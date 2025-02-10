February 10, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Frank White named as new member of Citizens Insurance Board of Governors
Frank White needs to try a little harder.

Drew DixonFebruary 10, 20252min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Special Session to start Tuesday on TRUMP Act fixes, new Board of Immigration Enforcement

HeadlinesInfluence

Jay Collins files bill to prevent attacks from dangerous dogs

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Last Call for 2.10.25 – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida

frank white 8.5
Frank White will be a key player in Florida's top nonprofit insurance company.

Florida’s insurance agency of last resort has a new member of its Board of Governors.

Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis announced that he has appointed Frank White to the Citizens Property Insurance Corp. Board. Citizens was created by the Legislature in August 2002 to provide insurance for property owners who are unable to find coverage in the private market due to natural disasters or other issues that led to them being dropped by for-profit companies. Citizens is a nonprofit.

White is replacing Scott Thomas, who is stepping down from the Board.

“I’m proud to appoint Frank White to serve on the Citizens Board of Governors. As a small business owner, attorney, and former state representative, I have no doubt that Frank’s expertise and insight will be an asset to Citizens policyholders statewide,” Patronis said. “Thank you to outgoing board member Scott Thomas for his years of service and hard work on behalf of Floridians.”

White is from Pensacola where he is not only a businessman and lawyer, but he was a former state legislator for the region.

White is the founder and CEO of Tag Tech, a processing services and software provider for auto dealerships and vehicle auctions across the country. He is also the General Counsel for Sandy Sansing Automotive, which is a group of 13 auto dealerships in Florida, Alabama and Indiana.

White served in the House from 2016 to 2018 in the House District 2 seat. The Republican from Escambia County also ran for Florida Attorney General in 2018, but was defeated in the Republican Primary by Ashley Moody, who recently was appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis to the U.S. Senate.

Post Views: 0

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousJay Collins files bill to prevent attacks from dangerous dogs

nextSpecial Session to start Tuesday on TRUMP Act fixes, new Board of Immigration Enforcement

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories