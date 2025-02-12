Israel Silva: Building a stronger Florida — why apprenticeships matter

The construction industry isn’t just about the projects we build — it’s about the future we create.

At MasTec, we take pride in developing a highly skilled workforce, knowing that our work helps shape communities and drive economic growth.

One of the most impactful ways we strengthen both our industry and our state is through Florida’s exceptional apprenticeship programs.

Too often, construction is dismissed as just another job. In reality, it is the foundation of everything. It’s the roads that connect our families, the homes that shelter us, and the power lines that keep our communities running. It’s the broadband that allows our children to learn and parents to work. None of this happens without a skilled workforce ready to meet the demands of Florida’s booming economy.

That’s why we are proud to actively participate in Florida’s registered apprenticeship program. Since 2016, 423 of our employees have completed the training, and 72 are currently enrolled. Quite simply, apprenticeships are an investment in our workforce, our communities, and Florida’s future.

For Floridians who want to build something tangible and lasting, apprenticeships offer a pathway to meaningful careers without the burden of student debt. These programs combine hands-on training with technical education, allowing participants to earn a paycheck while developing the skills they need to succeed. Apprenticeships provide real-world experience from day one, equipping workers with the knowledge and ability to adapt to challenges.

Our commitment to apprenticeships runs deep. Before our founder started the company, he had learned in the field, surrounded by skilled colleagues, and grew those lessons into one of the nation’s leading infrastructure companies. That same commitment to growth and opportunity is why we prioritize the earn-while-you-learn model today — the benefits extend far beyond the workplace.

For us, apprenticeships are more than a workforce solution; investing in our people is at the core of what we do. A well-trained workforce is a safer and stronger workforce positioned to support Florida’s rapid infrastructure growth. The need for skilled labor continues to rise. According to the Associated Builders and Contractors, the construction industry will require over 430,000 additional workers nationwide this year alone, with estimates predicting Florida will need 100,000 new workers by next year to keep pace with demand.

State and industry leaders recognize the urgency of this challenge, and expanding apprenticeship programs will be key to meeting the demand for skilled workers. By making these programs more accessible, Florida can ensure that more people have a pathway to rewarding careers while meeting the state’s workforce needs.

Continued investment in apprenticeship programs will be crucial to keeping our communities strong, connected, and resilient.

Every project we take on builds more than infrastructure — it builds opportunities. Apprenticeships are the bridge between potential and a thriving career, between today’s challenges and tomorrow’s solutions. They don’t just benefit today’s workforce; they create a pipeline of skilled professionals for generations to come.

The construction industry has long been the backbone of Florida’s growth, keeping our economy and communities thriving. We can continue building a stronger future for our state by strengthening and supporting apprenticeship programs.

___

Israel Silva is the Southeast Region Training Manager for MasTec Utility Services.