAYERNICK GROUP — Up arrow — The lobby firm picked up a “catalyst” for growth by hiring Jared Willis.

THE SOUTHERN GROUP — Up arrow — It hasn’t even been a month since their D.C. launch and the roster is already rivaling the established firms.

NICK IAROSSI — Up arrow — That’s Sir Nick to you!

LEE MOFFITT — Up arrow — He’s running out of wall space, but we’re sure he’ll find a spot for his latest accolade.

LOBBYTOOLS — Up arrow — Meeting Insights, where have you been all our lives?!?!

TONY HALE — Up arrow — Emmy winner Gary from ‘Veep’ made a pit stop in Tallahassee during a week that even the HBO writers couldn’t come up with.