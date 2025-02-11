Asha Padmanabhan: Expanding nurse anesthetists’ scope of practice will not improve access to surgical care in rural areas

Do you remember the movie, “Jurassic Park?”

It was based on what seemed like a brilliant idea: clone dinosaurs. It seemed a good solution — until, of course, everything went horribly wrong. It turns out that letting velociraptors roam free wasn’t just dangerous; it was also a spectacularly bad plan for solving humanity’s problems. Expanding the scope of practice of Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs) feels a lot like that. In theory, it may sound like a good idea, but in practice, it’s risky and doesn’t deliver the ‘promised’ results.

Let’s dive into why.

The setup: Who are nurse anesthetists and what do they want?

Nurse anesthetists are skilled professionals who assist in delivering anesthesia, an essential part of the anesthesia care TEAM. However, some nurse anesthetists want to take on more than their training allows — like administering anesthesia without any supervision from a physician. In fact, part of the failure was that Hammond thought he could go it alone and engage in something that was far outside of his league.

Spoiler alert: it didn’t end well.”

The plot twists: Their arguments fall apart

Over the years, nurse anesthetists have tried several pitches to sell this bad idea, but each one crumbles under scrutiny:

— “It’s safe!”

A study they funded to show that letting them work alone wouldn’t harm patients, unfortunately, proved the opposite: patients were more likely to have serious complications, especially the really sick ones, proving that so-called “independent practice” was a dangerous proposition.

— “It will save money!”

Next, they argued that letting nurse anesthetists work solo would lower costs. But anesthesia billing doesn’t work that way — insurance pays the same regardless of who delivers the medicine. Plus, what is the cost of fixing mistakes from complications? Priceless (and not in the fun credit-card-commercial way).

— “It will help patients in rural areas get surgery faster!”

This is the latest claim: Letting nurse anesthetists work alone will cause them to relocate to rural communities. Sounds great, except for one problem: it’s not true. Florida already has a severe nurse shortage, and overloading nurse anesthetists with responsibilities they’re not trained for won’t suddenly fix it. Nor will they magically uproot themselves from well-paying jobs in urban areas to move into rural communities.

The facts: What science says

A new study from professors at Florida Atlantic University (FAU) — funded by the Florida Society of Anesthesiologists and the American Society of Anesthesiologists—looked into this rural access claim. This group of professors was approached because they had released several prior studies in this arena. Spoiler alert: it’s not working and there is no evidence that it will work. States that expanded Nurse Anesthetists’ roles outside of their training (and allowed for independent practice) DID NOT see any increase in care for underserved rural areas.

The takeaway: Keep the team together

Nurse anesthetists are an important part of the anesthesia care team — emphasis on “team.” Like Jurassic Park, where things worked best when the experts stuck to their lanes (before the dinosaurs started eating everyone), anesthesia care needs strong leadership from physicians to stay safe and effective. Removing physician supervision isn’t just a bad idea—it’s a very real disaster waiting to happen. And especially in relation to their latest false claim, it won’t help solve Florida’s healthcare access in rural areas either.

Let’s focus on real solutions, not risky sequels no one asked for. After all, we’ve seen how those movies turn out — and to be sure, we are not talking about a movie thriller but a truly scary proposition.

When it comes to anesthesia, we know that the physician-led team model works. It’s not just the safest but also the most cost-effective means of administering anesthesia medicine – and it is not science fiction but a proven scientific fact.

___

Dr. Asha Padmanabhan, M.D. is a Board-Certified Anesthesiologist and the Florida Society of Anesthesiologists president.