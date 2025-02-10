Mike Waltz says many Canadians want to be Americans

President Donald Trump’s National Security Adviser says the administration is not bluffing when it comes to potentially annexing the United States’ neighbor to the north.

While there is no chance that the U.S. makes moves to “invade Canada,” U.S. Rep. Mike Waltz said a lot of people from the country would like to be American citizens.

“I think that the Canadian people, many of them, would love to join the United States with no tariffs, with lower taxes. And I have all kinds of neighbors down in Florida that are Canadians that are escaping many of the liberal policies and have moved in,” Waltz said on “Meet the Press.”

“There is a lot of people that like what we have in the United States and do not like the last 10 years of liberal progressive governance in (Justin) Trudeau.”

Waltz framed the proposed annexation as part of a “reassertion of American leadership in the Western Hemisphere from the Arctic all the way down to the Panama Canal.”

“America has avoided our own hemisphere where we have the energy, the food and the critical minerals for way too long, and you’re seeing a reassertion of President Trump’s leadership,” he continued.

During an interview that aired ahead of the Super Bowl, Trump said the desire to annex Canada was serious when asked about Trudeau’s comments that the proposal was a “real thing.”

“I think Canada would be much better off being the 51st state because we lose $200 billion a year with Canada. And I’m not going to let that happen. It’s too much,” he said. “Why are we paying $200 billion a year, essentially a subsidy, to Canada? Now if they’re a 51st state, I don’t mind doing it.”