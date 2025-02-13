Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 2.13.25

Good Thursday morning.

A majority of Florida voters told the Florida Chamber that Gov. Ron DeSantis and President Donald Trump are doing a good job.

The latest Chamber poll found DeSantis above water, with 56% voter approval, and Trump lagging slightly behind at 51%. Voters were also more likely than not to say the state was “heading in the right direction,” but the sentiment fell a couple of points short of a majority at 49%.

The national outlook was slightly less rosy, with a 47%-47% split on whether the U.S. is heading in the right direction or “on the wrong track.”

Still, the Florida Chamber says the numbers show an uptick in optimism — before Trump’s election, just 28% of Floridians believed the U.S. was on the right track. Notably, younger voters are shouldering much of the upswing, with the “right direction” share rocketing from 7% in October to 49% in the latest poll.

Voters also reaffirmed the defeat they handed Amendment 3 a few months back, with just 53% of those polled saying they support legalizing recreational marijuana. The Chamber, steadfastly opposed to the ballot amendment, notes this is a 3% dip from its prior poll.

Likewise, the Chamber found broad support for one of its top priorities: Making the state constitution more difficult to amend. About three-quarters of those polled told the Chamber they would be more likely to support a legislator who voted to tighten the constitutional amendment process.

The poll was released alongside an update on Florida’s voter rolls, which shows a continued shift toward the GOP. Heading into 2025, there were 5.63 million registered Republicans in Florida compared to 4.48 million registered Democrats, which puts the GOP’s advantage at about 1.15 million voters. Florida is also home to 4.14 million third- and no-party voters.

Cherry Communications conducted the Florida Chamber poll from Feb. 2 to 8. The sample included 212 Democrats, 261 Republicans, and 127 others, for 600 respondents statewide. The poll has a margin of error of +/—4%.

Good news about a great person — Stephanie Smith, vice president of State and Regional Affairs at TECO for Tampa Electric and Peoples Gas, is joining The James Madison Institute Board.

“We are thrilled to welcome Stephanie to our Board. She brings a wealth of experience and a deep commitment to Florida’s future,” said JMI President and CEO Dr. Robert McClure. “As we continue to advance policies that promote free markets, limited government, and economic liberty, Stephanie’s insights and leadership will be invaluable in helping JMI continue to reach our goals.”

Smith, an FSU alum, has two decades of experience in public affairs, government relations and communications. Smith has worked in Florida, Washington and the United Kingdom on public affairs strategies, advancing regulation and navigating complex regulatory issues for Fortune 500 companies.

With a focus on public policy, strategic public relations and stakeholder relationships, Smith has previously served in government relations and public affairs roles at Uber, Anthem, and AT&T. Additionally, Smith previously worked in the Executive Office of the Governor for two administrations: Govs. Jeb Bush and Charlie Crist.

Appointed by DeSantis, Smith is Chair of CareerSource Florida’s Board of Directors. She is also an active member on the Boards of Volunteer Florida Foundation, PACE Center for Girls, the Florida Alliance Against Human Trafficking and the Tampa Bay Chamber of Commerce.

“We’re excited to welcome Stephanie Smith to our Board at such a critical time,” said Jeff Swain, Chair of The James Madison Institute. “Her perspective and expertise will be instrumental in advancing JMI’s mission in Florida and beyond. We look forward to the impact she will make as we continue our work.”

—@JDVance: Usha and I are extremely grateful to President @EmmanuelMacron and his wife, Brigitte, for hosting us at the Palais de l’Élysée for lunch yesterday. America has a beautiful history of friendship with France, and we look forward to strengthening the bond between our countries.

—@SecRubio: @POTUS secured the release of ANOTHER U.S. citizen from Belarus, as well as two political prisoners. Promises made, promises kept.

—@MirandaDivine: Attorney General @PamBondi went into the DOJ in D.C. today and noticed that on the walls in one wing, they still have big framed photos of Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Merrick Garland. This is “ridiculous” three weeks into Donald Trump’s presidency. So, she took down the photos off the wall, there and then, on her own, and stacked them in a corner where we hope they will never be seen again. Bravo!

—@RpsAgainstTrump: Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna says she plans to question members of the Warren Commission as part of her JFK investigation. There’s just one small problem: they’re all dead. The last surviving member passed away 19 years ago.

—@AnnaForFlorida: “Small government” just means consolidating power within oligarchs — we’re seeing it in real time.

—@CarlosGSmith: The so-called “most aggressive crackdown on illegal immigration in the nation” does NOTHING to punish employers for hiring undocumented workers — the only reason they’re coming to Florida. This legislative kumbaya is about the GOP looking tough by bullying Dreamers. Sad.

—@BrewsterBevis: A 50-cent surcharge per egg at @WaffleHouse now?! It’s time to Make Every Egg Great Again (MEEGA) movement.

— TOP STORY —

“Florida’s abortion ban: What the latest data shows” via Fresh Take Florida — Florida has seen a significant decline in abortions following the implementation of its six-week ban in May 2024. According to the Agency for Healthcare Administration, the state reported 60,755 abortions in 2024, a 28% decrease from 84,052 in 2023.

This result aligns with the hopes of supporters like state Sen. Erin Grall, who, during the bill’s Senate floor vote, said: “We have normalized and sterilized the taking of life as health care.” The number of out-of-state residents seeking abortions in Florida also decreased by 51%.

However, this shift has prompted new challenges for both abortion providers and women seeking care. Michelle Quesada, spokesperson for Planned Parenthood of South, East and North Florida, noted that Florida is “no longer an access point for abortion in the southern U.S.,” with clinics now assisting women in traveling to states with fewer restrictions. Quesada also mentioned an increase in women seeking services earlier in their pregnancies, even before a pregnancy can be confirmed.

On the other hand, David Heyman, Executive Director of First Care Women’s Clinic, observed that women are “paying more attention to their menstrual cycles and their fertility,” which impacts women’s reproductive health awareness. Heyman hopes that the change in legislation will affect overall culture change by decreasing the number of abortions sought in the state.

— LEGISLATIVE —

“Senate panel advances coastal resiliency bill focused on ‘green-gray infrastructure’” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Coastal resilience is perpetually top-of-mind for lawmakers from oceanside districts like Sen. Ileana Garcia and Rep. Jim Mooney, so it’s no surprise they’re again running legislation to strengthen Sunshine State shores. A Senate panel just advanced the proposal. The measure (SB 50) would establish more stringent standards for the development, maintenance, and restoration of resilient “green infrastructure,” like mangroves, reefs, and spoil islands, and “gray infrastructure,” such as seawalls, flood pumps, and ditches. It would also help to identify and codify official criteria for ideal hybrids of the two, known as “green-gray infrastructure,” like the living seawalls now being installed in parts of Miami Beach. Garcia briefly explained SB 50 — which attracted support from the CLEO Institute, Gene Kelly of the Florida Native Plant Society, Katrina Shadix of Bear Warriors United and David Rathke of Resiliency Florida — before the Senate Environment and Natural Resources Committee unanimously approved it.

“Proposal to rein in rare foreclosure auction maneuver progresses in Florida Legislature” via Alexandra Glorioso of the Miami Herald — A rarely used legal maneuver exposed by the Miami Herald that allowed an attorney to rewrite foreclosure rules to benefit his clients would be more regulated and challenging to use in most foreclosure auction proceedings under a Miami lawmaker’s amended bill, which passed its first Committee Tuesday. The bill could make these procedures more common in more complex commercial foreclosures but require their use to be more clearly spelled out. Sen. Ileana Garcia credited the Herald’s “Rigged” investigation for exposing a “lack of transparency” around little-known “alternative” foreclosure auctions, where attorneys and judges agree on a unique set of rules for the proceeding. The Herald detailed how Hollywood attorney Brad Schandler used the method to write regulations that gave his clients outsize advantages when bidding on foreclosed properties.

“Lawmakers propose tax credits to enhance hurricane resilience” via Andrew Powell of Florida Politics — State lawmakers want to reduce the destruction felt during future hurricanes. Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez is carrying a bill (SB 62) the Environment and Natural Resources Committee developed. It seeks to promote and support hurricane-resilient buildings in Florida through various tax incentives and advisory policies. Resilient buildings have specific Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certifications between silver, gold and platinum standards. There are almost 3,000 buildings in Florida that have earned LEED certification. Owners of LEED buildings would be eligible for a tax credit that would only be allowed to be claimed once. Tax credits depend on the LEED standard and range from 50 cents per square foot to $2 per square foot of the building every year for five years.

“Senate Committee OKs immigration deal between Gov. Ron DeSantis, GOP lawmakers” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — The Senate has moved a step closer to passing a new bill that is a compromise between DeSantis and the Legislature over who gets the power to oversee the state’s immigration efforts. The Senate Appropriations Committee approved a bill (SB 2C) sponsored by Sen. Joe Gruters that would establish a Board to oversee Florida’s immigration efforts and increase penalties for crimes committed by undocumented immigrants. Democrats spoke fiercely against another provision in the measure that would eliminate in-state tuition rates for the 6,500 undocumented immigrants currently attending Florida’s public colleges and universities. Ultimately, the Committee’s vote was 12 to 6.

“Millions flow to wealthy families, pricey private schools under Florida’s supercharged voucher program” via Annie Martin and Leslie Postal of the Orlando Sentinel — Once reserved for low-income students and those with disabilities, state scholarships, often called vouchers, are now available to all – and they’re fueling an unprecedented pipeline of public money, estimated at $3.4 billion this year, into private, mostly religious schools across the Sunshine State. All that money is doing more than just expanding Florida’s voucher program. The new rules are transforming it. More than 122,000 new students started using vouchers for the first time in the 2023-24 school year, and nearly 70% were already in private schools, many in some of Florida’s priciest institutions, according to data from Step Up For Students, the nonprofit that administers most of the state’s scholarships.

“Jay Collins bill would ensure off-duty officers are considered licensed to carry a concealed weapon” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Sen. Collins has filed legislation to protect law enforcement from penalties associated with improperly carrying a concealed weapon. The bill (SB 490) would add law enforcement officers to state law, clarifying that such officers would be “considered to be licensed to carry concealed weapons or concealed firearms … with valid employer-issued identification indicating that he or she is such an officer or service member.” Collins’ bill adds correctional officers and military service members to the exemption, which already stipulated that the exemption from licensing requirements applies “at any time within the scope or course of their official duties or when acting at any time in the line of or performance of a duty.”

“David Borrero files measure to improve fire prevention and safety measures” via Andrew Powell of Florida Politics — New measures could soon be implemented to make upgrading fire prevention and protection easier for businesses and homeowners. Rep. Borrero filed a bill (HB 551) to improve fire prevention and safety measures across the state by streamlining the permitting process, ensuring inspections are conducted promptly, amending fire codes and enhancing accountability. The measure would make permitting easier for contractors who install sprinkler systems and fire alarm systems by allowing them to start work immediately after applying for a permit. Local enforcement agencies must issue a permit within two working days of applying. If the bill is passed, it would be mandated to establish a simplified process by Oct. 1, 2025. Fire alarm system projects include alterations involving 20 or fewer devices, installing or replacing fire communications connected to existing panels, or replacing existing fire alarm panels with the same make or model.

“Car dealers try to keep a chokehold on new car sales in Florida” via Jason Garcia of Seeking Rents — Florida car dealerships are aggressively working to block direct-to-consumer EV sales, using lawsuits and lobbying. Dealers have sued Scout Motors, an electric vehicle startup, and are pushing legislation (HB 429) to empower their association to sue manufacturers, furthering their control. Critics say outdated laws hurt consumers and stifle competition, as dealers use political donations to influence lawmakers, while consumer advocates urge free market policies.

Florida Chamber opposes heat illness prevention bills — The Florida Chamber is opposing legislation by Sen. Darryl Rouson and Rep. Michael Gottlieb (SB 510/HB 35) that would require employers to implement a state-approved heat illness prevention program, including training requirements, first-aid measures and a 10-minute break every two hours. In a press release, the Chamber said the legislation prescribes “a one-size-fits-all approach that does not align with industry best practices or consider site-specific and job-specific conditions or individual employee needs” and overlooks “existing employer-led efforts and current federal standards under consideration by OSHA.”

