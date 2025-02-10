Florida gas prices up a dime per gallon since last week

Gas prices in Florida keep on fluctuating.

The average price per gallon is now a dime more than it was this time last week, according to AAA — The Auto Club Group.

Prices rose 17 cents last week, then declined 5 cents through the weekend. On Sunday, Florida gas averaged $3.17 per gallon — 10 cents higher than a week ago, 6 cents more than last month and 2 cents pricier than this time last year.

“Florida gas prices continue to follow the same pattern of rising and falling within about the same range every week or two,” AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins said in a statement.

“Oil prices showed some weakness this past week, but not to a degree that would signal any significant relief at the pump.”

Crude oil prices fell 9% over the past three weeks. On Friday, the U.S. price of oil settled at $71 per barrel, down from $72.53 the week before and below the 2025 high of $78.71 in mid-January.

Once again, the most expensive metropolitan market for Sunshine State motorists is the West Palm Beach-Boca Raton area, where gas costs $3.32 per gallon, followed by Naples ($3.28) and Ocala ($3.24).

The cheapest pump prices are in the Crestview-Fort Walton Beach area ($2.83), Panama City ($2.84) and Pensacola ($2.86).