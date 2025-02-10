February 10, 2025
Monique Miller latest lawmaker to back ‘America First’ Terry Cronin in HD 32 Special Election

Jacob OglesFebruary 10, 2025

Cronin_Jr_ copy
The support comes ahead of an April 1 Primary.

State Rep. Monique Miller knows which Space Coast candidate she wants joining her in the Florida House.

The Palm Bay Republican endorsed Terry Cronin, a dermatologist and owner of the Cronin Skin Cancer Center and one of three Republicans in a Special Election in House District 32. She said Cronin will bring President Donald Trump’s agenda to the Florida House.

“Terry Cronin is the only choice for Trump Republicans who want to see the America First Agenda implemented here in Florida,” Miller said. “As a 52-year resident of Melbourne, no one will fight harder for our Brevard Conservative values than Dr. Terry Cronin. He has my full endorsement.”

Cronin embraced the support.

“I look forward to joining fellow America First Rep. Miller in the Florida House to work on behalf of Brevard County and all Floridians to stand up to special interests and insurance companies, stop the WOKE mob from taking over our schools, and restoring and preserving the health of the Indian River Lagoon.”

The endorsement follows one from state Sen. Randy Fine, a Palm Bay Republican who announced his support of Cronin last week.

The House District 32 seat is up for Special Election due to the resignation of state Rep. Debbie Mayfield, who is vacating her seat to run for Fine’s Senate District 19 post. Fine is leaving the Senate to run for Congress. While Mayfield was disqualified from the race by the State Department, her resignation from the House seat is not revocable.

Cronin is the immediate past president of the American Academy of Dermatology and has lobbied on policy in the field in Washington. He was recently named as an Ambassador to the 26th World Congress of Dermatology.

He also co-founded the Melbourne Independent Filmmakers Festival in 1999 and remains program chair. The event supports the No Limits Academy.

A Republican Primary in HD 32 will be held on April 1. The winner will advance to a June 10 Special General Election.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