“Behavioral Health Day spotlights mental health treatment in Tallahassee” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — Some 70 community mental health and substance abuse treatment providers gathered in Tallahassee to mark Behavioral Health Day in Florida. The group convened at the Florida Historic Capitol Museum to mark the day and raise awareness about mental health issues in the state and increase access to treatment. During the event, speakers pointed out the value of substance use and mental health treatments and advocated the right treatment services for Floridians. The Florida Behavioral Health Association organized the event. The event also highlighted urgent care, and counseling is always available in Florida. Anyone in Florida in the midst of a mental health crisis or knows someone who is suffering a crisis can call 9-8-8 by phone.

— 100 DAYS —

“Donald Trump’s federal payout program closes entries after win in court” via Chris Cameron, Karoun Demirjian and Madeleine Ngo of The New York Times — The Trump administration moved Wednesday to close entries for the deferred resignation program for federal workers and continue to the next steps in the payout process after a federal judge denied a request to halt the program entirely. The court victory Wednesday allowed the White House to advance a crucial part of its plan to reduce the federal workforce through mass payouts. In his ruling, Judge George A. O’Toole Jr., a U.S. District Court judge in the District of Massachusetts, did not weigh in on the program’s legality. The judge instead wrote that the plaintiffs, which included unions representing federal workers, were not directly affected by the incentive plan, known as “Fork in the Road,” and lacked standing to challenge it. “The unions do not have the required direct stake in the Fork directive,” Judge O’Toole wrote, adding that they were “challenging a policy that affects others, specifically executive branch employees.”

“Trump holds call with Vladimir Putin to start talks on ending Ukraine War” via The New York Times — Trump said Wednesday that he had a “lengthy and highly productive phone call” with Putin, characterizing it as the beginning of a negotiation to end the war in Ukraine. It was the first confirmed conversation between the two men during Trump’s second term, coming as Trump has made clear to advisers that finding a U.S.-backed end to the war that Russia began is a priority for his administration. “We discussed Ukraine, the Middle East, Energy, Artificial Intelligence, the power of the Dollar, and various other subjects,” Trump wrote in a social media post.

“NATO allies scramble for direction as Trump team signals concessions to Moscow” via Clare Sebastian of CNN — Wednesday’s meeting at the NATO headquarters in Brussels was, on paper, about coordinating military aid for Ukraine and welcoming the new U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth into the international fold. In practice, it was a day that saw the Trump administration upend the alliance’s approach to this almost 3-year-old war, lay out a vision that seemed to deliver some of Moscow’s key demands and leave NATO allies fighting to avoid the appearance of disunity. There were, of course, clear signs this would not be smooth sailing. Trump fired the starting gun on this critical week of diplomacy by pouring cold water on Ukraine’s hopes of a favorable peace deal. “They may be Russian someday, or they may not be Russian someday,” he said on Fox News on Monday. European leaders have since been tight-lipped about Trump’s comments. “There are different comments now coming out,” said Latvia’s Defense Minister Andris Sprūds on Wednesday, “it is important to see a very clear specific plan.”

“Trump says the U.S. will ‘own’ Gaza — what that could mean for the Middle East” via NPR — The Gaza Strip – ground zero of Israel’s war with Hamas – is only about twice the size of Washington, D.C.. It has about 25 miles of coastline along the Mediterranean Sea, with about 2 million people. Last week, Trump proposed relocating those people to other countries in the region, like Egypt and Jordan. Trump has said the Palestinians would not be allowed to return: U.N. officials and others say Trump’s plan would amount to ethnic cleansing. Despite domestic and international concerns that the U.S. is empire-building, Trump continues to double down on his plans for the U.S. to “own” Gaza.

“Trump’s envoy lets loose on the Panama Canal and ‘imminent’ change in Cuba” via Ben Schreckinger of POLITICO — Trump opened his second term with sudden moves to shake up the Western Hemisphere — vowing to take back the Panama Canal, threatening tariffs on American neighbors and demanding the repatriation of undocumented migrants. As Trump’s special envoy for Latin America, it’s up to Mauricio Claver-Carone to work out the details. The role of Trump’s regional enforcer is natural for the Miami native. In stints at the Treasury Department and National Security Council during Trump’s first term, Claver-Carone took a no-holds-barred approach to diplomacy, backing tougher sanctions on Cuba and organizing an abortive effort to oust Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

“White House says judges balking at Trump’s actions are provoking a ‘constitutional crisis’” via The Associated Press — The White House said that court rulings going against the Trump administration are coming from “judicial activists” on the bench whose decisions amount to a “constitutional crisis.” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt commented as she pushed back against critics of Trump’s expansive actions slashing the government workforce and federal spending. “We believe these judges are acting as judicial activists rather than honest arbiters of the law,” Leavitt said. Trump’s moves in the first weeks of his second term to overhaul the federal government and fulfill his campaign promises have been met with more than 50 lawsuits, with judges blocking some of his administration’s moves at least temporarily. Top administration officials have responded by attacking the legitimacy of judicial oversight, one of the foundations of America’s democracy based on the separation of powers.

“‘We’re coming after you’: Trump administration sues New York state over immigration” via Bart Jansen and Josh Meyer of USA Today — Attorney General Pam Bondi said Wednesday that the Justice Department is suing the state of New York and its top officials for prioritizing “illegal aliens over American citizens.” “As you know, we sued Illinois and New York didn’t listen. So now you’re next,” Bondi said. Bondi, in her first news conference since being confirmed, said “millions” of people “with violent records have flooded into our communities, bringing violence and deadly drugs with them,” and states like New York with permissive immigration policies were contributing to the problem. Bondi announced that DOJ sued not only the state of New York but also Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul, Attorney General Letitia James and Mark Schroeder, the state’s Motor Vehicles Commissioner.

