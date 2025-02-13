February 13, 2025
Ron DeSantis hits 10% in GOP Presidential Primary poll
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis waves to the crowd as he attends an event Friday, March 10, 2023, in Davenport, Iowa. (AP Photo/Ron Johnson)

A.G. Gancarski

Ron DeSantis
Marco Rubio is also in the mix.

A new survey of potential Republican voters in the 2028 Primary shows Ron DeSantis in a distant second place. But he at least hit double digits for the first time in months.

The Echelon Insights survey conducted between Feb. 10 and Feb. 13 finds the Governor of Florida at 10% support.

He trails leader JD Vance, who has 39% support among the 466 respondents. But DeSantis leads former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley (8%), Vivek Ramaswamy (5%) and Secretary of State Marco Rubio (4%).

The poll found 1 in 5 respondents are undecided.

Trump made news on Super Bowl Sunday when he said Vance was not the 2028 Republican heir apparent during a Fox News interview, though Trump did call the former Ohio Senator and best-selling author “very capable.”

“I think you have a lot of very capable people. So far, I think he’s doing a fantastic job. It’s too early, we’re just starting.”

Other polls have shown DeSantis far behind Vance as well.

A January survey from McLaughlin & Associates showed DeSantis at 8%, behind Vance and Donald Trump Jr.

DeSantis was also at 8% in an Echelon Insights poll of the theoretical contest conducted last year, with Vance nearly 30 points ahead of him.

DeSantis’ comments about his future intentions have been all over the place, meanwhile, but he clearly is not closing the door on higher office.

“Oh, I haven’t ruled anything out,” DeSantis said in February 2024, addressing the 2028 question during a call with people who pledged to be his delegates at the GOP Convention.

“We’ll see what the future holds,” DeSantis said to a radio host in Iowa in January of last year.

“Most of the people that supported me, whether activists, whether volunteers, whether fundraisers, you know, they’re all on board, you know, for what the future holds. So we’ll be active,” DeSantis added.

One comment

  • Michael K

    February 13, 2025 at 4:47 pm

    That high, huh? It must be the lifts.

Categories