UF recommits to outreach medical programs amid decreasing access to health assistance

With more financial challenges facing Floridians, the University of Florida (UF) health care professionals are offering more services to help residents deal with the rising costs of staying healthy.

UF officials point out that recent studies found that 46% of all households in Florida are running into difficulties in paying for necessities such as simple things from food to transportation to rent and health care is often put on the back burner. The data was included in the United Way ALICE report, which means Asset-Limited, Income Constrained, Employed report.

Given that health care is sometimes taking a back seat, UF is committing to highlighting its serviced. Most notably, the UF Health Cancer Center is using its mobile cancer screening bus to go to some places in Florida that may be off the beaten path or in increased distances from hospitals. The traveling screening vehicle services will expand access to cancer detection and other health care services including three-dimensional mammograms and screenings for colon, prostate and cervical screenings.

“The Mobile Cancer Screening Connector” is a first-of-its-kind service traversing more remote areas in North Central Florida. The vehicle is specifically targeted for residents of largely rural areas of the state where many Floridians don’t have access to screenings.

The mobile services help increase cancer services to underserved communities where 15 out of 23 counties have mammogram rates under the state average.

“By offering several types of cancer screening services in one place, we will use the Connector to reach more people, encouraging community members to get multiple cancer screenings closer to where they live and to bring their friends and family to get screened, too,” said Ramzi Salloum, Ph.D., the Cancer Center’s associate director for community outreach and engagement.

Beyond the cancer screening outreach, UF medical experts are also increasing efforts to make statewide pharmacy care more accessible. That is being achieved by using UF pharmacy students.

“Our hope is that our students recognize the important role that a pharmacist can have in the lives of these patient populations,” said Stacey Curtis, a clinical associate professor and the assistant dean for experiential education in the College of Pharmacy. “For those who have limited access to primary health care, pharmacists are readily available in those areas to help provide that care.”

Meanwhile UF is also increasing dental care for the underserved by utilizing the Saving Smiles Program promoting children’s oral health. The program also utilizes the Mobile Dental Outreach program at Arc of Alachua County. That program provides dental screenings for people with intellectual, developmental or acquired disabilities.