“New York got $80 million for migrants. The White House took it back.” via Luis Ferré-Sadurní of The New York Times — The Trump administration quickly made good on its vow to claw back federal funding meant to cover some of the costs of housing migrants borne by New York City, unilaterally reversing the transfer of $80 million that the Federal Emergency Management Agency made to the city last week. City leaders said they noticed $80 million had suddenly gone missing from city bank accounts. Shortly after, the Department of Homeland Security, which houses FEMA, confirmed that the money had been taken back on Tuesday, a significant escalation of Trump’s attempts to freeze or reverse funding that Congress had previously appropriated. The clawback occurred one day after Elon Musk targeted the FEMA funds in a post on X, inciting a Republican uproar over the use of federal dollars to shelter migrants and prompting the Trump administration to fire four FEMA officials involved in the transfer.

“DOGE cuts $900M from agency that tracks American students’ academic progress” via The Associated Press — A federal research agency that tracks the progress of America’s students is being hit with almost $900 million in cuts after Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency found no need for much of its work. It’s unclear to what degree the Education Department’s Institute of Education Sciences will continue to exist after Musk’s team slashed scores of contracts. Industry groups said at least 169 contracts were suddenly terminated Monday, accounting for much of the institute’s work. Some of the most significant agreements were for long-term studies that track students’ learning from kindergarten through high school, a study evaluating strategies for teaching elementary school reading, and research on the effectiveness of support for youth with disabilities.

“Trump’s WHO exit throws smallpox defenses into upheaval” via William J. Broad of The New York Times — Trump’s order that the United States exit the World Health Organization could undo programs meant to ensure the safety, security and study of a deadly virus that once took half a billion lives, experts warn. Health experts say discontinuation of the WHO’s oversight threatens to damage precautions against the virus leaking into the world, and to disrupt research on countermeasures against the lethal disease. They add that it could also raise fears among allies and adversaries that the United States, under a veil of secrecy, might weaponize the smallpox virus. “I’ve been in that lab,” said Thomas R. Frieden, a former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, where the American cache resides. “Imagine a submarine inside a building and the people walking around in spacesuits. It looks like something out of a movie.” Frieden added, “We need to open ourselves up to inspection to reduce smallpox risks and misperceptions.”

“JD Vance boosts AI industry in France as Trump embraces the ‘broligarchy’” via Cat Zakrzewski of The Washington Post — Vance warned world leaders at a global AI summit that regulating the development of artificial intelligence would be “paralyzing one of the most promising technologies.” He also criticized a slate of European Union laws that regulate American tech companies, aligning with U.S. executives who have long called the regulations burdensome for business. While some proponents argue that the policy changes will benefit American workers, the rise of the self-described “broligarchy” highlights the gap between Trump’s populist rhetoric on the campaign trail and the policies he is pursuing now that he is in office.

“AP accuses White House of violating First Amendment” via Katie Robertson and Maggie Haberman of The New York Times — The Associated Press accused the White House of violating the First Amendment and called on the Trump administration to stop blocking its reporters from press events. Julie Pace, the executive editor of the AP, said in a letter addressed to Susie Wiles, the White House Chief of Staff, that the White House had blocked AP journalists from attending two press events with Trump on Tuesday: an executive order signing in the Oval Office and an evening press event in the Diplomatic Room. Pace said that White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt had earlier informed an AP reporter that the news organization’s access to the Oval Office would be restricted if the news organization did not start using the term “Gulf of America” to refer to the Gulf of Mexico. On his first day in office, Trump ordered U.S. authorities to change official maps in an executive order.

— STATEWIDE —

“DeSantis floats ‘boater freedom’ initiatives, would cut down on searches of vessels” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — DeSantis is championing new “boater freedom” initiatives, including safeguarding petroleum-powered boats over electric alternatives. He aims to preempt local regulations banning boats based on fuel sources, preserving boater choice. DeSantis also seeks to limit boat inspections to situations with “probable cause,” ending unwarranted stops. A “Florida Freedom Boater” decal will help law enforcement identify law-abiding boaters, improving resource allocation. Additionally, the Governor proposes a marine fuel tax holiday spanning Memorial Day weekend through July 4.

Appointed — Paul Renner to the Board of Governors of the State University System.

“Some Citizens Insurance rates fall, but average premiums keep rising” via Ron Hurtibise of the Orlando Sentinel — Citizens Insurance customers who renew their policies after June 1 shouldn’t expect their premiums to fall despite what the Governor said last week. During a news conference highlighting positive developments in the insurance market since the Legislature enacted tort reforms in 2022 and 2023, DeSantis announced that rates would decline by 5.6% on average for about 20% of Citizens’ customers across Florida. However, according to detailed information subsequently released by the state-owned “insurer of last resort,” average premiums throughout Central Florida and across the state still are headed up, with the escalation at roughly 13% in Orange, Osceola, Seminole, and Lake counties. Average rates and premiums vary depending on the county. Miami-Dade is the only county in the state where average premiums will go down — with average savings of $123 — after the new renewal rates take effect June 1.

“Florida TaxWatch report says census undercount cost Florida billions in federal funding” via Andrew Powell of Florida Politics — Florida’s health care system has lost billions of dollars in federal funding after hundreds of thousands of residents were undercounted in the 2020 Census. The “Consequences of a Census Undercount on Florida’s Healthcare Funding” report by Florida TaxWatch outlines the impacts of census undercounting on the state’s health care funding, which had led to inaccuracies when planning services and allocating funding. Florida undercounted approximately 750,000 people in the 2020 census, which significantly affects the state’s federal funding of various health care programs like Medicaid, the Children’s Health Insurance Program and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

“Puff, puff, banned: Florida cracks down on vapes targeting kids” via Erika Briguglio of Click Orlando — Florida is grappling with a surge of illegal vapes flooding the market, more than any other state. Many of these vapes are designed to appeal to children, with vibrant colors, cartoon imagery, and fun flavors, the agency told News 6. Scott Shalley, president and CEO of the Florida Retail Federation, highlighted the dangers of these unregulated products. “You’ve got a product that someone is putting in their body that is coming from overseas, primarily China, that has not been evaluated,” Shalley explained. “Worst-case scenario, is there the opportunity for the infusion of fentanyl or some other deadly product? Are there other chemicals that may be included that have not been evaluated by the FDA?”

