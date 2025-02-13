February 13, 2025
Canadian national indicted for drone pics of Cape Canaveral

A.G. Gancarski
February 13, 2025

Drones
The suspect allegedly photographed Space Launch complexes, a payload processing facility, a submarine wharf and munitions bunkers.

The Middle District of Florida is taking action against a 71-year-old Canadian citizen who allegedly used unmanned aircraft to take pictures of Cape Canaveral Space Force Base.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Xiao Guang Pan is charged with “three counts of using an unmanned aircraft to photograph vital defense installations and equipment without authorization.”

If found guilty, Pan could serve up to a year on each count.

Over the course of three days in January, Pan is accused of photographing “vital defense installations and equipment,” including aerial photographs of Space Launch complexes, a payload processing facility, a submarine wharf and munitions bunkers.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Richard Varadan is handling the prosecution.

The investigation is being led by Homeland Security Investigations, the Air Force Office of Special Investigations and the FBI, while the Federal Aviation Administration, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the Federal Air Marshals Service, the NASA Office of Inspector General and the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office are supplementing those efforts.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

Categories