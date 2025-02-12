February 12, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Gov. DeSantis says tourism ‘humming’ after record-setting 2024

A.G. GancarskiFebruary 12, 20253min0

Related Articles

Foreign AffairsHeadlines

Russia releases imprisoned American Marc Fogel in what U.S. calls a step toward the end of Ukraine war

HeadlinesNew Administration

Senate confirms Tulsi Gabbard as Donald Trump’s Director of National Intelligence after Republicans fall in line

HeadlinesInfluence

Senate panel advances coastal resiliency bill focused on ‘green-gray infrastructure’

DeSantis Miami Boat Show X
'That's the highest on record.'

Gov. Ron DeSantis says his COVID-era policies are to thank after another record year for Florida’s tourism industry.

“I can say that for 2024, Florida broke yet another record for tourism. So the new data is 142.9 million travelers to Florida,” DeSantis said at the Miami International Boat Show.

“That is a pretty good increase over 2023. That’s the highest on record, including almost 30 million in the fourth quarter alone, including almost 3 million overseas visitors. And we know a lot of that is here in South Florida. So we’re really excited that our tourism industry is humming.”

Indeed, the new number is up roughly 2 million from 2023’s record, according to VISIT FLORIDA stats at the time.

The Governor credits how he managed the pandemic as a reason for continued growth, driving a “massive boom” in marine-related manufacturing.

“One of the things that was really important for the marine industry was the fact that we were open during COVID, because what happened was you had people fleeing Illinois, New York, all these places where they had really draconian policies, so they’d come to Florida,” DeSantis recalled.

“A lot of them just bought houses and decided they’re going to live here. … If you live in Colorado and you don’t know how to ski or if you’re in Florida, you kind of got to get used to fishing and boating. It’s just kind of what we do, right?”

The Governor reinforced that narrative as he continued touting the newest numbers.

“You know, I remember when people were trying to say, like, ‘Oh, it’s bad. Florida has people fishing and boating. How could you do that during COVID?’ Yeah, I don’t think you’re going to catch COVID, you know, fishing in the ocean,” DeSantis said. “So they came here, they did a really good job and the results really speak for themselves.”

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousDavid Borrero files measure to improve fire prevention and safety measures

nextGov. DeSantis floats 'boater freedom' initiatives to protect gas motors, stop frivolous searches of watercraft

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories