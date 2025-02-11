February 11, 2025
Jewish Legislative Caucus calls for Gov. DeSantis to reconsider Scott Yenor appointment to UWF board

Jacob OglesFebruary 11, 20256min2

Scott Yenor AP
The new UWF Board Chair controversially questioned why Jewish Senators were being considered for leadership.

The Florida Jewish Legislative Caucus is criticizing the appointment of Scott Yenor as a University of West Florida (UWF) Trustee over comments widely criticized as antisemitic.

The bipartisan group called on Gov. Ron DeSantis to reconsider naming the controversial nominee to the UWF board.

“We respectfully urge Governor DeSantis to reconsider this appointment and work to ensure that Florida’s universities reflect the principles of fairness, strong moral character, and commitment to the success of all students,” a caucus statement reads.

Rep. Michael Gottlieb, a Davie Democrat and Chair of the caucus, issued the statement on behalf of the bipartisan group after UWF Trustees elected the Boise State University professor as Board Chair.

The Jewish Legislative Caucus expressed “deep concern” over Yenor’s elevation.

“His history of antisemitic and misogynistic rhetoric is not only deeply offensive but also incompatible with the principles of leadership and integrity that should define Florida’s higher education system,” the caucus statement reads.

“Florida’s universities should be centers of academic excellence, preparing students to contribute to our state’s economic strength and national security. Allowing individuals with a track record of divisive and prejudiced remarks to hold positions of influence within our institutions undermines that mission and erodes public trust.”

After his selection, past comments about whether women should pick motherhood over higher education immediately generated headlines. More controversy in recent months followed when Yenor, in since deleted social media posts, questioned whether women or Jews should be considered for leadership posts in the U.S. Senate.

That prompted Sen. Randy Fine, the only Republican Jewish member of the Senate, to question whether the Senate should confirm Yenor’s appointment.

“Just last month, Mr. Yenor publicly questioned whether Jews elected to the United States Senate could be qualified for ‘national leadership,’” Fine posted. “He must still be confirmed by the Florida Senate and I will be sharing my concerns with my colleagues. There is no place for antisemitism in our Universities, let alone in their leadership.”

Fine is also a member of the Florida Jewish Legislative caucus. The group also includes Democratic Sens. Lori Berman and Tina Polsky. Former Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book remains a member emeritus.

The group includes Republicans and Democrats in the House as well. Republican Reps. Hillary Cassel and Yvette Benarroch both serve as Vice Chairs for the caucus. Membership includes Republican Reps. Mike Caruso, Peggy Gossett-Seidman, Chip LaMarca and Michelle Salzman, as well as Democratic Reps. Rita Harris, Mitch Rosenwald, Kelly Skidmore, Allison Tant and Debra Tendrich. Former Democratic Rep. David Silvers is also a member emeritus.

“The Jewish community has long been a cornerstone of Florida’s business, legal, and civic leadership,” the caucus statement reads. “At a time when antisemitism is rising nationwide, our state must take a firm stance against those who seek to marginalize or disparage any community. Ensuring that our universities are free from this kind of rhetoric is not about political ideology, it is about upholding the fundamental values of respect, responsibility, and merit-based leadership.”

DeSantis has defended naming Yenor to the position when confronted with Yenor’s remarks on women.

“I’m not familiar with that. I mean, obviously, I think if you look at the state of Florida, we probably have a higher percentage of women enrolled in our state universities than we do men, and that’s probably grown under my tenure,” DeSantis said during the Jacksonville press conference in January. “But what I don’t do, what I don’t like is cherry-picking somebody saying this, and then trying to smear them.”

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

  • Peterh

    February 11, 2025 at 2:19 pm

    Scott Yenor, white Christian nationalist kook. Oh, and a misogynist.

    • It’s too late…

      February 11, 2025 at 2:51 pm

      We’re all doomed

Categories