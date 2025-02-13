February 13, 2025
‘Critical juncture’: Florida industry coalition sets sights on shaping AI public policy

Drew Dixon

Entrepreneurial Unity Vibrant Mosaic Handshake Embracing Startup Success
The Coalition for the Future Artificial Intelligence in Business moves toward more recommendations for dealing with AI in Florida.

As the rapid development of artificial intelligence continues to raise questions about its impact, one leading business organization is looking to help formulate policies to deal with upcoming challenges.

The Associated Industries of Florida (AIF) says it is progressing with recommendations it produced in the past year that outline concerns about artificial intelligence and the technology’s effect on business.

AIF held a meeting of the “Coalition for the Future Artificial Intelligence in Business” in Tallahassee this week as part of its ongoing analysis called “Artificial Intelligence in Business.” That’s an advisory document and advocacy outline with recommendations on how the business community in Florida can incorporate AI.

The coalition addresses AI policy with several elements on their agenda. Some of those elements include definitions of AI, transparency, and enforcement in Florida. It raises many concerns about how AI will impact businesses and adds recommendations for public policymakers as government comes to grips with the technology.

The coalition is also formulating guidelines on how to fold AI into the commercial landscape.

“As AI use continues to rapidly expand, Florida stands at a critical juncture,” said AIF President and CEO Brewster Bevis. “Recognizing the enormous impact this technology will have on all sectors of the business community, AIF launched the Coalition for the Future of AI in Business last year to ensure we were at the front of this important issue.”

“The thoughtful policy recommendations outlined in this report are the culmination of the Coalition’s hard work and will assist the state in responsibly embracing AI opportunities, educate policymakers on the concerns of employers, and help develop guidelines for accountable and innovative AI policies,” Bevis added.

The coalition held updated discussions this week about the report that was produced in the past year. The latest coalition meeting is one of many that has taken place throughout the past since the analytical report was published about a year ago. That report addresses recommendations for state and federal government actions on AI and challenges for employers.

Some of the coalition members include Elizabeth Chernow, executive director of public policy at Comcast; Chris Hein, head of engineering for Google Public Sector; and Diya Wynn, lead of AI at Amazon.

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

