February 8, 2025
Rick Scott tackles senior loneliness
Rick Scott

A.G. GancarskiFebruary 8, 20252min4

rick scott
The bill would require HHS to tackle the issue.

Older people are often neglected in their twilight years, and Florida’s senior Senator sees a federal role in making sure they aren’t.

Sen. Rick Scott is reintroducing the Social Engagement and Network Initiatives for Older Relief (SENIOR) Act.

The legislation would add “loneliness” to the definition of “disease prevention and health promotion services” under the Older Americans Act, which would create pathways for socialization programs to counter isolation.

Additionally, Scott’s bill would compel Robert Kennedy, if confirmed as the Secretary of Health and Human Services, to dig into the impact of loneliness and draw up recommendations for solutions, with an eye on how “multigenerational family units” help.

“Florida is blessed to have a wonderful senior population, and in my state and across the nation, seniors contribute greatly when given opportunities to be active members in their communities. Combating the feeling of isolation and loneliness for our aging community has endless benefits – from better mental and physical health to stronger, multigenerational relationships with families and communities. As Chairman of the U.S. Senate Special Committee on Aging, I’m proud to lead this bill and fight to better support American seniors,” Scott said Friday.

Scott’s bill is supported by the Foundation for Social Connection’s Action Network.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

4 comments

  • Ocean Joe

    February 8, 2025 at 9:53 am

    This explains the cuts to funding for Meals on Wheels. It may force a few seniors who are mobile to get out of the house more. Thanks, Ricky.

    Listen, empathy has no place in the Republican party, as proven again and again and again. Stay in your lane. You’re on the wrong committee.

  • Sunny days

    February 8, 2025 at 9:59 am

    Predators in isolation wouldn’t trust it..

  • MH/Duuuval

    February 8, 2025 at 10:09 am

    Trick is practicing his argument for getting Gaza residents to leave — after which he’ll obligingly lock the doors against their return.

  • Larry Gillis, Libertarian (Cape Coral)

    February 8, 2025 at 10:28 am

    How is this a legitimate concern of any Government, least of all the Feds? As “conservatives” go, Senator Scott has a long way to go.

    Vote Libertarian.

Categories