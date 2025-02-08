Rick Scott tackles senior loneliness

Older people are often neglected in their twilight years, and Florida’s senior Senator sees a federal role in making sure they aren’t.

Sen. Rick Scott is reintroducing the Social Engagement and Network Initiatives for Older Relief (SENIOR) Act.

The legislation would add “loneliness” to the definition of “disease prevention and health promotion services” under the Older Americans Act, which would create pathways for socialization programs to counter isolation.

Additionally, Scott’s bill would compel Robert Kennedy, if confirmed as the Secretary of Health and Human Services, to dig into the impact of loneliness and draw up recommendations for solutions, with an eye on how “multigenerational family units” help.

“Florida is blessed to have a wonderful senior population, and in my state and across the nation, seniors contribute greatly when given opportunities to be active members in their communities. Combating the feeling of isolation and loneliness for our aging community has endless benefits – from better mental and physical health to stronger, multigenerational relationships with families and communities. As Chairman of the U.S. Senate Special Committee on Aging, I’m proud to lead this bill and fight to better support American seniors,” Scott said Friday.

Scott’s bill is supported by the Foundation for Social Connection’s Action Network.