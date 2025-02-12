Gov. DeSantis floats ‘boater freedom’ initiatives to protect gas motors, stop frivolous searches of watercraft

Gov. Ron DeSantis is making sure the Free State of Florida’s reputation stays afloat even off dry land.

DeSantis is touting new “boater freedom” initiatives, which include taking a stand against electric boats in favor of petroleum-powered vessels.

“We do not want to have our boaters to be unnecessarily interfered with by sometimes well-meaning law enforcement, but sometimes it doesn’t work,” DeSantis said at the Miami International Boat Show.

“So today, we are announcing a boater freedom initiative. We want to establish a right to boat in the state of Florida by preempting local regulations that ban the sail or use of boats based on fuel sources. … You don’t need to be driving an electric boat if you don’t want to. You have the ability to do gas and we want to be able to preserve your freedom to be able to do that.”

DeSantis also wants to stop inspections of boats without “probable cause,” which can “lead to further law enforcement action beyond mere safety compliance.”

“If you’re pulled over, there’s got to be a reason,” DeSantis said.

He notes that a false DUI accusation of a boater blowing “a zero breathalyzer” in Jupiter as proof of why that’s necessary.

“We will end this practice by prohibiting the use of safety inspection as a probable cause to pull over the boater,” DeSantis said.

“If you have a reason to do it, if there’s probable cause just like you would do anything, then by all means do it. But people who were just out enjoying themselves when there’s no indication that anything is wrong, they should not be subjected to these intensive searches, and so this is a fair and balanced approach.”

DeSantis also intends to make available a Florida Freedom Boater decal so law-abiding boaters can identify themselves, also helping officers allocate time more effectively.

“By eliminating unwarranted vessel inspections without probable cause, we believe that FWC (Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission) officers can better allocate resources in time to cases where there is a clear need for intervention, protecting our wildlife and ultimately the work that they originally signed up to do,” DeSantis explained.

“This change will help provide better relations between officers and the boating community and will ensure that inspections are conducted based on legitimate concerns rather than arbitrary pick and choose enforcement. This strikes an appropriate balance between ensuring compliance with boating laws and reducing unnecessary disruptions of law-abiding boaters.”

Additionally, the Governor wants a marine fuel tax holiday from Memorial Day Weekend through July 4.