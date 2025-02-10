February 10, 2025
Florida gas prices up a dime per gallon since last week
Image via Paul Brennan of Pixabay.

Staff ReportsFebruary 10, 2025

pumping-gas-1631638_1280
As usual, drivers in the Crestview-Fort Walton Beach, Panama City and Pensacola areas are enjoying the best pump prices.

Gas prices in Florida keep on fluctuating.

The average price per gallon is now a dime more than it was this time last week, according to AAA — The Auto Club Group.

Prices rose 17 cents last week, then declined 5 cents through the weekend. On Sunday, Florida gas averaged $3.17 per gallon — 10 cents higher than a week ago, 6 cents more than last month and 2 cents pricier than this time last year.

“Florida gas prices continue to follow the same pattern of rising and falling within about the same range every week or two,” AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins said in a statement.

“Oil prices showed some weakness this past week, but not to a degree that would signal any significant relief at the pump.”

Crude oil prices fell 9% over the past three weeks. On Friday, the U.S. price of oil settled at $71 per barrel, down from $72.53 the week before and below the 2025 high of $78.71 in mid-January.

Once again, the most expensive metropolitan market for Sunshine State motorists is the West Palm Beach-Boca Raton area, where gas costs $3.32 per gallon, followed by Naples ($3.28) and Ocala ($3.24).

The cheapest pump prices are in the Crestview-Fort Walton Beach area ($2.83), Panama City ($2.84) and Pensacola ($2.86).

Staff Reports

3 comments

  • Andy

    February 10, 2025 at 9:48 am

    Eggs, Insurance, stealing eggs, yes MAGA!

    Reply

  • Skeptic

    February 10, 2025 at 10:14 am

    Gas prices up, egg prices up. At least stock prices are down (as measured by the S&P 500) since the inauguration.

    Reply

  • Michael K

    February 10, 2025 at 10:45 am

    Poor MAGAs. They thought prices would be lower on day one. They keep falling for the lies and eating up the hate. Sad.

    Reply

