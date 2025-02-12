David Borrero files measure to improve fire prevention and safety measures

New measures could soon be implemented that would make the process of upgrading fire prevention and protection easier for businesses and homeowners.

Doral Republican Rep. David Borrero filed a bill (HB 551) with the goal of improving fire prevention and safety measures across the state by streamlining the permitting process, ensuring inspections are conducted in a timely manner, amending fire codes and improving accountability.

The measure would allow the permitting process to become easier for contractors who install sprinkler systems and fire alarm systems by allowing them to start work immediately after applying for a permit. Local enforcement agencies would be required to issue a permit within two working days of the application being submitted and would be mandated to establish a simplified process by Oct. 1, 2025, if the bill is passed.

Fire alarm system projects are defined to include alterations involving 20 or fewer devices, installation or replacement of fire communications connected to existing panels, or the replacement of existing fire alarm panels with the same make or model.

Inspections would be required to be done in a timely manner — within 24 hours of an inspection request being made. Contractors would further be required to submit all necessary documentation within four business days if additional documentation is needed.

The bill further aims to improve accountability by implementing penalties for local governments that fail to meet permit and inspection deadlines. These penalties could include reducing the permitting fees by 10% for each business day that goes beyond the specified deadline.

The Florida Fire Prevention Code would be amended, allowing local amendments to the code if they provide a higher level of protection to the public than current codes, and would not need to be approved by the State Fire Marshal as long as the ordinance meets certain criteria. These amendments could be rescinded, however, if they do not meet procedural requirements.

If a county or municipality has been found to be continuing to enforce an ordinance that has been rescinded, the local fire marshal could be subject to disciplinary action.

Furthermore, the State Fire Marshal would be required to create a uniform summary inspection report, which would include the total number of deficiencies found during an inspection.

If passed, the bill would come into effect July 1.