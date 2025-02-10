Mark Wilson: Florida is poised for more growth if the right moves are made

Florida stands at a pivotal moment.

As we look toward the future, Florida’s remarkable economic momentum is undeniable. We are the national leader in income migration, outpacing the country in GDP growth (Florida is now the 16th-largest economy on earth), No. 1 for net firm relocations and have held the top spot for higher education for eight consecutive years.

However, while we recognize these accomplishments, we must also recognize that sustaining and accelerating this growth requires focus and bold action.

We are just three weeks away from two of the most impactful months of the year for Florida’s continued momentum — Legislative Session. We look forward to continuing our fight to make Florida even more competitive by working with the Governor, Cabinet and the 159 men and women who currently make up Florida’s Legislature. Florida has the opportunity to continue providing the national example of how to leverage free enterprise for good — one that provides an earned opportunity for success to all Floridians.

Florida’s story is one of resilience, innovation and nationally modeled leadership. Over the past year, we have achieved significant milestones that emphasize our position as an economic powerhouse:

— No. 1 in the nation for business firm relocation: Florida added a net of more than 500 company relocations — four times Texas and significantly beating second place Tennessee (158). California, New York, New Jersey and Illinois all lost firms on a net basis.

— No. 1 in the nation for income migration: Florida attracts $4.12 million in net income per hour, (3.5 times second-place Texas.) This isn’t just a number; it’s a reflection of our business-friendly environment, vibrant communities, and unparalleled quality of life.

— GDP growth that outpaces the nation: Florida’s real GDP expanded by 3.8% compared to the national average of 2.7%. This growth echoes the diversity and foundational strength of our industries, from aerospace and infrastructure to technology, tourism, and advanced manufacturing and agriculture.

— Top-ranked higher education system: Florida leads the nation in higher education (colleges and universities), providing a robust talent pipeline that supports our growing economy and attracts businesses seeking a skilled workforce.

These achievements are the result of intentional policies, strategic investments and a collaborative effort among business leaders, educators and policymakers. But now is not the time to take our foot off the accelerator.

To maintain our competitive edge and secure Florida’s future, we are uniting the business community on key priorities during the 2025 Legislative Session. We surveyed Florida Chamber members and other job creators across Florida to identify the most pressing issues that are top competitiveness concerns for the business community. Here are a few of the key competitiveness issues:

— Reducing costs that drive up insurance prices: Addressing the cost drivers of property, health, auto, liability and workers’ compensation insurance is essential to creating a stable and affordable environment for local businesses and families alike.

— Affordable workforce housing: We must continue enacting solutions to the affordable housing challenges impacting workers across all industries. A strong economy relies on a workforce that can live and thrive in the communities they serve.

— Easing tax and regulatory burdens: The full elimination of the Florida-only business rent tax and continued efforts to ease local regulatory burdens will enhance our economic competitiveness and attract new investments.

— Additional lawsuit abuse reform: Improving Florida’s legal climate by eliminating frivolous litigation will provide certainty for employers and reduce costs for Florida families.

— Further strengthening education and workforce development: From early childhood education to lifelong learning, we must continue to invest in our talent pipeline to meet the evolving needs of Florida’s job creators and ensure every Floridian has an equal opportunity for earned success.

Of course, this list is not exhaustive and there is more to be done: from protecting Florida’s Constitution to investing in the infrastructure necessary to support the 2.8 million additional Florida residents expected by 2030 to positioning Florida’s rural economies for growth, and more. The Florida Chamber’s approach to tackling these key issues is outlined in our 2025 Where We Stand publication, Florida’s Job and Competitiveness Agenda.

Florida’s economic success is not just a state story; it’s a national narrative. As we continue to attract businesses, talent and investments from across the country and around the world, our policies and leadership serve as a national model for others to follow. But with this spotlight comes responsibility.

The decisions made during this Legislative Session will determine whether Florida continues to make progress toward our goal of being a top 10 global economy by 2030. We have the blueprint for success, outlined by our Six Pillars of Florida’s Future Economy in the Florida 2030 Blueprint, but execution is key. By addressing the challenges that hinder our competitiveness and doubling down on the strategies that have driven our growth, we can make certain Florida remains a launchpad of opportunity.

The Florida Chamber is uniting business leaders, policymakers and economic development professionals to drive meaningful change. Our work is far from over, but with the right moves, we can build on our successes and Secure Florida’s Future.

___

Mark Wilson is the Florida Chamber of Commerce President and CEO.