“FDOT chief proposes using electric mini-planes to circumvent traffic” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — It’s time for Florida to start looking to the skies to escape bumper-to-bumper highway traffic, according to Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) Secretary Jared Perdue. Perdue this month said he’s interested in having the state seek the development of helipad-like sites called vertiports to facilitate the operation of electrical mini-planes to shuttle travelers to and from nearby destinations. The mini-planes, called eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) aircraft, have been in various stages of development — and multiple talks for Florida projects — for years. U.S. Rep. Carlos Giménez met with a German builder called Lilium GmbH when he was Miami-Dade Mayor in 2018 to pursue the option locally. The County Commission later directed his successor, Daniella Levine Cava, to further study developing an “Urban Air Mobility System” in Miami-Dade, potentially bringing services to South Florida by as early as 2026.

“Murders in a field, a toddler’s remarkable survival: Florida to execute first prisoner of 2025 this week” via Bea Lunardini of Fresh Take Florida — James D. Ford spent 25 years on Florida’s Death Row after being sentenced in 1999, his only option to wait as appeals failed. DeSantis signed his execution order, but attorneys challenged precedents to avoid his death. The case stems from a “gruesome discovery” at a sod farm: Greg and Kim Malnory were murdered while their toddler, Maranda, survived. Ford was the last to see them alive. A jury recommended death, and the judge agreed, calling the murders “heinous, atrocious and cruel.” His lawyers argued mental deficiency. The U.S. Supreme Court had the final say on his execution.

“Florida delists specialty license plate made popular by Tom Brady” via Richard Tribou of the Orlando Sentinel — NFL legend Brady had delivered a Super Bowl win for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, so it made sense a specialty license plate sporting his image would gain popularity. Having made a successful run at a required 3,000 preorders, the Best Buddies license plate featuring Brady tossing a football went into production in 2023. A redesign and less than two years later, though, the tag fell victim to the state’s law that delists the specialty license plate with the lowest number of valid registrations. The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles notified the state’s tax collectors that as of Jan. 1, 2025, the plate had only 759 registrations. As of Feb. 17, the plate will be discontinued.

— MORE D.C. MATTERS —

“First DOGE Committee hearing becomes referendum on Elon Musk” via Emily Brooks of The Hill — The star of the first Delivering on Government Efficiency Subcommittee hearing in the House Wednesday was an individual not in attendance: Musk. Democrats on the panel took intense aim at Musk, heading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) initiative under Trump, accusing him of breaking the law to eliminate spending he deems wasteful and analyzing government payments. “While we’re sitting here, Donald Trump and Elon Musk are recklessly and illegally dismantling the federal government, shuttering federal agencies, firing federal workers, withholding funds vital to the safety and well-being of our communities and hacking our sensitive data systems,” ranking member Rep. Melanie Stansbury said. She repeatedly said Musk should testify under oath before the panel.

“Why the health care industry is letting RFK Jr. cruise to confirmation” via Daniel Payne of POLITICO — Kennedy’s expected Senate confirmation on Thursday to lead the nation’s health agencies threatens upheaval for America’s $4 trillion health care industry. The industry is doing little and hoping for the best. From drugmakers to doctors’ organizations, groups thought they had the clout to steer policy and funding in Washington because they enjoyed bipartisan support, and substantial lobbying budgets have remained silent about Kennedy. They haven’t spoken up even though he has accused them of fraud and conspiracy and promised to hold them accountable. That’s not because they aren’t worried, but because they didn’t think they could stop him — or think the cost of speaking out would be too steep, five people representing health groups, granted anonymity to speak candidly, said. By staying mum, they hope to limit the fallout if Kennedy follows through on his plans to strip the industry to the studs.

“House Republicans unveil blueprint to extend $4.5 trillion in tax cuts and lift the debt ceiling” via Kevin Freking and Lisa Mascaro of The Associated Press — House Republicans released a budget plan Wednesday that sets the stage for advancing many of Trump’s top domestic priorities, providing for up to $4.5 trillion in tax cuts and a $4 trillion increase in the debt limit so the U.S. can continue financing its bills. The budget plan also directs various House Committees to cut spending by at least $1.5 trillion while stating that the goal is to reduce spending by $2 trillion over 10 years. The blueprint represents a first step in a lengthy legislative process that would allow Republicans to pass some of their top priorities in a simple majority vote. The House Budget Committee is expected to hold votes on the plan on Thursday. House Speaker Mike Johnson predicted it would easily advance out of Committee. “Then, we’ll work with everybody over the week to make sure they are on board,” Johnson said.

“RNC brings on new senior leadership to ‘work around the clock’ to support Trump agenda, elect Republicans” via Brooke Singman of Fox News — The Republican National Committee has staffed up with new senior leadership to support Trump’s agenda and work to elect Republican candidates “who will fight to Make America Great Again.” RNC Chair Michael Whatley brought on a slate of new senior staff at the GOP — all bringing campaign expertise from several election cycles and experience in the private sector. “After a historic victory in 2024, taking back the White House and securing majorities in both chambers of Congress, Republicans are just getting started delivering on promises made,” Whatley said.



— ELECTIONS —

“Legislator who switched parties after last election gets 2026 challenger” via Anthony Man of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Democrat Todd Delmay is challenging Democrat-turned-Republican Rep. Hillary Cassel in what’s likely to be the hottest South Florida legislative election in 2026. Best known in LGBTQ civil rights and Democratic political circles, Delmay is challenging Cassel, who was best known in the fields of insurance law and politics — until December, when she denounced the Democratic Party and switched her registration to Republican. She was rewarded with an appointment as Vice Chair of a state House Committee and a social media post of praise from Trump. Democrats felt betrayed. “I’ve heard from progressives, moderates, and conservatives in the district, and they all agree on one thing: My opponent is everything they hate about politics,” Delmay said in a statement.

“Debbie Mayfield says Cord Byrd slow-walked her Senate race ballot DQ” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Rep. Mayfield is firing back at Florida Secretary of State Byrd in court as she continues to fight to appear on the ballot in a Special Election in SD 19. Mayfield petitioned the Florida Supreme Court to intervene, arguing the State Department overstepped by disqualifying her when no one else had legally challenged her candidacy. She continues to make the case for the high court to reinstate her to the ballot quickly, and timing matters, as Brevard County mails ballots to military and overseas voters Friday. The newest Mayfield motion was filed in response to attorneys for Florida Secretary of State Byrd defending disqualifying her from the ballot. Mayfield says that Byrd’s Office should have informed her earlier of a potential qualification issue related to having already served eight years in the Senate.

