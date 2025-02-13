Canadian national indicted for drone pics of Cape Canaveral

The Middle District of Florida is taking action against a 71-year-old Canadian citizen who allegedly used unmanned aircraft to take pictures of Cape Canaveral Space Force Base.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Xiao Guang Pan is charged with “three counts of using an unmanned aircraft to photograph vital defense installations and equipment without authorization.”

If found guilty, Pan could serve up to a year on each count.

Over the course of three days in January, Pan is accused of photographing “vital defense installations and equipment,” including aerial photographs of Space Launch complexes, a payload processing facility, a submarine wharf and munitions bunkers.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Richard Varadan is handling the prosecution.

The investigation is being led by Homeland Security Investigations, the Air Force Office of Special Investigations and the FBI, while the Federal Aviation Administration, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the Federal Air Marshals Service, the NASA Office of Inspector General and the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office are supplementing those efforts.