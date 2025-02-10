Mike Waltz says many Canadians want to be Americans

President Donald Trump’s National Security Adviser says the administration is not bluffing when it comes to potentially annexing the United States’ neighbor to the north.
While there is no chance that the U.S. makes moves to “invade Canada,” U.S. Rep. Mike Waltz said a lot of people from the country would like to be American citizens.
“I think that the Canadian people, many of them, would love to join the United States with no tariffs, with lower taxes. And I have all kinds of neighbors down in Florida that are Canadians that are escaping many of the liberal policies and have moved in,” Waltz said on “Meet the Press.”
“There is a lot of people that like what we have in the United States and do not like the last 10 years of liberal progressive governance in (Justin) Trudeau.”
Waltz framed the proposed annexation as part of a “reassertion of American leadership in the Western Hemisphere from the Arctic all the way down to the Panama Canal.”
“America has avoided our own hemisphere where we have the energy, the food and the critical minerals for way too long, and you’re seeing a reassertion of President Trump’s leadership,” he continued.
During an interview that aired ahead of the Super Bowl, Trump said the desire to annex Canada was serious when asked about Trudeau’s comments that the proposal was a “real thing.”
“I think Canada would be much better off being the 51st state because we lose $200 billion a year with Canada. And I’m not going to let that happen. It’s too much,” he said. “Why are we paying $200 billion a year, essentially a subsidy, to Canada? Now if they’re a 51st state, I don’t mind doing it.”
5 comments
Michael
February 10, 2025 at 9:00 am
“I think that the Canadian people, many of them, would love to join the United States”
Mike Walz, apparently your ‘thinking” ability is not something you should put on your resume after Trump is no longer your boss.
Should Canada join the United States of America as the 51st state
Date Pollster/Company Yes No Unsure
17 Jan 2025 Abacus Data[83] 22% 71% 8%
16 Jan 2025 Ipsos[84] 20% 80% —
14 Jan 2025 Angus Reid[85] 10% 90%
10 Dec 2024 Léger[86] 13% 82% 5%
It’s Complicated
February 10, 2025 at 9:04 am
Canadians have the government leaders they elect and the policies those elected leaders implemented. Yes, they have a vocal conservative minority. Why would anyone think for a second that overall voter trends of Canadian voters would change any whatsoever if they became a U.S. State? It’s a nonsensical discussion.
DARREN WEEKS
February 10, 2025 at 10:21 am
Even Canadians who lean a bit conservative… Hate Trump!
Most Canadian’s still believe in facts, science, truth & logic.
Internal arguements are not about if big vs. small government. Candian citizen’s want good government.
MH/Duuuval
February 10, 2025 at 9:59 am
TODAY IN HISTORY
In 1936, Nazi Germany’s Reichstag passed a law investing the Gestapo secret police with absolute authority, exempt from any legal review.
DARREN WEEKS
February 10, 2025 at 10:28 am
Nothing drives me more crazy then watching how the “Republi-Cons” put words into other people’s mouths.
They constantly do it. Yet they are rarely challenged.
The media not only allows it, they promote it by repeating it.
Since Mr. BS Waltz see’s fit to speak BS about Canadian views.
I’d personally like to tell him S-T-F-Up! You don’t speak for me!