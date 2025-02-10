Jay Collins files bill to prevent attacks from dangerous dogs

A state lawmaker is taking action to reduce the chance of a person being attacked or severely injured by a dangerous dog.

The “Pam Rock Act” (SB 572), filed by Tampa Republican Sen. Jay Collins, was named after U.S. Postal Service carrier Pam Rock, who was severely mauled in Putnam County in 2022 by five dogs. The injuries Rock sustained from the attack ultimately resulted in her death.

The bill aims to address the growing issue of dangerous dogs and would ensure public safety through stricter regulations and better tracking of dangerous dogs within Florida.

Owners of dogs who are known to have dangerous and aggressive natures would be required to securely confine their dogs in a proper enclosure, and would be further required to obtain liability insurance coverage for dogs that are classified as dangerous.

The bill’s text states that the Legislature has found that there has been an increase in serious threats posed to the safety and welfare of the public because of unprovoked attacks by dangerous dogs, which can cause injury to persons and domestic animals.

The Legislature also found that such attacks can be partly attributed to the failure of dog owners to properly confine, train and control their dogs. The bill notes that existing laws do not address the growing issue, so additional uniform requirements are necessary for dog owners.

A dangerous dog is classified as any dog that, according to the records of the appropriate authority, has aggressively attacked, bitten, endangered or inflicted severe injury on a human being on public or private property. This applies to a dog known to have severely injured or killed a domestic animal while off the owner’s property on more than one occasion.

The classification further extends to a dog who has chased or approached a person in a public setting in a menacing fashion unprovoked, and has had a formal, sworn statement lodged by one or more people to the appropriate authority. The bill does not contain a specific list of dog breeds considered dangerous.

Reported incidents would be required to be thoroughly investigated by an animal control authority. An interview with the dog’s owner must be conducted and there must be a sworn affidavit from any person, including an animal control officer, desiring to have the dog classified as dangerous.

A dog that is being investigated for aggressive behavior or because they have severely injured a human being may be immediately confiscated, placed in quarantine or impounded until the investigation is completed. If a dog was ordered to be destroyed, it cannot happen while an owner is appealing the decision. Owners would be responsible for all boarding costs and other fees associated with keeping the animal safe.

A dog would not be classified as dangerous, however, if it is found to have been defending a human being unjustly attacked by another person, or if the threat, damage or injury was sustained by a person unlawfully present on the property, or if the person was found to have been abusing, assaulting, or tormenting the dog, its owner or a family member.

The bill would create a statewide Dangerous Dog Registry, created and maintained by the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. Owners of dangerous dogs would be liable for damages caused by their dogs. If a dog previously classified as a dangerous dog, attacks, severely injures or kills a person, the owner could be charged with a third-degree felony and face a potential prison sentence of up to five years.

If passed, the act would come into effect July 1.