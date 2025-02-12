Jacksonville Bold for 2.12.25: Trash or treasure?

Will voters care?

Donna Deegan’s approved proposal to increase local garbage collection fees in the next few years raises that question. This step has become necessary after years of stable consumer costs and mounting debt in the trash sub-fund.

While the chickens don’t typically come home to roost in the landfill, the justification for raising the fee from $151.80 annually to $324 this year and $384 two years from now was rooted in fiscal rectitude.

Deegan said she gave “all sorts of credit” to the Council; Chief of Staff Mike Weinstein said the Democratic Mayor would stand “side by side” with the 12 legislators from the supermajority Republican body. And why not? It’s revenue for a city that has spent big in the last couple of years, even as pandemic subsidies from the feds have dried up and the cost-cutting Donald Trump administration (no friend of Deegan’s) doesn’t look likely to deliver for Duval.

Raising millage rates is a non-starter, at least for now. Time will tell if moves on the state level to raise homestead exemptions will force the local hand. So, a regressive fee raise that impacts people making as little as 151% of the federal poverty line seems like smart politics.

And for those who oppose it, it is a political opportunity.

One person familiar with mayoral campaigns suggests ads could target Deegan with the “she doubled your trash tax” message. Implicit in that argument is the idea that voters will blame the Mayor for a deal voted up by many Council Republicans and shepherded through the process by RINO Matt Carlucci.

You need a candidate to push that message, of course. Here’s one possibility.

Rory Diamond and others have plenty of critiques of the Mayor and her willingness to commit funds in ways others haven’t. The problem that challengers from the City Council have — exemplified every time one runs for the executive job — is that people rarely know who they are outside the political bubble. And the mayoral bully pulpit towers higher every year.

America First Schools

Rep. Aaron Bean wants to keep perfidious foreign influences out of K-12 education, and the newly reintroduced Transparency in Reporting of Adversarial Contributions to Education (TRACE) Act does that.

Bean’s office notes the bill “solidifies the rights of parents to know how foreign funding is impacting their child’s classroom and adds a layer of deterrence to keep foreign nations from reaching America’s youth.”

“American schools are for education, not espionage. We cannot allow our students — the future of our great nation — to be corrupted by foreign adversaries who are systematically and aggressively attempting to influence our nation’s K-12 schools,” Bean said. “Yet this is what happens when our institutions of learning accept the Trojan horse of foreign funding. I am proud to reintroduce this bill to solidify the rights of parents to know how foreign influence may be impacting their child’s classroom and to deter the ability of foreign nations to reach America’s youth.”

If passed, the legislation would modify the Elementary and Secondary Education Act of 1965 to require parental notification of questionable funding schemes, including education materials linked to foreign governments or their funding.

Channel coin

The Big Bend access to the Gulf of Mexico that meets the Suwanee River has long been hampered by shallow and questionably navigable depths at the pass to open waters.

U.S. Rep. Kat Cammack said she’s progressing toward getting that area known as the McGriff Channel, or “Wadley Pass,” in Dixie County closer to becoming more manageable for recreational and commercial boating use.

Commack announced that Congress added funds for the potential work on the McGriff Channel to the Water Resources Development Act. She had secured votes in the U.S. House to add the funding, but she announced that U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, a Florida Republican, included the matching provision in a year-end package from the Senate.

“I’m thrilled to have secured this crucial step in getting the challenges with McGriff Channel resolved,” said Cammack. “This issue has persisted for far too long, and it’s time we get the Jacksonville Army Corps back on track to advance this project. From here, we will be keeping the pressure on the Army Corps to ensure this project gets done in a timely manner. I look forward to sharing more updates later this year as we gather further information on potential dredging and restoration efforts.”

That funding will be used to develop impact studies by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to determine how to clear the McGriff Channel. Cammack said the latest development is key because the funding will counteract a 2021 study that concluded, in a preliminary manner, that dredging the channel was not economically feasible and that agencies should not proceed with it.

Hearing aid

Rep. John Rutherford is running back a bipartisan group to address the challenges of people who are hard of hearing.

