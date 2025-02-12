Behavioral Health Day spotlights mental health treatment in Tallahassee

Some 70 community mental health and substance abuse treatment providers gathered in Tallahassee to mark Behavioral Health Day in Florida.

The group convened at the Florida Historic Capitol Museum to mark the day and raise awareness about mental health issues in the state and increase access to treatment.

During the event, speakers pointed out the value of substance use and mental health treatments and advocated the right treatment services for Floridians. The event was organized by the Florida Behavioral Health Association (FBHA)

“Behavioral Health Day provides us the opportunity to share the incredible innovations Florida’s mental health and substance use treatment providers and partners are doing each day to help heal our communities,” said Melanie Brown-Woofter, President and CEO of FBHA. “As many of us know, behavioral health challenges and disorders can affect anyone at any time, and making sure that every family has access to services is our top priority.”

Department of Children and Families Secretary Shevaun Harris joined the news conference and pointed out that treating mental health issues and substance abuse is a collective effort from many corners of the state.

“Our department is responsible for supporting the behavioral health system of care for individuals with serious mental illnesses or substance abuse disorders, and with the help of our many partners we have come so far in building a robust system,” Harris said.

“Thanks to the leadership of Gov. Ron DeSantis and First Lady Casey DeSantis, and the Florida Legislature, and through investments to reduce the number of Baker Acts and increase access to key services such as the 988 Florida Lifeline, Care Coordination, multidisciplinary teaming models, mobile response teams and substance abuse prevention and treatment, we are better able to support recovery and resiliency.”

Also in attendance was Rep. Traci Koster, a Tampa Republican who said mental health and substance abuse affects just about every Floridian.

“I am deeply committed to ensuring that every Floridian has access to the tools and resources needed to thrive in their mental well-being,” Koster said. “Advocating for mental health and substance use treatment is a cause I fight for every day, both in Tallahassee and within my district.”

The event also highlighted urgent care and counseling is always available in Florida. Anyone in Florida in the midst of a mental health crisis or knows someone who is suffering a crisis can call 9-8-8 by phone. Casey DeSantis has also established “Hope Navigators” that can help families and children through the Hope Florida initiative.