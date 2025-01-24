January 24, 2025
Debbie Mayfield formally submits resignation, Gov. DeSantis calls Special Election for HD 32
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. 11/19/24-Rep. Debbie Mayfield, R-Melbourne, takes the oath of office during Organizational Session, Tuesday at the Capitol in Tallahassee. COLIN HACKLEY PHOTO

Jacob OglesJanuary 24, 20254min2

FLAPOL111924CH063
The election will take place concurrent with another Special Election in SD 19, in which Mayfield in running.

State Rep. Debbie Mayfield has officially resigned to run for her former Senate seat. She will leave her House seat effective June 9.

Gov. Ron DeSantis immediately called a Special Election to replace the Indialantic Republican in House District 32.

An executive order schedules a Special Primary in the district for April 1, with a Special General Election set for June 10.

That means the election will take place concurrently with the Special Election to replace state Sen. Randy Fine in Senate District 19, also on the Space Coast.

Mayfield, who previously represented SD 19 in the upper chamber, could not seek another Senate term in 2024 because of term limits. She ran instead for a Florida House seat, and last year defeated former U.S. Rep. Dave Weldon in a Republican Primary in HD 32. She went on to win the General Election over Democrat Juan Hinojosa, taking 64% of the vote in the heavily Republican seat.

The same day, 59% of HD 32 voters supported Republican Donald Trump for President over Democrat Kamala Harris, according to MCI Maps.

Meanwhile, Fine won election to Mayfield’s old Senate seat but is now a candidate in a Special Election in Florida’s 6th Congressional District.

Florida’s resign to run law required Fine to resign his Senate seat, and he will leave the seat effective March 31.

The same law requires Mayfield to resign, and she set her effective resignation date for a day before the Special General Election.

Florida’s term limits only apply to consecutive terms, which means Mayfield can run for her old seat following her brief break from the upper chamber.

She made her interest in the seat known immediately after Fine announced his run for Congress.

“While this is an unexpected opportunity, it’s one I’m ready to meet head-on,” she posted on X in November.

Four other candidates had already filed for Mayfield’s House seat for the 2026 election cycle and are expected to shift candidacies to the Special Election. Those include Republicans Terrence Cronin, Brian Hodgers, Matt Susin and Robert William White. Democrat say Hinojosa also intends to run again.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

2 comments

  • Larry Gillis, Libertarian (Cape Coral)

    January 24, 2025 at 12:26 pm

    Is resign-to-run such a “hot idea” after all? I mean, this looks ridiculous, non? Sort of like “Whack-a-Mole”, but in reverse.

    OK, Smarty-Pants, change my mind.

    Reply

    • PeterH

      January 24, 2025 at 12:45 pm

      Think of it as playing ‘musical chairs’ on the Titanic after the infamous cruise ship hit the iceberg.

      Reply

