Jay Collins bill would ensure off-duty officers are considered licensed to carry a concealed weapon

Republican Sen. Jay Collins has filed legislation to protect law enforcement from penalties associated with improperly carrying a concealed weapon.

The bill (SB 490) would add law enforcement officers to state law clarifying that such officers would be “considered to be licensed to carry concealed weapons or concealed firearms … with valid employer-issued identification indicating that he or she is such an officer or servicemember.”

Collins’ bill adds correctional officers and military service members to the exemption, which already stipulated that the exemption from licensing requirements applies “at any time within the scope or course of their official duties or when acting at any time in the line of or performance of a duty.” The new language expands existing exemptions to ensure law enforcement officers, correctional officers and military service members are protected even when off duty.

The additional protections would ensure that such officers, if confronted with a public safety issue while off the clock, are still afforded an exemption from concealed carry licensure requirements.

The bill would protect officers from various fees and other penalties associated with carrying a concealed weapon improperly.

Republican Rep. Jeff Holcomb has filed companion legislation (HB 383) in the House.

Both lawmakers filed the legislation earlier this month. Neither bill has yet been referred to committee.

If passed and signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, the measure would take effect July 1.