February 8, 2025
Donald Trump takes over Kennedy Center
Image via AP.

Associated Press, February 8, 2025

Donald Trump
POTUS promises a 'Golden Age.'

President Donald Trump says he is firing members of the board of trustees for the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and naming himself chairman.

He also indicated that he would be dictating programming at one of the nation’s premier cultural institutions, specifically declaring that he would end events featuring performers in drag.

Trump’s announcement Friday came as the Republican president has bulldozed his way across official Washington during the first weeks of his second term, trying to shutter federal agencies, freeze spending and ending diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives across the government.

“At my direction, we are going to make the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C., GREAT AGAIN. I have decided to immediately terminate multiple individuals from the Board of Trustees, including the Chairman, who do not share our Vision for a Golden Age in Arts and Culture,” Trump wrote on his social media website.

“We will soon announce a new Board, with an amazing Chairman, DONALD J. TRUMP!”

In a statement later on its website, the Kennedy Center said it was aware of Trump’s post. “We have received no official communications from the White House regarding changes to our board of trustees,” the statement said. “We are aware that some members of our board have received termination notices from the administration.”

__

Republished with permission of the Associated Press.

Associated Press

2 comments

  • KathrynA

    February 8, 2025 at 4:13 pm

    Good grief!! I can only imagine the amazing cultural events and concerts now! He will run it into the ground like he is quickly going to our country!

  • Nancy

    February 8, 2025 at 4:49 pm

    An absolute travesty. From arts and culture to Kid Rock and the Village People. What an embarrassment.

Categories