“You must request vote-by-mail ballots again in 2025 for special, local Florida elections” via C.A. Bridges of USA Today Network — It’s not a major election year in Florida. Still, we have two Special Elections for U.S. Congressional Districts, three Florida Legislature seats left vacant, and an assortment of local elections. Remember, if you plan to vote by mail, you must request it again every General Election year. Previously, a request made for the previous General Election expired at the end of 2024, and you must renew the request to vote by mail this year or in 2026 when the next General Election will be held. Before the new elections bill in 2022 (SB 90), requests for vote-by-mail ballots lasted two General Election cycles (four years). That was changed to just one cycle — or two years. Voting by mail, what used to be called absentee voting, is popular in Florida. In last year’s General Election, of the more than 11 million people who voted (a 78.9% turnout), more than 3 million voters sent their ballots by mail.





— LOCAL: S. FL —

“Trump seems set to return to Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach for Presidents Day Weekend” via Kristina Webb of the Palm Beach Daily News — It appears Trump is coming to his Winter White House for Presidents Day weekend, marking his third trip to Mar-a-Lago and his fourth to the Sunshine State since taking office. The Federal Aviation Administration issued two temporary flight restrictions for the airspace over Palm Beach and the Mar-a-Lago Club, Trump’s primary residence. The restrictions are a strong indication that Trump will visit. The first set of flight restrictions go into effect at 4 p.m. on Friday, Valentine’s Day, and end at 1:45 p.m. on Sunday. The restrictions retake effect at 5:45 p.m. Sunday and continue through 4:30 p.m. Feb. 19.

“Francis Suarez pushes to redirect millions in citywide park funding to Inter Miami site” via Tess Riski of the Miami Herald — When 60% of Miami voters approved a ballot question in 2018 allowing the city to negotiate a development deal for a billion-dollar Major League Soccer stadium on city-owned land, the proposal included the following contingency: that the developers also spend $20 million of their own money on a large public park attached to the site, “or other green space.” Now, Miami Mayor Suarez wants to set up a “special revenue account” for Miami Freedom Park — his marquee project — to ensure that the entire $20 million is dedicated to the public park at the soccer stadium site rather than any portion of that money going to parks elsewhere in the city.

“‘Targeted deportations’: Sheriff says PBSO’s focus is on felons, not schools, workplaces” via Valentina Palm of the Palm Beach Post — Sheriff Ric Bradshaw is using two human trafficking arrests to explain how Palm County’s largest law enforcement agency will handle the crackdown on undocumented immigrants that Trump and state officials are pushing. At a news conference, Bradshaw said his office will pursue “targeted deportations” instead of “mass deportations.” He acknowledged that rumors of “mass deportations” have created a level of fear in the neighborhoods for immigrant, working families. “We’re targeting bad people,” Bradshaw said. “No one is going knocking on doors in neighborhoods and to say, ‘Show us your papers.’ No one’s going to schools to drag kids out. No one’s going to places where people are just working. We’re after the bad guys.”

“‘It has been my honor’: Jack Tuter, Broward Circuit’s Chief Judge, to step down” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — After eight years leading the 17th Judicial Circuit as Chief Judge, Tuter is vacating the bench. He has notified DeSantis of his retirement, effective May 1. His next step is reentering private practice. A press note from the 17th Judicial Circuit said Tuter will participate in arbitration and expert witness work. The Florida Code of Judicial Conduct precluded him from providing more detail immediately. “It has been my honor to serve the people of the State of Florida and Citizens of Broward County for the past 20 years,” Tuter told the Governor by letter. Tuter, a licensed Florida lawyer since May 1983, was appointed to the bench in 2005 under then-Gov. Jeb Bush. He won election to the post in 2008 and was re-elected twice. His current six-year term ends next year. DeSantis will appoint his successor.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Tyler Sirois to run for Brevard County Commission District 2 seat in 2026” via Dave Berman of Florida Today — Rep. Sirois plans to run for a seat on the Brevard County Commission in 2026, as he is now serving his final term in the House before term limits kick in. Sirois, a Republican from Merritt Island, has filed candidate paperwork for the District 2 County Commission seat in Central Brevard. In November, Sirois was re-elected to his fourth two-year term as a House member, representing House District 31 in Central Brevard. Under Florida’s term limit rules, Sirois cannot seek re-election as a House member in 2026. The current District 2 County Commissioner is Republican Tom Goodson, who was elected to the Commission in 2022.

“Brevard School Board OKs Bible-based curriculum; doesn’t address principal, teacher arrests” via Finch Walker of Florida Today — Despite outcry from the public, Brevard’s School Board approved a Bible-based financial curriculum and didn’t address the handling of a situation last month involving an alcohol-fueled teen party at a principal’s house in Cocoa Beach. Members of the sparse audience at the evening meeting spoke on both issues, as Dave Ramsey’s “Foundations of Personal Finance” curriculum was on the agenda, and this was the first meeting held since the January arrests of Roosevelt Elementary’s principal and third grade teacher in connection to a party held at the principal’s home, where more than 100 teens were in attendance and drinking alcohol, according to police.

“Moms for Liberty Chair demands firings of Deltona principal, others over book celebrations” via Mark Harper of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — A Moms for Liberty official took aim during a Volusia County School Board meeting at two high schools’ social media posts celebrating books she claimed were “illegal” and labeling staff as “groomers.” Jenifer Kelly, the Volusia chapter Chair of Moms for Liberty, said Deltona and New Smyrna Beach high schools posted photos on Facebook celebrating Literacy Week in the last week of January. Some of the images showed books on shelves and being held by students and staff that she found objectionable enough that she took several minutes during public comment to read graphic excerpts depicting sex and rape. There was almost no reaction from Board members or District staff.

“Kelly McQuillen resigns as NSB City Clerk after investigation accused her of ‘misconduct’” via Brenno Carillo of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — Three weeks after the final report of an external investigation accused her of “misconduct,” McQuillen resigned as New Smyrna Beach’s City Clerk. The City Commission voted unanimously to approve a separation agreement with McQuillen, who had served in the post since 2019. “Lest anyone from the public think this was an easy process, this was uncomfortable, this was unfortunate,” said New Smyrna Beach Mayor Fred Cleveland after the vote. “We had placed great faith in our previous City Clerk to serve the city well,” he added. “An investigation was held, and it cost us $41,000.” The decision comes after the City Commission put McQuillen on paid administrative leave Jan. 23 at a special meeting.

“The latest solution for Orlando’s homeless shelter shortage? Buses” via Ryan Gillespie of the Orlando Sentinel — Faced with fast-rising homelessness and a shortage of shelter beds, Orlando officials are eyeing a mobile solution. They’re considering buying two former Greyhound buses, with bunk beds replacing seats to house up to 20 people in each. The buses go for $175,000 each, with operations expected to cost about $1 million annually. The buses would be parked each night at the Christian Service Center, a Parramore facility that currently provides food and services to the homeless but no shelter. Its case managers would select and vet 40 people per night to use the bunks as they await more permanent housing. “It’s brilliant in its simplicity,” said Eric Gray, the CEO of the Christian Service Center.

— LOCAL: TB —

“Tariff uncertainty looms over Tampa Bay as new policies unfold” via Breanne Williams of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — With new tariff policies announced each week, many business leaders are grappling with how to navigate this volatile market strategically. The Tampa Bay region is home to a thriving port, has a strong manufacturing presence along the I-4 corridor, and is still seeing substantial investments in development. Tariffs could begin to stem that growth. On Feb. 1, Trump announced 10% additional tariffs on Chinese goods and 25% on Mexican and Canadian goods. The Chinese tariffs went into effect last week, while the Mexican and Canadian tariffs were delayed until March. “The new administration is clearly using tariffs, which are an economic tool, for non-economic purposes,” JPMorgan Private Bank Tampa Managing Director Chris Brandriff said.

“Nearly 1/3 of homes in Tampa area have had a price cut” via Tim Kephart of ABC Action News — After years of the home market being tilted in favor of the seller, the Tampa area home market appears to be moving to a buyer’s market. Nearly one-third of the Tampa Bay region listings have had their prices cut, and just 14.3% of listings sold above the list price in December. Nationally, homes that sold were under contract in 38 days. In the Tampa Bay area, sold homes were under contract in 43 days. Additionally, Zillow found that the home sales inventory increased by 22.4% in the Tampa region last year. Zillow found price cuts were most common in Phoenix (34%), Tampa (32%), Jacksonville (31%), and Orlando and Dallas (29%). The area with the lowest number of listings with a price cut was New York at just 12.1%.

“Tampa Bay rents are down 8%. Why are renters still struggling?” via Rebecca Liebson of the Tampa Bay Times — Apartment rents in the Tampa metro area fell 8% year over year according to a new report from the real estate firm Redfin. That’s the second most significant drop in the country, preceded only by Austin, Texas, where rents decreased 16%. The median rent is around $1,729, the cheapest since October 2021, said Daryl Fairweather, chief economist for Redfin. Still, this drop may not feel like much consolation for Tampa residents who were around before the pandemic after years of unprecedented growth. Since 2020, rent has shot up nearly 30%.

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“Milton to replace City Attorney Alex Andrade and drop lawsuit against Mayor” via Tom McLaughlin of the Pensacola News-Journal — In a dramatic turn, the Milton City Council voted Tuesday to drop its lawsuit against Mayor Heather Lindsay. The 5-3 vote effectively ends the legal battle that began last May, centered on allegations that Lindsay withheld public records. Council members also initiated the process of severing ties with City Attorney Andrade and his firm. This decision came after a heated debate, with some Council members questioning Andrade’s motivation. A new request for proposals will seek a replacement legal team. The move follows warnings that dropping the suit could expose the city to further legal challenges.

“A Florida city hired a man convicted of embezzling government funds as its top official. Is it legal?” via Izzy Kapnick of the Florida Trident — The city of Quincy’s government has descended into a state of turmoil as City Manager Robert Nixon faces scrutiny over his past criminal conviction for embezzlement of government funds and questions about whether it disqualifies him from serving as Quincy’s top administrator. Commission meetings have veered from day-to-day affairs into a referendum on Nixon, with residents split on his future in tight-knit Quincy, which lies 25 miles northwest of Tallahassee. When Nixon applied for the City Manager position in 2022, he disclosed his 2010 conviction for stealing government funds, but he did not have his right to hold public office restored, an omission that may cast legal doubt on his standing to retain the position.

— LOCAL: SW FL —

“Immokalee residents on high-alert but not panicked about Trump’s immigration policies” via Tayeba Hussein of the Naples Daily News — Tensions have been high in Southwest Florida as members of local communities seek clarity about the Trump administration’s immigration policies. In the Collier County community of Immokalee, residents are staying vigilant and informed about local sightings of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Lucas Benitez, co-founder of the Coalition of Immokalee Workers, said he’s been trying to pass information to the people of Immokalee about ongoing immigration matters. He said his goal is to keep the town “calm but informed.” Several local businesses in Immokalee have also been trying to keep their customer bases knowledgeable about their constitutional rights.

“Collier Sheriff Kevin Rambosk shares update on efforts to step up immigration enforcement” via Laura Layden of the Naples Daily News — Rambosk plans to step up immigration enforcement. He shared the plan with County Commissioners, saying he hoped to do it within his current budget. He said he wanted to avoid using more local taxpayer dollars to fund it. “We’re hoping we can get it from the outside,” he said of the funding. “Absolutely, that’s our goal, not from our taxpayers.” In his presentation, Rambosk discussed the 287(g) program his office uses to collaborate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Currently, he said, only the jail model is used, but he’s seeking federal approval to reinstate the law enforcement model, which would allow for a dual approach in targeting local criminals who are in the country illegally.

