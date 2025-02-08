February 8, 2025
‘Don’t be an a******’: Byron Donalds talks Super Bowl end zones with Bill Maher

A.G. GancarskiFebruary 8, 20253min1

Donalds AP photo
The veteran legislator also expressed concern over a State Department appointee.

A Florida Congressman went into ideologically adverse territory Friday with talk show host Bill Maher. And he used language one wouldn’t expect from the Sunday talk shows along the way.

Among the discussion points on “Real Time“: the removal of “End Racism” messages from end zones at the National Football League’s showcase game Sunday.

“I think if you write ‘Don’t be an a******’ in an end zone, everybody will agree with that,” Rep. Byron Donalds said, using an earthy scatological expression for the human anus after Maher and co-panelist Tara Palmeri embraced similar language.

It remains to be seen if the NFL will embrace that suggestion.

Donalds also broke with President Donald Trump on a State Department appointee who previously expressed controversial viewpoints on race: Darren Beattie.

The Congressman said he was “very concerned” about the pick when presented with a Beattie tweet saying “competent White men must be in charge if you want things to work.”

For his part, Secretary of State Marco Rubio has addressed the controversy, noting that Beattie’s role would be “ending the censorship programs that were being operated out of the State Department, which can no longer continue and will no longer continue.”

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

  • MH/Duuuval

    February 8, 2025 at 9:06 am

    Byron about to run afoul of Trump’s co-president.

