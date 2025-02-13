February 13, 2025
Tampa-based USL to launch first-division pro soccer league
Stock image via Adobe.

Soccer Ball
The league would compete with MLS as the top pro soccer league in the U.S.

Major League Soccer (MLS) will have some competition in the coming years, and it could impact the sports landscape in Florida.

The Tampa-based United Soccer League (USL) just announced plans to launch a first-division professional men’s soccer league.

Currently, MLS is the only first-division professional men’s soccer league in the United States. The USL operates the second-division USL Championship, which includes the Tampa Bay Rowdies and Miami FC, and third-division USL League 1.

With today’s announcement, the USL says it plans to launch a 12-14 team league in 2027-28 that will petition for first-division status from U.S. Soccer. It is unclear whether the league would begin playing in 2027 or the following year.

Currently, Inter Miami CF and Orlando City SC are Florida’s only professional men’s soccer teams in the first division. But if the USL gains first-division status, as many as three more Florida teams could play in the top tier. Sporting Club Jacksonville (Sporting JAX) has plans to launch a USL Championship team in the coming years. The club is kicking off with a women’s team in the first-division USL Super League in August.

“Today is a defining moment for the USL and the future of soccer in the United States,” said Alec Papadakis, CEO of the United Soccer League.

“Creating a Division One league is a bold step forward, expanding access to top-tier competition, deepening the connection between our communities and taking another step in aligning with the structure of the global game. By uniting people through soccer and bringing Division One to more cities, we’re not just growing the sport — we’re creating lasting opportunities while building a more sustainable and vibrant soccer ecosystem in the U.S.”

In order to obtain first-division status, the new USL league would have to have at least 12 teams and have teams in the Eastern, Central and Pacific time zones. At least 75% of the clubs would have to play in metropolitan areas with populations of over 1 million people. All teams must have stadiums with a capacity of at least 15,000, and ownership would have to meet certain financial requirements as well.

The USL Super League women’s league obtained first-division status before launching in 2024, joining the NWSL as the second professional women’s league at the top of the pyramid. That provided some precedent from U.S. Soccer.

The timing of the announcement by the USL is significant as well. Last week, the North American Soccer League lost an antitrust lawsuit against MLS and U.S. Soccer.

