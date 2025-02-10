‘Developer darling’ Ruthie Schlabach enters new chapter at The Southern Group

With decades of expertise in smart, sustainable development, Ruthie Schlabach – known as the “developer darling” in her Citrus County community – joins The Southern Group’s Tampa office.

Schlabach will play a role in the expansion of Marion, Citrus, Lake and Sumter counties, navigating growth with precision, purpose and a deep understanding of local development needs.

Schlabach served as a Citrus County Commissioner, earning a reputation as a proactive leader in managing growth and preserving Florida’s natural assets and agricultural legacy. Her environmental work garnered support from environmental groups and residents.

“With an extensive background in business and local government, Ruthie Schlabach is a key player in Florida’s evolving landscape,” said Florida House Rep. J.J. Grow. “As one of her previous constituents, I’ve seen firsthand her ability to balance growth with sustainability and have no doubt she will thrive in her new role at The Southern Group.”

She oversaw more than $23 million in funding for critical projects, including a $15.7 million investment in the Inverness Airport Business Park and a $4 million septic-to-sewer initiative. She also championed a new animal shelter.

“Ruthie’s proven leadership in both the public and private sectors makes her an incredible asset to The Southern Group,” said Rachel Cone, strategic managing partner of Growth at The Southern Group. “Her insight into government, business and economic development will be crucial as we continue to expand our footprint in Florida’s rapidly growing regions.”

Before becoming Citrus County’s advocate for smart development, Schlabach spent nearly 33 years in the construction and fire alarm monitoring industries, co-founding a business with her husband, Jarey. As a lobbyist, Schlabach will support sustainable growth in Florida’s communities. She has ties to Tallahassee, local chambers of commerce and state officials.

“I am excited for this new chapter at The Southern Group, where I can continue advocating for smart business growth across Florida,” Schlabach said. “It’s an honor to collaborate with such a dedicated team, and I’m eager to help shape the future of our expanding regions.”

Ruthie and Jarey Schlabach, both Sarasota natives, have twin daughters: Catherine, a lieutenant in the U.S. Space Force, and Julia, a singer-songwriter in Nashville. Now based in Citrus County, the Schlabachs are engaged in local development and community initiatives.

With Schlabach on board, The Southern Group is set to leverage her extensive experience, industry connections, and passion for sustainable development.

Florida’s rapidly growing regions just got a whole lot more interesting — and Ruthie’s the one to watch.