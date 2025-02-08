Ashley Moody not surprised Joe Biden’s security clearance got yanked

Florida’s newest Senator is on board with the most recent former President being kept out of the loop on national security issues.

After all, she says the Joe Biden administration was leak prone and that the Delaware Democrat was cognitively compromised with people around him eager to exploit his issues.

“This is not surprising to me, and really, if you’ve been paying attention, this shouldn’t be surprising to anyone,” said Sen. Ashley Moody on Fox News Saturday.

The Plant City Republican appointed to replace current Secretary of State Marco Rubio laid out the rationale.

“It was just three months ago that we saw an investigation launched over information that was leaked over Israeli’s plans to attack Iran. That might have come out of that administration. And it wasn’t too long ago that we had a report showing diminished faculties of the President and (he is) someone who has people around them that want to use information or relationships,” Moody said.

President Donald Trump says Biden did the same to him.

“There is no need for Joe Biden to continue receiving access to classified information. Therefore, we are immediately revoking Joe Biden’s Security Clearances, and stopping his daily Intelligence Briefings,” Trump posted to Truth Social. “He set this precedent in 2021, when he instructed the Intelligence Community (IC) to stop the 45th President of the United States (ME!) from accessing details on National Security, a courtesy provided to former Presidents.”

In further defense of Trump’s decision, Moody also said Saturday that “the security of this nation … has been put at risk over the last four years and you’ve had to have been asleep, not to notice that.”