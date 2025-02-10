Frank White named as new member of Citizens Insurance Board of Governors

Florida’s insurance agency of last resort has a new member of its Board of Governors.

Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis announced that he has appointed Frank White to the Citizens Property Insurance Corp. Board. Citizens was created by the Legislature in August 2002 to provide insurance for property owners who are unable to find coverage in the private market due to natural disasters or other issues that led to them being dropped by for-profit companies. Citizens is a nonprofit.

White is replacing Scott Thomas, who is stepping down from the Board.

“I’m proud to appoint Frank White to serve on the Citizens Board of Governors. As a small business owner, attorney, and former state representative, I have no doubt that Frank’s expertise and insight will be an asset to Citizens policyholders statewide,” Patronis said. “Thank you to outgoing board member Scott Thomas for his years of service and hard work on behalf of Floridians.”

White is from Pensacola where he is not only a businessman and lawyer, but he was a former state legislator for the region.

White is the founder and CEO of Tag Tech, a processing services and software provider for auto dealerships and vehicle auctions across the country. He is also the General Counsel for Sandy Sansing Automotive, which is a group of 13 auto dealerships in Florida, Alabama and Indiana.

White served in the House from 2016 to 2018 in the House District 2 seat. The Republican from Escambia County also ran for Florida Attorney General in 2018, but was defeated in the Republican Primary by Ashley Moody, who recently was appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis to the U.S. Senate.