“Deaf and hard-of-hearing Americans face unique obstacles in their daily lives, from health care to education to employment. With the Florida School for the Deaf and the Blind (FSDB) in St. Augustine, I have been provided a firsthand look at the positive impact increased accessibility options have on deaf and hard-of-hearing Americans. I look forward to working together to advocate for accessibility policies and bolster the relationship between members of Congress and the deaf and hard-of-hearing community,” says the Representative from Florida’s 5th Congressional District.

Democrat Mark Takano of California will co-chair the group.

“I am proud to relaunch the Congressional Deaf Caucus with Rep. Rutherford for the 119th Congress to continue working toward meaningful progress for deaf and hard-of-hearing individuals,” said Takano. “The deaf and hard-of-hearing community faces pressing challenges that must be addressed, and the need for connection between Members of Congress and their deaf and hard-of-hearing constituents is greater than ever. I am excited to continue the incredible work of the Deaf Caucus this Congress and for years to come.”

According to Rutherford’s office, the co-chairs plan to hold “a roundtable discussion with experts, community leaders, and members of the deaf community to foster collaboration between stakeholders and Congress and to identify areas of focus that promote accessibility and opportunity for individuals who are deaf or hard-of-hearing.”

Tweet, tweet

Blaizin’

A state Senator from Spring Hill and likely CFO candidate (and potential Ron DeSantis appointee, should Jimmy Patronis get elected to Congress in an April Special Election) is headed to town.

Sen. Blaise Ingoglia will be at the Salem Centre on Feb. 17 to talk about immigration and property tax legislation, per an invite.

For the uninitiated, that’s where the Duval County Republicans meet.

Ingoglia, a former chair of the Florida GOP, voted against the legislative immigration package in the Special Session, showing his loyalty to the executive branch. Monday’s showup will allow him to explain his decision to the grassroots.

Tweet, tweet:

Project progress

More details are emerging on the University of Florida campus in Jacksonville, including the process ahead.

And that’s not the only city project in play.

Regarding the new campus, the Downtown Investment Authority will hold a workshop at the Retail Enhancement and Property Disposition Committee on Feb. 13, with a full Board vote on Feb. 19. From there, the City Council gets the deal.

Per the proposal, the Prime Osborn Convention Center has at least five more years of life.

UF will drive an exciting renovation of the old train station on-site, with Denver’s Union Station as the inspiration, which will include retail and restaurant space down the road — contingent on completing other project phases.

Meanwhile, city leaders are moving downtown on other work, as they said Monday at the Riverfront Plaza construction site.

“I Dig Jax tells that story, the story of both dirt turning on a range of projects and people getting excited about their city as we continue to grow,” said Deegan. “I’m very glad to be able to share these updates and to proudly proclaim that I Dig Jax!”

The first phase, which should finish later this year, will include “an elevated destination playground on top of a park pavilion building, a large flexible event lawn, as well as a new bulkhead, river walk, and a plaza space connecting Riverfront Plaza to the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts.”

Phase 2, which includes a beer garden and a pedestrian connection to the Main Street Bridge, will be online by 2027.

“I well remember the design competition in 2021 that resulted in the selection of Perkins and Will as the design firm for Riverfront Plaza,” said Lori Boyer, CEO of Downtown Investment Authority. “Their design is now taking shape before our eyes with the park pavilion building, rooftop playground, large flex lawn, plaza connecting to the Performing Arts Center and the open view corridor down Laura Street to the river, not to mention a new and more resilient bulkhead.”

CLC’s new build

A development deal involving a former Florida Lieutenant Governor, under the auspices of his Pan American Development Company, continues to move forward.

“The city issued a permit (on) Feb. 11 for former Florida Lt. Gov. Carlos Lopez-Cantera to proceed with Building 100 at JAX Airport Logistics Center in North Jacksonville. ARCO Design/Build is the contractor for the 200,000-square-foot shell structure project at 14825 International Airport Blvd. at a project cost of $8.15 million,” reports the Jacksonville Daily Record.

The property, formerly used for timber, is eligible for city incentives as part of the Northwest Jacksonville Economic Development Fund area.

Portly

On Thursday, JAXPORT held its “State of the Port” address for port interests, and officials say they see substantial growth in the logistics and transportation hub.

Officials such as Eric Green, CEO of the government authority over the port, addressed a crowd of several hundred people at the event hosted by the Propeller Club of the United States. They said 2025 appears to be a year of increased growth.

According to JAXPORT, the seaport’s cargo activity accounted for more than 228,100 jobs along Florida’s First Coast region in 2024. Seaports along Northeast Florida’s coast also generated $44 billion in annual economic output.

Meanwhile, JAXPORT is adding new and modified shipping service routes to increase access to more global markets. Green said careful growth is key to the continued development of Jacksonville’s seaport activities.

Some of the elements covered during the event included a $72-million container terminal expansion, expected to be completed in the spring. Another $70 million is being spent on new cranes, which will arrive this year. A private investment of $120 million will fund a 340,000-square-foot auto processing facility on Blount Island.

Zooropa

It could be the best around.

USA Today says this about the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens, nominated for Best Zoo in the U.S.

Locals in the know aren’t surprised, of course. The Northside institution has always represented excellent value for dates and family outings.

And through March 10, people can vote on the 10Best USA TODAY page.

“We are incredibly honored to be nominated for USA TODAY’s Best Zoo in the United States,” said Nikki Smith, the Zoo’s Chief Philanthropy and Marketing Officer. “This nomination reflects the hard work and dedication of our team, from our animal care professionals to our education staff, who are passionate about creating a positive impact on wildlife conservation. We are grateful for the continued support of our community and visitors, and we invite everyone to vote for Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens to help us secure a spot among the nation’s top zoos.”

Key Consultant

A Jacksonville-area political power player from a Tallahassee-based government relations and consulting firm has been added to the roster.

Lauren Key was named Principal in Avail Strategies, a local and state government consulting group in the state capital. Key represents an addition to the firm from Northeast Florida.

Key is no stranger to government workings. She is a former Neptune Beach City Council member on Duval County’s coast. Avail Strategies’ press release said they added Key to the firm because of her background in covering health and wellness, environmental presentation, aerospace, and aviation issues.

“Lauren’s leadership, expertise, and dedication to serving her community make her an ideal choice to join the Avail Strategies team and guide our operations in this key region as well as at the state level,” said Heath Beach, co-founder and CEO of Avail Strategies. “Her connections in the public and private sector will further strengthen our ability to provide top-tier service and strategic counsel to our clients.”

Key attended Auburn University, where she earned her Bachelor of Arts degree.

Flying high

On the heels of a record-breaking year of hosting more travelers than ever, Jacksonville International Airport (JIA) is adding more flights to its schedule.

JIA announced Thursday that the airline hub will add more Southwest Airlines flights to Austin, Texas, this year. Airport officials also added flights aboard Allegiant Air to St. Louis, Missouri.

Both destinations will involve direct, nonstop flights. The St. Louis flights will take travelers to MidAmerica St. Louis Airport. The St. Louis route isn’t so much a new one as a return of the service on Allegiant, which begins again in March.

The Austin route will exchange travelers with Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. However, those flights won’t begin until October. Southwest Airlines service will depart from JIA at 11:58 a.m. and arrive in Austin at about 12:35 p.m. Then, the flights from Austin will leave at about 12:50 p.m. and arrive in Jacksonville at about 4:15 p.m. That flight schedule will be offered every day except Saturdays when Southwest begins the service in the Fall.

JIA officials announced in January that the airport broke records again. More than 7.6 million passengers passed through the facility in 2024, up from 7.45 million in 2023. Passenger travel in 2024 was up 2.4% over 2023, smashing the record set in 2023.

Builders’ new build

The Northeast Florida Builders Association (NEFBA) is moving up. The construction and building advocacy group is heading toward a new home.

NEFBA officials announced they’ve bought a new site where they’ll relocate. The organization’s office will soon be housed in a 43,024-square-foot building at 4932 Sunbeam Road.

The building will house the NEFBA administrative offices and the NEFBA Workforce Education Center, which helps develop the First Coast region’s workforce and talent pool.

“For over 50 years, NEFBA has provided Northeast Florida with a high-quality, industry-sponsored, construction trades apprenticeship program,” said 2025 NEFBA President Seth Kelley. “This new facility represents a transformative opportunity for our Association to support the program and our apprentices with a state-of-the-art facility while simultaneously expanding our program into additional workforce development areas.”

