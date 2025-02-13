Northeast Florida law enforcement leaders warn about deadly and dangerous ‘senior assassin’ game

State Attorney Melissa Nelson and Northeast Florida Sheriffs are looking to shut down a high school pastime with serious repercussions.

The “senior assassin” game is in fact no game at all, Nelson said in Jacksonville, as the recent trend of students targeting each other with water guns is taken far more seriously than the putative intent, leading law enforcement to ask for help in “shutting the game down.”

The warnings come after a student participating in the activity was shot in Yulee by an off-duty Florida Department of Law Enforcement agent on that agent’s private property.

“Yesterday, this game culminated in what could have been a fatal tragedy right here in our circuit. Our office responded to a shooting in Nassau County early yesterday morning,” Nelson said, regarding the confusion of a senior assassin with a home invader.

“While the game involves water guns, it often occurs in the dark in the late hours of night or the early hours of the morning,” Nelson added.

“Play occurs off school campus and often pervades the boundaries of private property, including yards, driveways, garages and cars, and the water guns often look like real firearms, certainly in the dark. It sometimes can involve masks, camouflage and other gear intended to obscure identity. And while intended to be really a simple and fun game, these tactics can obviously create a dangerous environment with potentially fatal consequences.”

Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper noted that three Bishop Kenny students targeted another BK student in his home driveway, after “lurking around vehicles.”

“The homeowner was alerted,” Leeper said, noting that a water pistol used “looks like a gun in the dark.”

“Thankfully, the student is still alive. But a couple of inches over, the parents would be looking at a funeral,” Leeper said. “They call it senior assassins. But doing something like that, I call it dumb assassins.”

“This can be a deadly game,” he added, “in the right situation.”

Leeper noted that the agent, a homeowner, had the right to defend their property, though an investigation is ongoing.