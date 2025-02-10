February 10, 2025
New bill would allow Florida to more easily invest in bitcoin
Stock image via Adobe.

Andrew PowellFebruary 10, 20254min2

Money laundering concept. Yellow clothes peg hold Bitcoin and one hundred dollar banknotes
Joe Gruters wants the state to get more involved in the growing crypto market.

New legislation would make it easier for the state to invest funds into bitcoin as the digital currency continues to steadily grow.

The bill (SB 550), filed by Sarasota Republican Sen. Joe Gruters, would amend various Florida statutes to provide flexibility in investment decisions for the state while simultaneously protecting state funds against economic uncertainties and inflation.

The legislation would authorize Florida’s Chief Financial Officer to invest in bitcoin using public funds and other digital assets to enhance the state’s ability to weather financial storms and enhance economic security, while hedging against inflation which has eroded purchasing power. The bill would allow the CFO to invest up to 10% of public funds from various state funds into bitcoin.

Within the bill’s text, it states that bitcoin has grown significantly in value and is becoming more widely accepted as payment for goods and services. The state views the decentralized digital currency as a safety net against inflation, a view shared by other sovereign nations and prominent investment advisors such as BlackRock, Fidelity and Franklin Templeton.

If the legislation passes this Regular Session, any acquired bitcoin must be held securely either directly by the CFO, through a qualified custodian, or as part of an exchange-traded product. After adopting certain rules, the CFO or other parties authorized by the CFO would be able to loan the bitcoin held in state funds to generate additional returns if they do not pose an increased financial risk.

Taxes and fees paid in bitcoin would be first transferred to the General Revenue Fund, which would then reimburse the designated fund and convert it into U.S. currency. The Board of Administration, created by Florida’s Constitution, would further be authorized to invest and reinvest available funds of the System Trust Fund.

The Board would face the same restrictions as the CFO, with the bill only allowing a maximum of 10% of total funds to be invested into bitcoin. Any bitcoin acquired by the Board would be required to be held directly by the Board through the use of a secure custody solution.

If passed, the bill would take effect July 1.

Andrew Powell

Andrew Powell is a 10-year veteran in the media, having a successful career that has ranged from politics to sports to entertainment. However, Andrew has a special love for Florida politics and anything Sunshine State, which has brought him to this point in his career. Powell's work has been featured in many publications including The Center Square covering Florida legislative sessions, The Daily Caller covering sports, and Independent Journal Review covering news and politics. You can reach Andrew at [email protected].

2 comments

  • Doug Hay

    February 10, 2025 at 10:47 am

    Sure, why not invest in an artificial currency not backed by any sovereign government against default, and help out the poor money launderers and organized crime. What a crock of s . . .

    Reply

  • ScienceBLVR

    February 10, 2025 at 10:49 am

    Bueller Bueller, Enron anyone??

    Reply

Categories