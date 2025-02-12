February 12, 2025
Jay Collins bill would ensure off-duty officers are considered licensed to carry a concealed weapon

Janelle Irwin TaylorFebruary 12, 20253min0

Stand your ground
Republican Sen. Jay Collins has filed legislation to protect law enforcement from penalties associated with improperly carrying a concealed weapon.

The bill (SB 490) would add law enforcement officers to state law clarifying that such officers would be “considered to be licensed to carry concealed weapons or concealed firearms … with valid employer-issued identification indicating that he or she is such an officer or servicemember.”

Collins’ bill adds correctional officers and military service members to the exemption, which already stipulated that the exemption from licensing requirements applies “at any time within the scope or course of their official duties or when acting at any time in the line of or performance of a duty.” The new language expands existing exemptions to ensure law enforcement officers, correctional officers and military service members are protected even when off duty.

The additional protections would ensure that such officers, if confronted with a public safety issue while off the clock, are still afforded an exemption from concealed carry licensure requirements.

The bill would protect officers from various fees and other penalties associated with carrying a concealed weapon improperly.

Republican Rep. Jeff Holcomb has filed companion legislation (HB 383) in the House.

Both lawmakers filed the legislation earlier this month. Neither bill has yet been referred to committee.

If passed and signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, the measure would take effect July 1.

Janelle Irwin Taylor

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in Tampa Bay since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as senior reporter for WMNF News. Janelle has a lust for politics and policy. When she’s not bringing you the day’s news, you might find Janelle enjoying nature with her husband, children and two dogs. You can reach Janelle at [email protected].