Buyers’ market

Single-family home sales took a tumble in Northeast Florida in January.

Last month, 1,114 houses were sold in the six-county region of the First Coast. That’s down by 39% over December’s 1,826 closed signings. It’s also a 2.6% decline in the year-over-year comparison to January 2024, when there were 1,144 homes sold in Northeast Florida, according to figures released this week by the Northeast Florida Association of Realtors (NEFAR).

The median price of a home on the First Coast dropped in January compared to December’s price tags. The median sales price stood at $376,990 last month, a 5.8% decline from the previous month’s figure of $399,995. However, January’s price for homes was up slightly from January 2024, when the median number was $374,950.

Most First Coast counties saw home sales decrease in January. Duval County, home to Jacksonville, witnessed a sizable percentage drop in closed sales, plummeting 40.2% compared to December to 583. Home prices also slipped, falling 5.6% compared to December to $318,000.

St. Johns County saw a 44.4% monthly plunge in closed home sales last month. The median price for a home also dropped 2.1% from December, falling to $535,000.

Nassau County also took a hit in closed home sales, dropping 44.1% in January from December to 62. Nassau had a 5.5% decrease in median home prices, falling to $472,500 for the month.

Sound and vision

Two of the most groundbreaking acts of the last few decades of the 20th century are to be inducted into the Florida Music Hall of Fame on Monday.

The event at the Florida Theatre finds funk pioneer George Clinton of Tallahassee and Southern Rock demigods Lynyrd Skynyrd of Westside-is-the-Best-Side Jacksonville finally getting their flowers.

“We are delighted to honor these exceptional Florida artists and their contributions to enhancing our state’s rich and colorful arts and culture community,” Secretary of State Cord Byrd said in a press release reported by Jacksonville Today. “Through their creativity, passion, and dedication, they have inspired countless others and helped shape our beloved Sunshine State.”

All the young dudes

Liam Coen has assembled his first coaching staff as Jaguars head coach, and youth is a prominent theme.

Coen, 39, went young with most of his hires, including offensive coordinator Grant Udinski, who is 29. The Chicago Bears hired an even younger offensive coordinator, 28-year-old Declan Doyle.

It should not be a big surprise, given Coen’s history with Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay, who was hired as a head coach two days shy of his 31st birthday in 2017. McVay’s young staff produced future head coaches Zac Taylor, Matt LaFleur, Brandon Staley, Jedd Fisch, Kevin O’Connell, Raheem Morris, and Coen.

With youth comes innovative thinking (sometimes). With it also comes growing pains (often).

Quarterbacks coach Spencer Whipple, 35, has never been a quarterbacks coach in the NFL, although he was a pass game specialist with the Arizona Cardinals.

Defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile, 42, has been a defensive coordinator in college but never in the NFL.

Passing game coordinator Shane Waldron, 45, is one of the old heads on staff and one of the few who has held his current position in the NFL. Waldron was the Rams’ passing game coordinator in 2019 and 2020 before serving as the offensive coordinator in Seattle and Chicago.

Like Waldron, Shaun Sarrett, 45, knows what it takes to succeed in his new position. In 2019 and 2020, he was the offensive line coach in Pittsburgh.

There are some widened coaches found elsewhere on the staff. Edgar Bennett, 55, brings more experience to the staff than anyone. The former Lee High School (now Riverside High School) and Florida State star played eight seasons in the NFL and has coached in the league since 2005 as a running backs coach, wide receivers coach, and offensive coordinator. He’ll coach receivers in Jacksonville.

Richard Angulo, 44, is also familiar with Jacksonville. He has been the Jaguars’ tight ends coach since 2022 and played parts of two seasons with them.

What should this mean for expectations? With so many coaches in new roles, it could take time for everyone to settle into their spots. However, it could also provide an opportunity to help fully reset the Jaguars’ football culture. With a first-time head coach, a first-time executive, Hall of Famer Tony Boselli, hired as the executive vice president of football operations, and likely a first-time general manager, there will definitely be a different feel to the Jaguars. Different isn’t always better but considering the Jaguars record under owner Shad Khan (67-150 in 13 years, including the postseason), different was essential.