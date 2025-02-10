Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts will lead Disney World parade

Hours after his Super Bowl victory, MVP quarterback Jalen Hurts is heading to Orlando to lead the Magic Kingdom parade.

Hurts helped the Philadelphia Eagles beat Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 in Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans. When asked what he is going to do next after winning the Super Bowl, Hurts said, “I’m going to Disney World!”

“Hurts made that famous proclamation on the field immediately after the big game where the energy was electric with cheers ringing out and colorful confetti flying through the air,” Disney said on the blog post. “Our Disney camera crews were there to capture that memorable moment for our iconic Super Bowl commercial, which you can catch in English, Spanish, and Portuguese across social media and TV right now.”

Monday’s 2:30 p.m. parade going down Main Street, U.S.A. will feature Disney’s characters and floats in the world’s most popular theme park.

“Now, the celebration is heading to The Most Magical Place On Earth: Walt Disney World Resort,” Disney said on its parks blog the parade details. “It was Eagles domination from start to finish and a performance that is truly worthy of magical celebration.”

Disney’s iconic commercial has become an annual tradition for Disney since 1987.

Disney has discussed the history of how the campaign first started. It had nothing to do with football.

“There’s a chance there would be no ‘What’s Next?’ or Disney celebrations of Super Bowl champions if it weren’t for two unique pilots,” Disney said in 2023.

“In December 1986, pilots Dick Rutan and Jeana Yeager had just completed the first flight around the world without stopping or refueling. Then Disney CEO, Michael Eisner and his wife Jane, were having lunch with the pilots and asked the simple question ‘What are you going to do next?’ Their response was, ‘We’re going to Disneyland!’ And just like that, the idea for the iconic ‘What’s Next?’ campaign was born.”