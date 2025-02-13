Florida is the top destination for snowbirds to flock during Winter

In news that will surprise no one recently cut off by a driver with a Canadian or New York license plate, Florida dominates a new list of best places for snowbirds to stay during colder months of the year.

That’s according to an analysis by FinanceBuzz, a financial management website. When listing the top 25 warm locales where Americans and Canadians like to spend their Winter months, Florida has nine cities in that elite bunch and accounts for the entire top 5.

Sebring was ranked the top locale for snowbirds in the U.S. FinanceBuzz analysts looked at 180 different cities using about two dozen factors to compile their rankings. Some of those elements include livability, affordability, temperature and climate, and culture and recreation.

The analysts compiled a scoring system to weigh those elements. Sebring racked up a 74.7 score, tops in the country.

“Sebring earned the highest overall livability score of any snowbird city. A low violent crime rate and very high walkability are major contributing factors in that regard, along with the fact that 44.3% of the population is over the age of 60, the fourth-highest rate overall,” the FinanceBuzz report said.

Sebring was the most affordable snowbird city in Florida, with a cost of living 17% lower than the national average. Average mortgage costs are just under $1,300 per month, among the lowest in the top 25.

The remaining top 5 cities included Sebastian, The Villages, Homosassa Springs and Naples. Punta Gorda, located in Southwest Florida, came in 10th.

The Villages outside of Orlando has the highest concentration of senior snowbirds, the analysis found.

“The Villages has the highest percentage of people ages over 60 in the U.S. as well as the most golf courses per capita,” the FinanceBuzz report said.

“While Florida tends to be among the first places people think of when it comes to snowbirds, Sunshine State cities only make up a little more than 50% of the top 10, according to our analysis. Looking at the full top 25 reveals even more diversity of choice, as only four additional Florida cities crack that list.”

Georgia had the second-most cities in the top 25, with four towns making the list. Texas and Alabama had three cities each in the top 25.

Other Florida cities in the top 25 included Panama City at 15th, Cape Coral at 18th, Port St. Lucie at 21st and Sarasota at 25th.