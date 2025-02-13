Personnel note: Stephanie Smith joins JMI board

Stephanie Smith, vice president of State and Regional Affairs at TECO for Tampa Electric and Peoples Gas, is joining The James Madison Institute Board.

“We are thrilled to welcome Stephanie to our Board. She brings a wealth of experience and a deep commitment to Florida’s future,” said JMI President and CEO Dr. Robert McClure. “As we continue to advance policies that promote free markets, limited government, and economic liberty, Stephanie’s insights and leadership will be invaluable in helping JMI continue to reach our goals.”

Smith, an FSU alumnus, has two decades of experience in public affairs, government relations, and communications. Smith has worked in Florida, Washington and the United Kingdom on public affairs strategies, advancing regulation and navigating complex regulatory issues for Fortune 500 companies.

With a focus on public policy, strategic public relations and stakeholder relationships, Smith has previously served in government relations and public affairs roles at Uber, Anthem, and AT&T. Additionally, Smith previously worked in the Executive Office of the Governor for two administrations: Govs. Jeb Bush and Charlie Crist.

Appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, Smith is Chair of CareerSource Florida’s Board of Directors. She is also an active member on the Boards of Volunteer Florida Foundation, PACE Center for Girls, the Florida Alliance Against Human Trafficking and the Tampa Bay Chamber of Commerce.

“We’re excited to welcome Stephanie Smith to our board at such a critical time,” said Jeff Swain, Chair of The James Madison Institute. “Her perspective and expertise will be instrumental in advancing JMI’s mission in Florida and beyond. We look forward to the impact she will make as we continue our work.”