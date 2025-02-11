February 11, 2025
Senate panel advances Don Gaetz’s animal abuse crackdown bill

A.G. GancarskiFebruary 11, 20252min1

gaetz don
Trooper's plight drives legislative action.

The Senate Criminal Justice Committee has advanced a bill that increases the penalty for animal cruelty offenses committed in an area under a state of emergency from a first-degree misdemeanor to a third-degree felony.

SB 150, filed by Sen. Don Gaetz, is a legislative response to a story that made global news during last year’s hurricane season.

A dog that would come to be known as Trooper was tied to a pole last October as Hurricane Milton approached last year and rescued by a member of the Florida Highway Patrol. The owner, a Ruskin man named Giovanny Aldama Garcia, was charged with aggravated cruelty to animals after he left the dog to drown in floodwaters, shocking the conscience of Floridians and people around the nation.

“There’s not always a highway patrolman on hand when this happens,” Gaetz noted, regarding Trooper’s Law.

The Florida Animal Control Association and the Humane Society of the United States both support the legislation, which advanced unanimously.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski

One comment

  • I. Getsit

    February 11, 2025 at 3:20 pm

    Interesting to see who is emerging as the power center in the Senate after the Allbritton & Perez fiasco.

    Reply

