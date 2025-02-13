February 13, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Valentine’s Day is brought to you by these Florida lobbyists and political associations
Stock image via Adobe.

Peter SchorschFebruary 13, 202512min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesTech

Canadian national indicted for drone pics of Cape Canaveral

Foreign AffairsHeadlines

Marco Rubio says Ukraine minerals could help defray U.S. war funding costs

HeadlinesInfluence

Ana Maria Rodriguez wants more treatment options for Florida patients

Orchid flowers bouquet in heart shape on pink Valentines day background.
These are the people purveyors of cards, candy and flowers turn to for help in the Legislature.

Valentine’s Day is here, and retailers say it’ll be one for the record books.

A new survey touted by the Florida Retail Federation predicts Americans will spend upward of $27.5 billion celebrating the holiday — an increase of $1.7 billion over last year and the highest total since retailers began surveying in 2004.

The shopping spree will cut across several categories, including candy, flowers, cards, jewelry and more. Making sure shelves overflow with those Valentine’s Day necessities is a team effort, and many of the largest players have a footprint in the Sunshine State.

Those grabbing something sweet, whether candy hearts or a box of fine chocolates, will likely be doing Florida’s agriculture industry a favor. Sugar, after all, is one of Florida’s most prized exports.

U.S. Sugar is among Florida’s biggest businesses and, accordingly, they have many of the big-name lobbyists at the biggest firms on retainer.

Just as sugar is far from the company’s only export, the following is far from an exhaustive list of their lobbyists: Brian Ballard, Bradley Burleson and Adrian Lukis of Ballard Partners; Charlie Dudley of Floridian PartnersDavid BrowningMercer FearingtonSeth McKeelSydney Ridley and Clark Smith of The Southern GroupRichard Heffley and Kelly Horton of Heffley & Associates; Frank Mayernick and Tracy Mayernick of The Mayernick GroupKirk Pepper of GrayRobinson; and Christopher Smith of Tripp Scott PA.

Flowers are another Valentine’s Day staple. While the Florida Wildflower Foundation may not play a hand in stocking stores with roses, they do a lot to ensure Florida’s native wildflowers stick around for all to enjoy. Their lobbying team includes Diana Ferguson and Matt Puckett of Rutledge Ecenia, but the rest of us can lend support by picking up a specialty license plate next tag renewal.

Flowers purchased for Valentine’s Day, however, are more likely to be cultivated than wild. As ever, roses are the No. 1 pick this year, but the Top 5 also includes lilies, tulips, carnations and alstroemeria, which is presumably the perfect flower for people who enjoy saying, “you’ve probably never heard of it.”

Where can you pick up flowers? Pretty much anywhere. Local florists are a good start, and that lines up with FRF’s “Find It In Florida” initiative. But if you haven’t pre-purchased a dozen already, you will need to roll the dice at the non-specialty retailer of your choice.

The first option for every true Floridian is Publix. The Lakeland-based chain relies on in-house lobbyists Thomas Culligan and Tara Chilton as well as Teye CarmichaelJeff Hartley and Jonathan Rees of SBM Partners, which recently rebranded from Smith Bryan & Myers after merging with Crisafulli Consulting.

While candy and flowers will account for more of the overall spend, two in five shoppers say they’ll shell out for greeting cards. That’s no surprise, given that every elementary school student in the state hands out a few dozen (or at least they did in the early 1990s).

For many, the most convenient place to pick one up is Target, especially since the national chain will also have plenty of candy and flowers on the shelf, allowing Floridians to work through their checklist without crisscrossing the town — thanks in part to Target’s team of lobbyists crisscrossing the Capitol Complex.

Their roster includes in-house advocate Molly Cagle as well as Joseph Salzverg and Jason Unger of GrayRobinson.

Walmart is functionally the same when it comes to last-minute V-Day shopping. Their team includes Michael CorcoranJacqueline CorcoranMatt BlairBrian FordJeff Hawes, Will Rodriguez and Andrea Tovar of Corcoran Partners.

Of course, shoppers who’d prefer to avoid the lines at the big stores can check off most of their shopping lists at a corner store, such as CVS or Walgreens.

CVS is represented by Edgar CastroChristopher DudleyJames McFaddin and Monte Stevens of The Southern Group, as well as Nick Iarossi — or “Sir Nick Iarossi” to us commoners — Ron LaFaceMegan FayMaicel GreenAshley Kalifeh and Scott Ross of Capital City Consulting.

Meanwhile, Walgreens has Jake Farmer on payroll and the team at Ballard Partners on retainer.

Just over one in three consumers told the National Retail Federation they plan to celebrate with a night out. That likely means dinner, and the thousands of establishments — and 1.3 million employees — represented by the Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association (FRLA) are more than happy to oblige.

Hospitality is a nearly $112 billion industry in Florida, and FRLA likewise has a large presence in the Capitol, including President and CEO Carol Dover and in-house lobbyists Geoff Luebkemann and Samantha Hunter Padgett on their side. Their contract lobbyists include Warren HusbandJames DaughtonDouglas BellAnna Grace DePaolo, Leslie DughiAllison Liby-SchoonoverAimee Diaz LyonAndrew Palmer and Karl Rasmussen of Metz Husband & Daughton.

We usually close these rundowns by reminding our readers of the true meaning of the holiday in question.

There are three saints named Valentine or Valentinus, but the holiday’s origin stems from the one who was a priest during the reign of Roman Emperor Claudius II.

The Emperor, a literal barbarian who was also known as Claudius Gothicus for his decisive defeat of the Goths at the Battle of Naissus, believed single men made the best soldiers and therefore banned young men from getting married. Valentine defied that decree and performed marriages for young lovers in secret, which led to Claudius ordering his execution.

St. Valentine’s Day was later established as an annual festival to celebrate romantic love, friendship and admiration. So, we’re pleased to report that, as far as we can tell, modern-day celebrations are in line with the spirit of the holiday.

Of course, if the Florida Conference of Catholic Bishops or their lobbying team — Michael Barrett, Mary Camp, Joseph Harmon, Michael Sheedy and Michele Taylor — have any corrections, we’ll defer to their expertise.

Post Views: 0

Peter Schorsch

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises and is the publisher of some of Florida’s most influential new media websites, including Florida Politics and Sunburn, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics. Schorsch is also the publisher of INFLUENCE Magazine. For several years, Peter's blog was ranked by the Washington Post as the best state-based blog in Florida. In addition to his publishing efforts, Peter is a political consultant to several of the state’s largest governmental affairs and public relations firms. Peter lives in St. Petersburg with his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Ella.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousVaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is confirmed as Donald Trump’s health chief after a close Senate vote

nextAna Maria Rodriguez wants more treatment options for Florida patients

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories