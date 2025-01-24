Debbie Mayfield formally submits resignation, Gov. DeSantis calls Special Election for HD 32

State Rep. Debbie Mayfield has officially resigned to run for her former Senate seat. She will leave her House seat effective June 9.

Gov. Ron DeSantis immediately called a Special Election to replace the Indialantic Republican in House District 32.

An executive order schedules a Special Primary in the district for April 1, with a Special General Election set for June 10.

That means the election will take place concurrently with the Special Election to replace state Sen. Randy Fine in Senate District 19, also on the Space Coast.

Mayfield, who previously represented SD 19 in the upper chamber, could not seek another Senate term in 2024 because of term limits. She ran instead for a Florida House seat, and last year defeated former U.S. Rep. Dave Weldon in a Republican Primary in HD 32. She went on to win the General Election over Democrat Juan Hinojosa, taking 64% of the vote in the heavily Republican seat.

The same day, 59% of HD 32 voters supported Republican Donald Trump for President over Democrat Kamala Harris, according to MCI Maps.

Meanwhile, Fine won election to Mayfield’s old Senate seat but is now a candidate in a Special Election in Florida’s 6th Congressional District.

Florida’s resign to run law required Fine to resign his Senate seat, and he will leave the seat effective March 31.

The same law requires Mayfield to resign, and she set her effective resignation date for a day before the Special General Election.

Florida’s term limits only apply to consecutive terms, which means Mayfield can run for her old seat following her brief break from the upper chamber.

She made her interest in the seat known immediately after Fine announced his run for Congress.

“While this is an unexpected opportunity, it’s one I’m ready to meet head-on,” she posted on X in November.

Four other candidates had already filed for Mayfield’s House seat for the 2026 election cycle and are expected to shift candidacies to the Special Election. Those include Republicans Terrence Cronin, Brian Hodgers, Matt Susin and Robert William White. Democrat say Hinojosa also intends to run again.