“Ex-Hendry County Sheriff’s deputy convicted in federal court of using excessive force” via Tomas Rodriguez of the Fort Myers News-Press — A former Hendry County Sheriff’s deputy, who was previously terminated from Fort Myers Police, has been convicted in federal court nearly three months after a jury deadlocked on their verdict. Tyler Williams, 30, has been convicted of violating an individual’s civil rights and obstructing justice. He faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in federal prison for his use of unreasonable force. The obstruction charge carries a maximum 20-year sentence. His sentencing hearing has not been scheduled. According to evidence presented at trial, on July 4, 2023, Williams, while acting under color of law as a Sheriff’s deputy with the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office, deprived the civil rights of an individual by throwing him to the ground and injuring him.

— TOP OPINION —

“Trump is very busy” via Mark Leibovich of The Atlantic — Trump is keeping a very busy schedule, initiating what some media outlets call “Tariff Week” and declaring a special day. This occurred while attending a major sporting event, during which he gave an interview where he made several notable statements, including suggesting a neighboring country should become a U.S. state, declining to endorse his Vice President as a successor (“but he’s very capable”), and commenting on an international conflict zone.

Trump’s actions extended beyond media appearances and included implementing duties on imports, issuing pardons, and making demands related to international affairs, with a warning that “all hell is gonna break out” if his demands were not met. He also signed executive orders impacting federal purchases and directing cooperation with a private entity to reduce the federal workforce. In discussions with foreign leaders, he reiterated a controversial stance on an international conflict, stating, “We’re going to take it; we’re going to hold it; we’re going to cherish it.”

Despite varying opinions on the nature of this activity, a recent poll indicates a significant portion of U.S. adults approve of the job the President is doing, describing his first weeks in office as “energetic,” “focused,” and “effective.” While respondents may not universally agree with the specifics of the President’s actions, there is a perceived sense of action and disruption. One individual noted, “He said he was going to do something, and he’s doing it,” highlighting that the fact of action seems to be trumping the substance of it.

Some observers suggest that the President is benefiting from a perceived lack of communication from his predecessor, filling what has been described as “this huge vacuum of presidential communication.” However, it is also noted that initial presidential popularity can be fleeting and that this period should be cherished while it lasts.

— OPINIONS —

“The Trump administration’s most dangerous misstep” via The Washington Post — Of all the Trump administration’s mistakes over its first three weeks, the one that could endanger the United States most is the purge of intelligence agencies, at the very moment the administration is rightly saying the country needs more aggressive spy operations. CIA Director John Ratcliffe says he wants more covert action, “going places no one else can go, and doing things no one else can do.” OK, got that. His ideal officer would be “a Ph.D. who could win a bar fight.” Even better. But who does he think will accomplish these daring missions after his ill-planned move to cut the agency’s workforce? Last week, the CIA sent buyout offers to its case officers worldwide; as you’d expect, some of the best of them are looking for work elsewhere. Meanwhile, the agency meekly agreed to turn over data identifying its recent hires to Musk’s auditors.

“Vance enters the world stage. Can he speak for Trump?” via Irie Sentner, Dasha Burns, and Jack Detsch of POLITICO — Vance has his first significant chance to present himself as Trump’s proxy on the world stage this week in Europe, as he attempts to build the case that he is the natural heir to the America First movement. But he faces the perennial question: Can anyone really speak for Trump? The question goes beyond Vance’s personal ambition. Allies and adversaries are watching closely amid a thicket of thorny questions facing the Trump administration. Trump has been pushing at home to end the war in Ukraine, announcing new talks with Putin. He’s prompted additional questions over his actions on tariffs, tech deregulation in the European Union and Trump’s repeated demands to expand U.S. territorial domain over Greenland, Panama and Gaza.

“At USAID, I prioritized the wrong argument” via Maany Peyvan of The Atlantic — As Musk and Trump attempt to unlawfully obliterate USAID, its advocates have focused on the many ways that shutting off foreign aid damages U.S. interests. They argue that it exposes Americans to a greater risk of outbreaks such as Ebola and bird flu, stifles future markets for domestic producers, and cedes the great-power competition to China. These arguments are accurate and important, but they have overtaken a more fundamental and persuasive reason for the U.S. to invest in foreign aid: It’s essential to America’s identity. Following World War II, every U.S. President until Trump used his inaugural address to champion foreign assistance and invoke the country’s long-held ideals of decency and generosity. They maintained that Americans had a moral duty to help the deprived. However, once Trump was elected in 2016, U.S. leaders and aid advocates grew reluctant to discuss altruism. Biden made no mention of the world’s needy in his inaugural address.

“Pat Toomey: Here’s what can be done about debanking, the un-American abuse of power by regulators” via Florida Politics — Debanking, or the practice of banks denying services based on political or other biases, is under scrutiny in Washington. The underlying issue is overregulation and the risk for banks. “Know Your Customer” and anti-money laundering rules require banks to report suspicious activity, risking fines if they err. Past administrations’ “Operation Chokepoint” targeted disfavored industries. Similar actions allegedly occurred under the Biden administration, targeting the crypto sector. Calls for greater accountability and transparency are emerging, urging Congress to prevent the weaponization of the banking system against legitimate businesses.

“Jeff Brandes: Major reform is needed at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau” via Florida Politics — The Trump administration aims to curb overregulation, particularly at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). A regulatory freeze has been implemented to review the CFPB’s actions, which are viewed as exceeding authority and harming small businesses. Accusations that the Biden-era CFPB pursued a partisan agenda and enforced arbitrary rules have prompted calls to repeal recent regulations. The focus is establishing clear and consistent regulatory guidelines, fostering a stable environment for financial institutions and protecting consumers.

— REST IN PEACE —

“Ralph Massullo mourns loss of his wife of 38 years” via Mike Wright of Florida Politics — Patricia “Patty” Massullo, 62, of Lecanto, died at home Tuesday, Feb. 4, surrounded by her husband of 38 years and their four children. “Every day is a little bit easier knowing God’s grace is sufficient,” Ralph Massullo said. “I’ve been through a lot of difficult things. Nothing like this. It’s certainly life-changing and opens your eyes to the fact that we’re mortal.” Their marriage was rooted in Christian faith, family, service and community commitment. With news of her passing, Citrus County constituents spoke fondly of Patty’s many volunteer efforts for seniors and schoolchildren. The Massullos matched professionally: Patty, a nurse; Ralph, a dermatologist.

