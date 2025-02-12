Ralph Massullo mourns loss of his wife of 38 years

Ralph Massullo made a bet on the 1986 Super Bowl that changed his life forever.

See, there was this pretty girl he wanted to date. He asked her out. She said no, more than once.

He suggested a Super Bowl wager. Win, he gets the date. Lose, and he never bothers her again.

Ralph went with Mike Ditka, William “Refrigerator” Perry and Da Bears. They won big. So did he.

Ralph and Patty started dating. They were engaged a few months later and married in November that same year.

And now Massullo, who served four terms in the House, is mourning the loss of his beautiful bride.

Patricia “Patty” Massullo, 62, of Lecanto, died at home Tuesday, Feb. 4, surrounded by her husband of 38 years and their four children. (Read her obituary here.)

“Every day is a little bit easier knowing God’s grace is sufficient,” Ralph Massullo said. “I’ve been through a lot of difficult things. Nothing like this. It’s certainly life changing and opens your eyes to the fact that we’re mortal.”

Their marriage was rooted in Christian faith, family, service and community commitment. With news of her passing, Citrus Countians throughout spoke fondly of Patty’s many volunteer efforts for seniors and schoolchildren.

The Massullos matched up professionally: Patty, a nurse; Ralph, a dermatologist.

They also matched politically.

“My wife liked Donald Trump for President before I did,” Massullo said. “She kept up with what’s going on. She was a strong conservative.”

Massullo long had ambitions for public office, but Patty was firm that it would have to wait.

“She always thought it would take a lot of time away from the kids,” he said. “I didn’t think about doing anything until they were out of the house.”

Massullo ran for a House seat in 2016, winning unopposed. He was easily re-elected three times before term limits forced him from office.

Patty supported her husband’s eight years in the Legislature

“She was hoping I could be a voice of reasons to accomplish good things for people in the state, particularly those in need,” Massullo said.

It was about three and a half years ago when doctors discovered her cancer. She underwent five rounds of chemotherapy and lost close to 50 pounds.

“The last couple of months have been tough through the holidays,” Massullo said. “She went downhill very quickly.”

Massullo, known for his calm and humble demeanor, said Patty set the pace.

“My wife was very quiet. She worked behind the scenes,” he said. “She helped so many people. She encouraged me to do what I’ve done.”

Services for Patty Massullo are 10:15 a.m. Saturday, March 1, at Seven Rivers Church, located at 422 W. Gulf to Lake Hwy in Lecanto. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to Seven Rivers Christian School’s new high school project, to honor Patty’s passion for Christian education. Click here for more information.