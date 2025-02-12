UNF survey: First Coast manufacturing expanded in January, but there’s room for greater growth

Northeast Florida’s manufacturing sector expanded in January, according to a new University of North Florida (UNF) survey.

The UNF Coggin College of Business conducts monthly surveys of First Coast manufacturers to determine production levels and other factors. According to the latest Jacksonville Economic Monitoring Survey (JEMS), there was an uptick for several key elements of manufacturing in Northeast Florida in January compared to November. Researchers did not conduct a survey in December due to the holiday stretch.

New orders for manufacturers in the region, one of the most important elements, ticked up in January, going from an index figure of 52 in November to 56 in January.

Albert Loh, interim dean of the UNF business school who oversees the study, said the increase in new orders bodes well for First Coast manufacturers and signals a strong start to 2025.

“Jacksonville’s New Orders Index of 56 in January signals strong demand growth in the local manufacturing sector. A figure well above 50 indicates that a significant share of surveyed businesses experienced an increase in new orders compared to (November). With new orders being a leading indicator of future output, this expansion points to continued momentum in Jacksonville’s industrial base, particularly in key sectors such as transportation equipment, chemicals, and machinery,” Loh said in the report published Wednesday.

Other elements of manufacturing showed strong economic foundations in January, including expansion among output, output prices, employment, business activity outlook over 12 months, and average input prices.

New export orders, quantity of input purchased and suppliers’ delivery times were unchanged.

There was some contraction in areas of First Coast manufacturing. Backlogs of work dropped in the index, falling from 49 to 48. Finished goods inventory saw an identical drop as well. The inventory of input purchased also contracted, falling from 47 on the index to 45.

Generally, Loh said the Northeast Florida manufacturing picture is on solid footing as 2025 progresses. But there is room for increased growth.

“Challenges remain, particularly with input costs rising (input prices index of 54) and backlogs of work continuing to contract (index of 48), suggesting that manufacturers are fulfilling orders faster than new backlogs are forming. Despite these mixed signals, the fact that Jacksonville’s economy is keeping pace with national trends suggests resilience in the region’s manufacturing base,” Loh said.

“A key bright spot for Jacksonville is its steady supplier delivery performance (index of 50). This stability suggests that local manufacturers are managing supply chains efficiently, avoiding significant bottlenecks.”